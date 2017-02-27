|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Capital Stage AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous
Capital Stage AG: Capital Stage acquires shares from an institutional investor of CHORUS Clean Energy AG against issuing of new shares
Hamburg, 28 February 2017 - Capital Stage AG ("Capital Stage") acquires from an institutional investor of CHORUS Clean Energy AG ("CHORUS") additional 54,999 shares of CHORUS Clean Energy AG (this equals approx. 0.2% of the share capital of CHORUS). Furthermore, Capital Stage has acquired additional shares of CHORUS over the stock exchange, Capital Stage will hold approx. 95.0037% of the CHORUS shares.
The acquisition of the additional shares of CHORUS is an exchange of shares, in which for each 3 (three) shares of CHORUS 5 (five) shares of Capital Stage will be issued. The exchange ratio corresponds to the exchange ratio of the exchange offer which was closed in October 2016.
In order to create the new Capital Stage shares, Capital Stage undertakes a capital increase against contribution in kind by using parts of its authorized capital and under exclusion of the subscription right of the shareholders' in the amount of EUR 91,665.00. The consummation of the capital increase will be registered in the commercial register shortly. The share capital of Capital Stage will be increased from EUR 126,431,995.00 up to EUR 126,523,660.00.
About Capital Stage AG:
The Capital Stage AG share is listed on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and on the regulated market of the Hamburg stock exchange (ISIN: DE0006095003 / WKN: 609500). Since 2014, the Capital Stage AG share has been included in the SDAX index of Deutsche Börse.
You can find further information on the company at www.capitalstage.com.
Important notice
The information in this release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are based on current forecasts, expectations and estimates of Capital Stage AG's Executive Board at the time of their publication. Such statements constitute neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond Capital Stage AG's influence. These risks and uncertainties may lead to actual results differing materially from statements that are mentioned herein. Capital Stage AG accepts no obligation to update or adjust the forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.
This publication constitutes neither an offer for sale nor a request for provision of an offer for sale or for subscription of stocks or securities. This document is published in German and as an English translation. In the event of any conflict or inconsistency between the English and the German versions, the German version shall prevail.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Capital Stage AG
|Große Elbstraße 59
|22767 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 4037 85 62 -0
|Fax:
|+49 4037 85 62 -129
|E-mail:
|info@capitalstage.com
|Internet:
|www.capitalstage.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006095003
|WKN:
|609500
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
