DGAP-Ad hoc: Capital Stage AG

DGAP-Adhoc: Capital Stage AG: Capital Stage acquires shares from an institutional investor of CHORUS Clean Energy AG against issuing of new shares

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Capital Stage AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous
Capital Stage AG: Capital Stage acquires shares from an institutional investor of CHORUS Clean Energy AG against issuing of new shares

28-Feb-2017 / 20:30 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS DOCUMENT IS NOT FOR PUBLICA-TION OR DISTRIBUTION, EITHER IN WHOLE OR IN PART, TO, FROM OR WITHIN WHERE SUCH PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE IN VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF THE RESPECTIVE COUNTRY.

Capital Stage AG: Capital Stage acquires shares from an institutional investor of CHORUS Clean Energy AG against issuing of new shares

Hamburg, 28 February 2017 - Capital Stage AG ("Capital Stage") acquires from an institutional investor of CHORUS Clean Energy AG ("CHORUS") additional 54,999 shares of CHORUS Clean Energy AG (this equals approx. 0.2% of the share capital of CHORUS). Furthermore, Capital Stage has acquired additional shares of CHORUS over the stock exchange, Capital Stage will hold approx. 95.0037% of the CHORUS shares.

The acquisition of the additional shares of CHORUS is an exchange of shares, in which for each 3 (three) shares of CHORUS 5 (five) shares of Capital Stage will be issued. The exchange ratio corresponds to the exchange ratio of the exchange offer which was closed in October 2016.

In order to create the new Capital Stage shares, Capital Stage undertakes a capital increase against contribution in kind by using parts of its authorized capital and under exclusion of the subscription right of the shareholders' in the amount of EUR 91,665.00. The consummation of the capital increase will be registered in the commercial register shortly. The share capital of Capital Stage will be increased from EUR 126,431,995.00 up to EUR 126,523,660.00.

Capital Stage AG
The Management Board

About Capital Stage AG:
Since 2009, Capital Stage has been investing in and operating solar and wind parks, now with installations in Germany, France, Finland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria and Sweden. Including solar and wind parks acquired and operated as part of the asset management business for third parties, the company's generation capacity totals more than 1.2 gigawatts. This makes Capital Stage one of Europe's leading independent solar and wind park operators. With its solar and wind parks, the company generates attractive yields as well as continuous and predictable income.

The Capital Stage AG share is listed on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and on the regulated market of the Hamburg stock exchange (ISIN: DE0006095003 / WKN: 609500). Since 2014, the Capital Stage AG share has been included in the SDAX index of Deutsche Börse.

You can find further information on the company at www.capitalstage.com.

Contact

Capital Stage AG
Till Gießmann
Head of Investor & Public Relations
Tel.: + 49 (0)40 37 85 62-242
Fax: + 49 (0)40 37 85 62-129
E-Mail: till.giessmann@capitalstage.com

Important notice

The information in this release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are based on current forecasts, expectations and estimates of Capital Stage AG's Executive Board at the time of their publication. Such statements constitute neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond Capital Stage AG's influence. These risks and uncertainties may lead to actual results differing materially from statements that are mentioned herein. Capital Stage AG accepts no obligation to update or adjust the forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

This publication constitutes neither an offer for sale nor a request for provision of an offer for sale or for subscription of stocks or securities. This document is published in German and as an English translation. In the event of any conflict or inconsistency between the English and the German versions, the German version shall prevail.

28-Feb-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Capital Stage AG
Große Elbstraße 59
22767 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 4037 85 62 -0
Fax: +49 4037 85 62 -129
E-mail: info@capitalstage.com
Internet: www.capitalstage.com
ISIN: DE0006095003
WKN: 609500
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

548987  28-Feb-2017 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=548987&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse
