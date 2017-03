DGAP-Ad hoc: Cariboo Gold Mines Plc

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Holmes Investment Properties PLC / Key word(s): Investment

Holmes Investment Properties PLC announce EUR2.5 million investment



30-March-2017 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Holmes Investment Properties PLC announce EUR2.5 million investment

to deliver adventure parks roll out



Company fully funded for phase one roll out

Holmes Investment Properties PLC have announced a significant investment of EUR2.5 million from World Stock & Bond Trade Limited to fund the company's planned roll out of "David Lloyd's Adventure Parks." World Stock & Bond Trade Limited had been considering the investment for a number of months and have made a final decision based on the strength of management and a clear path to deliver the business strategy.

Roger Ernst Kipfer, CEO of World Stock and Bond Trade Limited said: "When the senior management of Holmes Investment Properties approached us with this opportunity, we knew if they could lay down the right foundations to the business, as promised, then it could be a great company to invest in. They have now proven that, so we are delighted to make this investment."

World Stock and Bond Trade Limited will deliver the EUR2.5 million in tranches over 10 months. This equity investment when combined with banking facilities means that the company is fully funded to acquire and develop the first five parks and meet all the working capital needs of the company for the next two years.



Commenting on the investment, CEO of Holmes Investment Properties Plc, Martin Helme said: "We have been making good progress towards our business goals and, with our partners, plan to open the first "David Lloyd's Adventure Park" in early 2018 and we are right on track. The first wave of Adventure Parks will see twelve open over a four year period before we grow to thirty five parks in the next wave. This investment gives us the funding to turn proposed sites into fully functioning adventure parks within a year. We are now fully funded for the next year, when revenue will start to materialize. We look forward to making positive announcements on specific sites in the future."

Contact:

Martin Helme, Chief Executive Officer

+44 (0)7779 601541 or +44 (0)203 709 7120

Martin@hip-prop.co.uk

Murray Harkin, The Lyndon Agency

+44 (0)77852 54639

Murray@thelyndonagency.com



Notes:



Over his long career, Mr David Lloyd - majority shareholder and Chairman of "David Lloyd's Adventure Parks" - has founded two multi-million pound businesses: David Lloyd Leisure and - with his son Scott - Next Generation Clubs.

Mr. David Lloyd has recently spotted a gap in the market for one-stop, multi-exercise parks that will offer both brilliant indoor and outdoor activities. His new enterprise, "David Lloyd's Adventure Parks" will take advantage of fast growing segments in the £4 billion UK leisure sector, bringing together hard-to-find but easy-to-enjoy activities such as trampolining, zip wires, soft play and climbing walls. The plan is for the first adventure parks to open in 2018, with all twelve open by 2021.

Holmes Investment Properties has an exclusive contract to fund and build the first twelve sports activity centres for Mr Lloyd's Company, "David Lloyd's Adventure Parks." Holmes Investment Properties will own the land and fund the purchase and construction of the parks. After the construction, "David Lloyd's Adventure Parks" will fit out and operate the properties.