DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Bank AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Strategic Company Decision
Frankfurt am Main, 5 March 2017 - Deutsche Bank (XETRA: DBKGn.DE / NYSE: DB) intends to increase its capital from the issuance of new shares with subscription rights for existing shareholders with proceeds expected to be around EUR 8 billion. Additionally, the Bank plans to take a number of additional measures and is announcing new financial targets.
Strengthening capital
Deutsche Bank expects to issue up to 687.5 million new shares with subscription rights to existing shareholders and with the same dividend rights as all other outstanding shares. The volume of around EUR 8 billion in proceeds is underwritten by a syndicate of banks including Credit Suisse, Barclays, Goldman Sachs, BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, HSBC, Morgan Stanley, and UniCredit. Deutsche Bank will act as global coordinator and joint bookrunner.
Subject to approval by the BaFin, a securities prospectus is expected to be published on March 20 2017. The subscription period of the rights is expected to run through April 6 2017.
Upon completion of the proposed capital raise, the Bank's fully loaded December 31 2016 pro forma CET1 ratio would be 14,1%, and its pro forma leverage ratio 4,1% (Footnote 1).
Additional measures
The Bank plans a series of additional actions and sets new financial targets that replace the existing targets originally announced in October 2015. These additional measures are intended to strengthen the Bank's status as a leading European bank with a global reach supported by its strong home base in Germany. The Bank intends to continue serving the needs of its clients across transaction banking, corporate finance, capital markets, asset management, wealth management and retail banking.
The planned measures include:
New financial targets
- 2018 Adjusted Costs of approximately EUR 22 billion and a further
reduction to approximately EUR 21 billion by 2021, both include Postbank's
Adjusted Costs
Additionally, the Management Board has approved payment of the AT1 interest coupons coming due in 2017 and intends to propose at the Annual General Meeting in May 2017 to pay a dividend of EUR 0.19 per share, including the shares to be issued in the announced capital raise. The dividend to be paid out of Deutsche Bank AG's distributable profit for 2016 contains a component reflecting the distributable profit carried forward from 2015 of approximately EUR 165 million, and EUR 0.11 per share out of the distributable profit for 2016. The aggregate amount of these proposed dividends is approximately EUR 400 million. Additionally, the Bank would expect to recommend at least the payment of a minimum dividend of EUR 0.11 per share for 2017.
Current trading
Deutsche Bank has made a positive start in the first two trading months of
2017 (Footnote 3).
Footnotes:
(1) Assumes capital raise of EUR 7.9 billion net of transaction costs and including associated impacts on reported 2016 CET1 capital of EUR 42.7 billion, RWA of EUR 358 billion and leverage exposure of EUR 1,348 billion. Capital accretion (through a combination of RWA reduction and capital contribution) from Deutsche AM minority IPO and proposed disposals not included in pro-forma capital levels.
(2) Adjusted Costs defined as total noninterest expense under IFRS, excluding costs related to restructuring & severance, litigation, impairment of goodwill and other intangibles.
(3) Commentary on performance based on end-Feb 2017 financials compared to end-Feb 2016 financials and excluding material disposals in 2016 (Abbey Life, PCS, Hua Xia) and Funding Valuation Adjustment (FVA), Debt Valuation Adjustment (DVA), Credit Valuation Adjustment (CVA).
An analyst event will take place tomorrow, March 6, at 14:00 GMT in London to detail these actions and updated targets.
