15.02.2017 23:18
Bewerten
 (0)

DGAP-Ad hoc: Deutsche Rohstoff AG

EMAILDRUCKEN

Kommentare

Kommentar schreiben

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Deutsche Rohstoff AG25,54 EUR 0,95%A0XYG7 Chart
Kaufen
Verkaufen

Top Themen Heute

Cisco kämpft weiter mit Geschäftseinbußen - Analystenschätzungen übertroffenUpdates zu HeidelbergCement, Fielmann, PATRIZIA Immobilien, Siemens, METROGegen den Trend: Warum sich Warren Buffett mit Monsanto-Aktien eindeckt
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Adjusted forecast for group net profit 2016

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Rohstoff AG / Key word(s): Final Results/Profit Warning
Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Adjusted forecast for group net profit 2016

15-Feb-2017 / 23:18 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Deutsche Rohstoff: Adjusted forecast for group net profit 2016

Mannheim. The management board of Deutsche Rohstoff AG has adjusted the projected consolidated group net profit for 2016 after receipt of draft financial statements of Deutsche Rohstoff AG and the groups US subsidiaries. The adjusted forecast is based on unaudited and interim figures.

The group net profit after taxes, which as part of the last intermediate financial results was forecasted to be around EUR 8-10 million, is now expected to be significantly lower. Based on current interim numbers the net profit is expected to be slightly below last year's results (EUR 0.5 million). The main reason is the later than forecasted start of oil production in the 4th Quarter 2016 which has shifted revenues from 2016 into the 1st Quarter 2017. Furthermore, positive effects relating to the valuation of current and non-current assets will be lower than expected and the anticipated tax refund of more than USD 10 million for Deutsche Rohstoff USA, Inc. as the holding company for the US subsidiary will only to a small extent contribute to a positive tax effect.

The adjusted forecast currently does not contain any asset impairment. Some effects of the re-evaluation of balance sheet items may be realized as part of the audit process in order to prevent balance sheet risks.

Deutsche Rohstoff AG continues to expect a significant positive annual net profit and the management board still anticipates to be able to propose to the annual shareholder meeting the distribution of a dividend for the year 2016 at least at the same level as last year.

Thomas Gutschlag, CEO of Deutsche Rohstoff AG, comments: "The adjusted forecast mainly results from the shift of activities into the new year. In 2016 we have built a solid foundation for a successful year 2017, which is clearly underpinned by the latest oil production results. The good groundwork laid in the previous years will pay-off even more in the years to come."

Mannheim, 15 February 2017

Deutsche Rohstoff identifies, develops and divests attractive resource projects in North
America, Australia and Europe. The focus is on the development of oil and gas opportunities
within the United States. Metals, such as gold, copper, rare earth elements, tungsten and tin
complete our portfolio. For more information please visit www.rohstoff.de.

Contact:

Deutsche Rohstoff AG
Dr. Thomas Gutschlag, CEO
Tel. +49 621 490 817 0
info@rohstoff.de

15-Feb-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Rohstoff AG
Q7, 24
68161 Mannheim
Germany
Phone: 0621 490 817 0
Fax: 0621 490 817 22
E-mail: gutschlag@rohstoff.de
Internet: www.rohstoff.de
ISIN: DE000A0XYG76, DE000A1R07G4,
WKN: A0XYG7, A1R07G
Indices: Entry Standard (Performance TOP 30)
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Open Market (Entry Standard) in Frankfurt

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

544981  15-Feb-2017 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=544981&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse
Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Deutsche Rohstoff AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
15.02.17
DGAP-Ad hoc: Deutsche Rohstoff AG (EQS Group)
15.02.17
DGAP-Ad hoc: Deutsche Rohstoff AG (EQS Group)
15.02.17
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Angepasste Prognose zum Konzernjahresüberschuss 2016 (dpa-afx)
08.02.17
Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Markham-Ölfeld 30 Prozent ergiebiger als angenommen (Die Börsenblogger)
07.02.17
DGAP-Ad hoc: Deutsche Rohstoff AG (EQS Group)
07.02.17
DGAP-Ad hoc: Deutsche Rohstoff AG (EQS Group)
07.02.17
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Cub Creek berichtet starke Produktionsergebnisse (dpa-afx)
31.01.17
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG (EQS Group)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Deutsche Rohstoff NewsRSS Feed
Deutsche Rohstoff zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Deutsche Rohstoff AG

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
09.10.2012Deutsche Rohstoff addFirst Berlin Equity Research GmbH
30.05.2012Deutsche Rohstoff buyFirst Berlin Equity Research GmbH
28.02.2012Deutsche Rohstoff buyFirst Berlin Equity Research GmbH
28.11.2011Deutsche Rohstoff buyFirst Berlin Equity Research GmbH
01.11.2011Deutsche Rohstoff buyFirst Berlin Equity Research GmbH
09.10.2012Deutsche Rohstoff addFirst Berlin Equity Research GmbH
30.05.2012Deutsche Rohstoff buyFirst Berlin Equity Research GmbH
28.02.2012Deutsche Rohstoff buyFirst Berlin Equity Research GmbH
28.11.2011Deutsche Rohstoff buyFirst Berlin Equity Research GmbH
01.11.2011Deutsche Rohstoff buyFirst Berlin Equity Research GmbH
Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.
Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv
Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.
Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv
Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Deutsche Rohstoff AG nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen
Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"

mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Videos zu Deutsche Rohstoff

alle Videos

Meistgelesene Deutsche Rohstoff News

07.02.17DGAP-Ad hoc: Deutsche Rohstoff AG
07.02.17DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Cub Creek berichtet starke Produktionsergebnisse
07.02.17DGAP-Ad hoc: Deutsche Rohstoff AG
27.01.17DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Wechsel in das neue KMU-Segment geplant
31.01.17DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Almonty veröffentlicht Jahresabschluss 2016 und erhält weiteres Darlehen von der Deutsche Rohstoff
25.01.17DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Cub Creek plant 2017 weitere 31 Bohrungen
27.01.17DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG
25.01.17DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG
31.01.17DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG
08.02.17Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Markham-Ölfeld 30 Prozent ergiebiger als angenommen
Weitere Deutsche Rohstoff News

Inside

Anzeige
BNP Paribas: BORN Akademie | Heute um 18:30 LIVE mit Top-Trader Rüdiger Born
USA vs. Europa: Das Gleichgewicht des Schreckens!
Vontobel: OPEC überrascht die Märkte
UBS: NEU - DAX AKTUELL: Inside Day verweist auf Gewinnmitnahmen
HSBC: USD/JPY (Daily) - Korrektur beendet
DZ BANK  DAX: Die Ruhe vor dem Sturm?
Morning Call zum DAX vom 15.02.2017
DekaBank: Fünf neue Express-Zertifikate Relax auf den EURO STOXX 50®
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Familienunternehmen: Rendite und Sicherheit!

Zwischen Eigentümern und Managern eines Unternehmens besteht häufig ein Interessenskonflikt hinsichtlich kurz- und langfristiger Ziele. Familien- und eigentümergeführte Unternehmen haben solche Konflikte meist nicht. Für Aktionäre sind solche Unternehmen daher meist eine lohnenswerte Investitionsmöglichkeit. Im neuen Anlegermagazin lesen Sie, welche drei Familienunternehmen einen näheren Blick wert sind.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur Deutsche Rohstoff-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeRating
OrderbuchVergleich
HistorischAusblick
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Deutsche Rohstoff Peer Group News

14.02.17ANALYSE-FLASH: Merrill Lynch senkt Aurubis auf 'Underperform'
14.02.17Aurubis – Korrektur beendet?
13.02.17MÄRKTE EUROPA/Kursgewinne - Trump zerschlägt kein Porzellan
13.02.17XETRA-SCHLUSS/Anleger feiern "unfallfreies Wochenende"
13.02.17MÄRKTE EUROPA/Zeichen politischer Entspannung stützen Börsen
13.02.17Aurubis-Aktie nach den Zahlen: Was Aktionäre noch erwarten können
13.02.17Aurubis: Kupferkonzern bekräftigt seine Ziele
13.02.17MÄRKTE EUROPA/Zeichen politischer Entspannung stützen Börsen
13.02.17MÄRKTE EUROPA/Börsen starten mit Aufschlägen - Stada gesucht
13.02.17ROUNDUP: Aurubis mit schwachem Start ins Geschäftsjahr - Prognose bestätigt
News von
Dann sollten sie sich untersuchen lassen
Konkurrenzsituation in Europa verschärft sich
Heizöl, Gemüse und Butter kosten deutlich mehr
Eine ganz schlechte Zahl für Trumps Pläne
Soros wettet ein Vermögen gegen Trump
News von
Dividenden-Adel verpflichtet: Fünf Aktien mit Top-Ausschüttung und Kaufempfehlung
Dax: Vorsicht vor zu großen Hoffnungen
Unterbewertet: Deutschlands günstigste Aktien - Welche Sie jetzt kaufen sollten
Top-Dividenden: Bei welchen Aktien aus Dax, MDax und Co. 2017 die höchsten Dividendenrenditen locken
VW-Aktie: Möglicher Opel-Verkauf - Warum Volkswagen der lachende Dritte sein könnte
News von
Samsung neues Zugpferd: Milliardenschwere Produktion dank Konkurrent
"Warnschuss für Europa": Rainer Brüderle im Interview über die Folgen der Trump-Wahl
Mit dieser völlig neuen Idee will ein Münchner Startup den Brillenmarkt erobern
Unter Zugzwang: Google bringt neues Feature auf den Markt, um Amazon anzugreifen
Das steckt wirklich hinter dem Apple-Rekordhoch an der Börse

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt moderat im Plus -- Dow Jones schließt fester -- Cisco Systems mit verhaltenem Ausblick -- Warum sich Warren Buffett mit Monsanto-Aktien eindeckt -- Siemens, Lufthansa im Fokus

Deutsche Börse mit guten Zahlen. KUKA erfüllt Jahresprognose. US-Wirtschaft präsentiert sich für höhere Zinsen gut gerüstet. Fossil-Aktie verliert massiv an Wert. Nouriel Roubini warnt vor "Ende der Trump-Flitterwochen". Twitter-Chef deckt sich dick mit Aktien ein. Danone wächst so schwach wie seit 1997 nicht mehr.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die unpünktlichsten Airlines
Welche Airline schneidet am schlechtesten ab?
Jetzt durchklicken
Jetzt durchklicken
KW 6: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
Jetzt durchklicken

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die 10 heißesten Debüts der Detroit Motor Show 2017
Diese 10 Automobil Neuheiten gibt es bei der Detroit Auto Show 2017
Jetzt durchklicken
Die 10 teuersten Aktien 2017
Diese 10 Aktien kann sich nicht jeder Investor leisten
Jetzt durchklicken
Unter 20.000 Euro: Die günstigsten Autos 2017
So günstig kommt an an 4 Räder?
Jetzt durchklicken
Kohle satt
Das sind die bestbezahlten Sportler aller Zeiten
Jetzt durchklicken
Die 12 toten Topverdiener 2015
Diese Legenden sind die bestbezahlten Toten der Welt
Jetzt durchklicken
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Seit diesem Wochenende gelten in Deutschland neue gesetzliche Regelungen zum Fracking. Wie stehen Sie zu der umstrittenen Fördermethode?
Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Apple Inc.865985
Volkswagen AG Vz. (VW AG)766403
CommerzbankCBK100
BASFBASF11
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
BayerBAY001
E.ON SEENAG99
Allianz840400
Nordex AGA0D655
Deutsche Lufthansa AG823212
Siemens AG723610
TeslaA1CX3T
Monsanto Co.578919