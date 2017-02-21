21.02.2017 23:08
Bewerten
 (0)

DGAP-Ad hoc: Deutsche Wohnen AG St

EMAILDRUCKEN

Kommentare

Kommentar schreiben

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Deutsche Wohnen AG St31,54 EUR -2,22%A0HN5C Chart
Kaufen
Verkaufen

Top Themen Heute

Fed-Chefin Janet Yellen hat eine Erklärung für die Rekordjagd an den FinanzmärktenSuperwahljahr 2017: Wie sich Anleger positionierenUpdates zu HUGO BOSS, Rheinmetall, Covestro, DEUTZ, Dialog Semiconductor
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Wohnen AG successfully places EUR 800 million new convertible bonds and cash capital increase with gross proceeds of c. EUR 545 million

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Wohnen AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action
Deutsche Wohnen AG successfully places EUR 800 million new convertible bonds and cash capital increase with gross proceeds of c. EUR 545 million

21-Feb-2017 / 23:08 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Deutsche Wohnen AG successfully places EUR 800 million new convertible bonds and cash capital increase with gross proceeds of c. EUR 545 Million

Not for release, publication or distribution in or into the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan or any other jurisdiction in which offers or sales would be prohibited by applicable laws.

Frankfurt/Main and Berlin, 21 February 2017. Deutsche Wohnen AG ("Deutsche Wohnen" or the "Company") placed new convertible bonds maturing in July 2024 with an aggregate principal amount of EUR 800 million, divided into 8,000 bonds in a nominal amount of EUR 100,000 each ("New Convertible Bonds"). The New Convertible Bonds are initially convertible into approximately 16.5 million new or existing ordinary no-par value bearer shares of Deutsche Wohnen or can be repaid in cash.

The New Convertible Bonds were issued at 100 % of their nominal value and with a 0.325 % coupon. The initial conversion price amounts to EUR 48.5775, representing a conversion premium of 53.0 % above the placement price of the capital increase. The New Convertible Bonds have been placed solely to institutional investors in certain jurisdictions via a private placement. The New Convertible Bonds are expected to be issued by Deutsche Wohnen on or around February 27, 2017 and shortly thereafter are to be admitted to trading on the non-regulated open market segment (Freiverkehr) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Deutsche Wohnen is entitled to redeem the New Convertible Bonds from August 17, 2022, if the stock exchange price of the shares of Deutsche Wohnen amounts to at least 130 % of the conversion price over a certain period. The holders of the New Convertible Bonds will not be entitled to an investor put.

Deutsche Wohnen also increased its registered share capital by approximately 5.1 %, from EUR 337,480,450 to EUR 354,654,560, through the partial exercise of its authorized capital, and under exclusion of shareholders' subscription rights. The 17,174,110 new no-par value ordinary bearer shares were placed to institutional investors in Germany and abroad at a placement price of EUR 31.75 per new share by ways of an accelerated bookbuilding, representing a discount to the XETRA closing price on February 21, 2017 of 2.1 %.

The new shares shall be admitted to trading on the regulated market (regulierter Markt) without a prospectus and are expected to be included in the existing quotation for the Company's shares in the sub-segment of the regulated market with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard) on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, and carry full dividend rights as of January 1, 2016.

Deutsche Wohnen achieves gross proceeds amounting to EUR 800 million from the New Convertible Bonds and approximately EUR 545 million from the Capital Increase. The proceeds from the Capital Increase will be used in most part to finance the repurchase of its outstanding 2020 Convertible Bonds by way of a tender offer. The remaining proceeds from the Capital Increase and the proceeds from the issue of the New Convertible Bonds will primarily be used to finance the future acquisition pipeline, the Pegasus nursing home portfolio acquisition announced in Q3 2016 and other smaller recent acquisitions.

The acquisition pipeline and the chances of executing further acquisitions are good. There are currently advanced but not yet concluded negotiations for a medium sized residential portfolio located in existing Core+ locations. The remaining proceeds shall be used as liquidity reserves for future acquisitions as well as capital expenditures - including new developments - and shall also serve general corporate purposes.

Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen is one of the largest publicly listed property companies in Germany and Europe with a business focus on managing and developing its residential property portfolio. As at 31 December 2015 the portfolio comprised a total of 148,218 units, of which 146,128 are residential units and 2,090 commercial properties. The company is listed in the Deutsche Börse's MDAX and is also included in the leading indices EPRA/NAREIT and GPR 250.

Important Notice

This publication may not be published, distributed or transmitted, directly or indirectly, in the United States (including its territories and possessions), Canada, Australia or Japan or any other jurisdiction where such an announcement would be unlawful. The distribution of this announcement may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions and persons into whose possession this document or other information referred to herein should inform themselves about and observe any such restriction. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

This publication does not constitute an offer of securities for sale or a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities of Deutsche Wohnen AG in the United States, Germany or any other jurisdiction. Neither this announcement nor anything contained herein shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any offer or commitment whatsoever in any jurisdiction. The securities of Deutsche Wohnen AG may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The securities of Deutsche Wohnen AG have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act. This publication is not an extension of a tender offer in the United States for securities of Deutsche Wohnen AG. A tender offer for the sale of Convertible Bonds is not being made within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, persons located or resident in the United States.

In the United Kingdom, this document is only being distributed to and is only directed at persons who (i) are investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended) (the "Order") or (ii) are persons falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (high net worth companies, unincorporated associations, etc.) (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). This document is directed only at Relevant Persons and must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are not Relevant Persons. Any investment or investment activity to which this document relates is available only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons.

In member states of the European Economic Area ("EEA") which have implemented the Prospectus Directive (each, a "Relevant Member State"), this announcement and any offer if made subsequently is directed exclusively at persons who are "qualified investors" within the meaning of the Prospectus Directive ("Qualified Investors"). For these purposes, the expression "Prospectus Directive" means Directive 2003/71/EC (and amendments thereto, including the 2010 PD Amending Directive, to the extent implemented in a Relevant Member State), and includes any relevant implementing measure in the Relevant Member State and the expression "2010 PD Amending Directive" means Directive 2010/73/EU.

No action has been taken that would permit an offering of the securities or possession or distribution of this announcement in any jurisdiction where action for that purpose is required. Persons into whose possession this announcement comes are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions.

This information contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current views and assumptions of the Deutsche Wohnen AG management, which were made to its best knowledge. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the earnings position, profitability, performance or the results of Deutsche Wohnen AG or the success of the housing industry to differ materially from the earnings position, profitability, performance or the results expressly or implicitly assumed or described in these forwardlooking statements. In consideration of these risks, uncertainties and other factors, persons receiving these documents are advised not to unreasonably rely on these forward-looking statements. Deutsche Wohnen AG does not assume any obligation to update such forward-looking statements and to adjust them to any future results and developments.

Person making the notification:
Sebastian Jacob
Director Investor Relations
Phone +49 (0)30 897 86-5412
Fax +49 (0)30 897 86-5419
ir@deutsche-wohnen.com

21-Feb-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Wohnen AG
Pfaffenwiese 300
65929 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 89786-0
Fax: +49 (0)30 89786-5419
E-mail: ir@deutsche-wohnen.com
Internet: http://www.deutsche-wohnen.com
ISIN: DE000A0HN5C6
WKN: A0HN5C
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

546419  21-Feb-2017 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=546419&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse
Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Deutsche Wohnen AG St

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Wandelanleihenausgabe
Deutsche Wohnen steigert Jahresgewinn deutlich - Kapitalmaßnahmen drücken Kurs
Deutsche Wohnen hat den Gewinn im abgelaufenen Jahr deutlich gesteigert.
21.02.17
DGAP-News: Deutsche Wohnen AG St (EQS Group)
21.02.17
DGAP-News: Deutsche Wohnen AG St (EQS Group)
21.02.17
DGAP-News: Deutsche Wohnen AG platziert erfolgreich Wandelschuldverschreibungen über EUR 800 Millionen und eine Barkapitalerhöhung mit einem Bruttoemissionse... (dpa-afx)
21.02.17
ROUNDUP: Deutsche Wohnen steigert Jahresgewinn - Kapitalmaßnahmen drücken Kurs (dpa-afx)
21.02.17
DGAP-Ad hoc: Deutsche Wohnen AG St (EQS Group)
21.02.17
DGAP-Ad hoc: Deutsche Wohnen AG St (EQS Group)
21.02.17
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Wohnen AG platziert erfolgreich neue Wandelschuldverschreibungen im Gesamtnennbetrag von EUR 800 Millionen und Barkapitalerhöhung mit ei... (dpa-afx)
21.02.17
Deutsche Wohnen will am Markt 1,3 Milliarden Euro einsammeln (Dow Jones)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Deutsche Wohnen NewsRSS Feed
Deutsche Wohnen zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Deutsche Wohnen AG St

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
21.02.2017Deutsche Wohnen buyCitigroup Corp.
17.02.2017Deutsche Wohnen buyHSBC
15.02.2017Deutsche Wohnen SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
14.02.2017Deutsche Wohnen buyCommerzbank AG
02.02.2017Deutsche Wohnen kaufenDZ BANK
21.02.2017Deutsche Wohnen buyCitigroup Corp.
17.02.2017Deutsche Wohnen buyHSBC
14.02.2017Deutsche Wohnen buyCommerzbank AG
02.02.2017Deutsche Wohnen kaufenDZ BANK
01.02.2017Deutsche Wohnen buyDeutsche Bank AG
01.02.2017Deutsche Wohnen NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
14.12.2016Deutsche Wohnen NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
13.12.2016Deutsche Wohnen Equal weightBarclays Capital
01.12.2016Deutsche Wohnen NeutralBNP PARIBAS
16.11.2016Deutsche Wohnen HaltenIndependent Research GmbH
15.02.2017Deutsche Wohnen SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
25.01.2017Deutsche Wohnen SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
08.12.2016Deutsche Wohnen SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
27.11.2016Deutsche Wohnen SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
19.09.2016Deutsche Wohnen UnderperformMerrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Deutsche Wohnen AG St nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen
Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"

mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Videos zu Deutsche Wohnen

alle Videos

Meistgelesene Deutsche Wohnen News

12.02.17Deutsche Wohnen/CFO: Wir sind ständig im Markt
19:25 UhrDeutsche Wohnen steigert Jahresgewinn deutlich - Kapitalmaßnahmen drücken Kurs
19:25 UhrDeutsche Wohnen will am Markt 1.3 Milliarden Euro einsammeln
31.01.17DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: Deutsche Wohnen AG
31.01.17DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechte: Deutsche Wohnen AG St
18:13 UhrDGAP-News: Deutsche Wohnen AG: Kapitalmarkttransaktionen in Höhe von rund EUR 1.3 Mrd.und vorläufiges Ergebnis 2016
31.01.17DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechte: Deutsche Wohnen AG St
18:09 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Wohnen AG kündigt (i) Ausgabe neuer Wandelschuldverschreibungen. (ii) Aufforderung an Investoren. ausstehende Wandelschuldverschreibunge...
18:09 UhrDGAP-Ad hoc: Deutsche Wohnen AG St
18:09 UhrDGAP-Ad hoc: Deutsche Wohnen AG St
Weitere Deutsche Wohnen News

Inside

Anzeige
BNP Paribas: BORN Akademie | Immer Mittwochs um 18:30 LIVE mit Top-Trader Rüdiger Born
HSBC: PNE Wind: Windkraftbranche bekommt Rückenwind
UBS: Hugo Boss: Neuer Großaktionär?
DZ BANK  Nokia: Q4-Ergebnis besser als erwartet, Profiteur des Netzausbaus
Gold wegen neuer Zinsfantasie unter Druck
DekaBank: Sieben neue DuoRendite Aktienanleihen Pro auf europäische Standardtitel
Morning Call zum DAX vom 21.02.2017
Geldregen für Aktionäre: Allianz im Fokus
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Familienunternehmen: Rendite und Sicherheit!

Zwischen Eigentümern und Managern eines Unternehmens besteht häufig ein Interessenskonflikt hinsichtlich kurz- und langfristiger Ziele. Familien- und eigentümergeführte Unternehmen haben solche Konflikte meist nicht. Für Aktionäre sind solche Unternehmen daher meist eine lohnenswerte Investitionsmöglichkeit. Im neuen Anlegermagazin lesen Sie, welche drei Familienunternehmen einen näheren Blick wert sind.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur Deutsche Wohnen-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeRating
OrderbuchVergleich
HistorischAusblick
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Deutsche Wohnen Peer Group News

21.02.17DGAP-Stimmrechtsanteile: LEG Immobilien
21.02.17DGAP-Stimmrechtsanteile: LEG Immobilien
21.02.17DGAP-Stimmrechte: LEG Immobilien AG
20.02.17Market Extra: Why the ‘next leg in the oil bull market’ is coming soon
20.02.17Fallbericht: Freigabe des Erwerbs der GAGFAH durch die Deutsche Annington
20.02.17Bundeskartellamt gibt mögliche Übernahme der Deutschen Wohnen durch Vonovia frei
20.02.17Mögliche Übernahme der Deutschen Wohnen durch Vonovia frei gegeben
20.02.17Immobilienboom setzt sich fort
17.02.17DGAP-Stimmrechtsanteile: GSW Immobilien AG
17.02.17DGAP-Stimmrechte: GSW Immobilien AG

News von

Bausparkassen dürfen Bausparverträge kündigen
Richter machen Schluss mit lukrativen Bausparverträgen
Hier herrscht am meisten Stau
Die große Schuldenorgie der Industriestaaten fängt erst an
BGH prüft Kündigungen von Bausparverträgen

News von

Hohe Dividendenrendite und viel Luft nach oben: Die fünf besten europäischen Aktien
Bayer-Aktie vor den Zahlen: Was Anleger erwarten können, die weiteren Aussichten
DAX: Bewährungsprobe rückt näher
Deutsche-Bank-Aktie: So ist bis März ein Verdoppler drin
VW-Aktie vor den Zahlen: Dieselskandal vorbei? - Autobauer macht wieder Gewinne

News von

Zwei Uni-Abbrecher haben die am stärksten wachsende Uhrenmarke der Welt aufgebaut
So antwortet man im Bewerbungsgespräch richtig auf die Frage "Wie stellen Sie sich Ihren Traumjob vor?"
Das Niedrigzinsen-Problem: Diese gefährliche Entwicklung könnte die Lehman-Pleite in den Schatten stellen
Top-Investor verdiente in der Finanzkrise 20 Milliarden Euro - mit 8 einfachen Schritten
Steve Jobs arbeitete die letzten 2 Monate seines Lebens an einem Geheimprojekt

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt im Plus -- Dow Jones beendet Handel im Plus -- Brexit & Co belasten HSBC stark -- Bayer zahlt Aktionären mehr Dividende -- KION, BHP, Anglo American im Fokus

BGH-Urteil-Bausparkassen dürfen gut verzinste Altverträge kündigen. Burger King-Mutter Restaurant Brands International übernimmt Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen. Umbau bei Koenig & Bauer zahlt sich aus. Verizon zahlt wegen Cyberattacken deutlich weniger für Yahoo. Juncker kündigt "gesalzene" Brexit-Rechnung für London an.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

In diesen Berufen bekommt man das höchste Gehalt
Mit welchem Beruf kommt man am ehesten an die Spitze?
Jetzt durchklicken
KW 7: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
Jetzt durchklicken
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett aktuell im Depot
Die Top-Positionen von Warren Buffett
Jetzt durchklicken

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die weltweit besten Tech-Aktien 2016
So haben sich Apple, SAP, Zalando und Co. entwickelt
Jetzt durchklicken
Die 15 teuersten Domains
Die Millionen-Dollar-URLs
Jetzt durchklicken
Die pünktlichsten Airlines
Welche Airline schneidet am besten ab?
Jetzt durchklicken
Deloitte: Die umsatzstärksten Fußballclubs
Wer verzeichnet den höchsten Umsatz?
Jetzt durchklicken
Die Länder mit der höchsten Wirtschaftskriminalität
In diesen Ländern ist die Korruption besonders hoch
Jetzt durchklicken
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die USA fordern von ihren Nato-Verbündeten, wie vereinbart 2 Prozent ihres BIP für das Militär auszugeben. Sollte Deutschland deshalb seine Verteidigungsausgaben erhöhen??
Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Apple Inc.865985
Allianz840400
Volkswagen AG Vz. (VW AG)766403
CommerzbankCBK100
BMW AG519000
E.ON SEENAG99
Siemens AG723610
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
BayerBAY001
BASFBASF11
TeslaA1CX3T
Nordex AGA0D655
Infineon Technologies AG623100