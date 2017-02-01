|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Dialog Semiconductor Plc. / Key word(s): Share Buyback
London, UK, February 22, 2017 - Today the board of directors of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (XETRA: DLG) (the Company), a provider of highly integrated power management, AC/DC power conversion, solid state lighting and Bluetooth(R) Smart wireless technology, has resolved to commence the process to buy back a third tranche of shares pursuant to its share buyback programme announced on 3 May 2016. The third tranche of the share buyback will take place in accordance with the shareholder approvals granted at the Company's Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 28 April 2016.
The Company will give notice in writing to each of Barclays Bank PLC, HSBC Bank plc and Merrill Lynch International (together the Brokers) that it wishes to exercise its rights to purchase shares pursuant to the contingent forward share purchase contracts entered into with each of the Brokers on or around the date of the AGM, specifying the terms on which the Company is willing to purchase shares from the Broker that provides the most favourable pricing terms to the Company (the Preferred Broker).
These terms include:
- the maximum total cost of the shares to be purchased by the Company from the Preferred Broker under the third tranche of the Company's buyback programme shall be EUR75.0 million and the minimum total cost shall be EUR56.25 million; and
- the maximum maturity date for the third tranche of the Company's buyback programme shall be 10 July 2017 and the minimum maturity date shall be 9 June 2017.
Based on the assumption that the average price at which ordinary shares will be acquired by the Company is EUR47 per share, this would enable the Company to acquire up to approximately 1.6 million ordinary shares pursuant to the third tranche of its buyback programme.
Once appointed, the Preferred Broker shall, acting independently as principal (without influence from the Company), purchase Certified Interests (CIs) in the Company on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and, after acquiring the corresponding number of ordinary shares in the Company from Clearstream Banking AG, which is the registered shareholder for the shares underlying the CIs, shall sell these ordinary shares to the Company on certain settlement dates in accordance with the terms above and the contingent forward share purchase agreement with the Preferred Broker.
Further details relating to the third tranche of the share buyback programme, including details of the Preferred Broker, shall be announced separately before the purchase of the third tranche of shares commences. The Company will regularly provide information on the progress of the buyback, including the number of ordinary shares purchased by the Company, on its website at http://www.dialog-semiconductor.com/financial-news/sharebuybacks.
No more than one tranche of shares will be bought back at any one time by the Company and there can be no certainty that any further ordinary shares will be acquired by the Company following the conclusion of the third tranche of its buyback programme.
Dialog Semiconductor
FTI Consulting London
FTI Consulting Frankfurt
Note to editors
Dialog's power saving technologies including DC-DC configurable system power management deliver high efficiency and enhance the consumer's user experience by extending battery lifetime and enabling faster charging of their portable devices. Its technology portfolio also includes audio, Bluetooth(R) Smart, Rapid Charge(TM) AC/DC power conversion and multitouch.
Dialog Semiconductor plc is headquartered in London with a global sales, R&D and marketing organisation. In 2016, it had $1.2 billion in revenue and approximately 1,700 employees worldwide. The company is listed on the Frankfurt (FWB: DLG) stock exchange (Regulated Market, Prime Standard, ISIN GB0059822006) and is a member of the German TecDax index.
