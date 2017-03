DGAP-Ad hoc: Do & Co AG

DGAP-Ad-hoc: DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Contract

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft:



01-March-2017 / 15:25 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





DO & CO AG hereby announces that Turkish DO & CO, a joint venture company with Turkish Airlines, has signed a further catering contract extension with Turkish Airlines for a two year period with a renewal option for Turkish Airlines for another year.

01-March-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de