DGAP-Ad hoc: E.ON SE

DGAP-Adhoc: E.ON SE: Successful capital increase

DGAP-Ad-hoc: E.ON SE / Key word(s): Capital Increase
E.ON SE: Successful capital increase

16-March-2017 / 22:55 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

E.ON SE will receive proceeds of approx. EUR 1.35 billion from its capital increase.

E.ON SE, Düsseldorf, (ISIN DE000ENAG999) has increased its share capital by partial utilisation of its authorized capital from EUR 2,001,000,000 by EUR 200,099,000 to EUR 2,201,099,000 by issuing 200,099,000 ordinary registered shares with no par value (the "New Shares"). The New Shares will carry full dividend rights starting from 1 January 2016.

The statutory pre-emptive rights of the existing shareholders of E.ON SE have been excluded. The New Shares were sold by means of an accelerated bookbuilding process.

E.ON SE will receive gross proceeds of approx. EUR 1.35 billion from its capital increase.

In view of the impact by the payment of the risk surcharge to Germany's state-run nuclear fund in mid-2017, the purpose of the capital increase is to strengthen the equity and liquidity basis of E.ON SE.

As part of the transaction, E.ON SE has agreed to a 6 months lock-up period with respect to any transaction related to its shares, subject to customary exceptions, including offering its shares to its shareholders in the context of a scrip dividend.

The New Shares will be admitted to trading on the regulated markets of the Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hannover, Munich and Stuttgart stock exchanges with simultaneous admission to the sub-segment of the regulated market with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange without publication of a prospectus. Delivery and settlement is expected to occur on or about 22 March 2017.

E.ON SE
The Management Board

This publication may not be published, distributed or transmitted, directly or indirectly, in the United States of America (including its territories and possessions), Canada, Japan or Australia or any other jurisdiction where such an announcement could be unlawful. The distribution of this announcement may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions and persons who are in possession of this document or other information referred to herein should inform themselves about and observe any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

This publication does not constitute an offer of securities for sale or a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities of E.ON SE or of any of its subsidiaries in the United States of America, Germany or any other jurisdiction. Neither this announcement nor anything contained herein shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any offer or commitment whatsoever in any jurisdiction. The securities referred to herein may not be offered or sold in the United States of America in the absence of registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The securities of E.ON SE have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act.

This announcement does not constitute a recommendation concerning the placement of securities described in this announcement. Investors should consult a professional advisor as to the suitability of the Placement for the person concerned.

In the United Kingdom, this document is only directed at persons who (i)are investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended)(the "Order") or (ii) are persons falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (high net worth companies, unincorporated associations, etc.)(all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). This document must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are not Relevant Persons. Any investment or investment activity to which this document relates is available only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons.

In member states of the European Economic Area which have implemented the Prospectus Directive (each, a "Relevant Member State"), this announcement and any offer, if made subsequently, is directed exclusively at persons who are "qualified investors" within the meaning of the Prospectus Directive. For these purposes, the expression "Prospectus Directive" means Directive 2003/71/EC (and amendments thereto, including the Directive 2010/73/EU), and includes any relevant implementing measure in the Relevant Member State.

No action has been taken that would permit an offering of the securities, a purchase of the securities or possession or distribution of this announcement in any jurisdiction where action for that purpose is required. Persons into whose possession this announcement comes are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions.

This information contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current views and assumptions of the E.ON SE management, which were made to its best knowledge. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the earnings position, profitability, performance or the results of E.ON SE to differ materially from the earnings position, profitability, performance or the results expressly or implicitly assumed or described in these forward-looking statements. In consideration of these risks, uncertainties and other factors, persons receiving these documents are advised not to rely on these forward-looking statements. E.ON SE does not assume any liability or guarantee for such forward-looking statements and will not adjust them to any future results and developments.

16-March-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: E.ON SE
Brüsseler Platz 1
45131 Essen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)201-184 00
E-mail: info@eon.com
Internet: www.eon.com
ISIN: DE000ENAG999
WKN: ENAG99
Indices: DAX, EURO STOXX 50
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange; Mailand

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

555077  16-March-2017 CET/CEST

Tiefrote Bilanz
E.ON erhöht trotz Rekordverlust Dividende - Aktie mit Verlust
Ungeachtet gewaltiger Abschreibungen und des dritten Verlustes in Folge will der Energieversorger E.ON seinen Anteilseignern mehr Dividende zahlen als am Markt erwartet.
22:55 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: E.ON SE: Erfolgreiche Kapitalerhöhung
22:55 Uhr
DGAP-Ad hoc: E.ON SE
22:55 Uhr
DGAP-Ad hoc: E.ON SE
20:21 Uhr
200 Millionen neue Aktien: Eon besorgt sich frisches Geld
20:08 Uhr
ROUNDUP: Eon will sich frisches Kapital besorgen - Erlös 1,3 Milliarden Euro
18:35 Uhr
Eon: Kapitalerhöhung soll 1,3 Milliarden Euro in die Kasse spülen
18:15 Uhr
Eon will sich frisches Kapital besorgen
17:49 Uhr
DGAP-Ad hoc: E.ON SE

mehr E.ON News
15:51 Uhr EON SE overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
13:46 Uhr EON SE Strong Buy S&P Capital IQ
12:31 Uhr EON SE buy Deutsche Bank AG
11:36 Uhr EON SE buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
11:31 Uhr EON SE Hold Commerzbank AG
15:51 Uhr EON SE overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
13:46 Uhr EON SE Strong Buy S&P Capital IQ
12:31 Uhr EON SE buy Deutsche Bank AG
11:36 Uhr EON SE buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
15.03.2017 EON SE overweight Barclays Capital
11:31 Uhr EON SE Hold Commerzbank AG
15.03.2017 EON SE Halten Independent Research GmbH
15.03.2017 EON SE Sector Perform Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
10.03.2017 EON SE Halten Independent Research GmbH
10.03.2017 EON SE Sector Perform Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
15.03.2017 EON SE Reduce Kepler Cheuvreux
15.03.2017 EON SE Verkaufen DZ BANK
03.02.2017 EON SE Underperform Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
30.01.2017 EON SE Underperform Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
12.12.2016 EON SE Reduce Kepler Cheuvreux
