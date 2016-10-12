+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Welche sind die bekanntesten Fondsgesellschaften? +++
22.12.2016 15:01
Bewerten
 (0)

DGAP-Ad hoc: FinLab AG

EMAILDRUCKEN

Kommentare

Kommentar schreiben

Aktien in diesem Artikel

FinLab AG13,24 EUR -1,65%121806 Chart
Kaufen
Verkaufen

Top Themen Heute

Trump will angeblich Finanzinvestor Icahn zum Berater machenWie überrascht sind Sie von der Rally in DAX und Dow, Folker Hellmeyer?Updates zu Rocket Internet, VW, Linde und Airbus
DGAP-Adhoc: FinLab AG: FinLab investment kapilendo AG has raised further EUR 7 million

DGAP-Ad-hoc: FinLab AG / Key word(s): Investment/Financing FinLab AG: FinLab investment kapilendo AG has raised further EUR 7 million

22-Dec-2016 / 15:01 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

FinLab investment kapilendo AG has raised further EUR 7 million



Berlin/Frankfurt am Main, December 22, 2016 - FinLab investment Kapilendo AG has raised further EUR 7 million in the course of a Series B financing round. The Berlin Dental Association Pension Fund, has come on board as the largest investor in this round. In addition, Finlab AG (WKN 121806 / ISIN DE0001218063 / ticker symbol: A7A) and founding investor Comvest Holding GmbH also participated in the funding round. The valuation of this financing round is significantly higher than FinLab's entry valuation in April of this year.

FinLab board member Stefan Schütze comments: "Crowd-lending is one of the most exciting fintech topics, and will lead to permanent changes on the German financing market. In our opinion, kapilendo has the best product on the market. Since we first invested in them, our cooperation with their team has convinced us completely. We want to actively support their future growth with our additional investment."

About FinLab AG:

Stock market listed company FinLab AG (WKN 121806 / ISIN DE0001218063 / ticker symbol: A7A) is one of the first and one of the largest company builders and investors focused on the Financial Services Technologies ("fintech") sector in Europe. FinLab focuses on developing German fintech start-ups and providing venture capital for their financial needs, whereas in each case the aim is a long-term participation and ongoing support of the investment. FinLab also invests globally, as part of venture rounds, in fintech companies, primarily in the USA and Asia. Media contact: FinLab AG Kai Panitzki investor-relations@finlab.de Telefon: +49 (0) 69 719 12 80 - 0

About kapilendo:

kapilendo AG (www.kapilendo.de) is a full-service provider in the field of crowd-funding, covering the entire funding spectrum from crowd-investing to crowd-lending with its two brands, kapilendo credit and kapilendo venture. kapilendo venture offers start-ups access to growth financing from private investors, while kapilendo credit provides low-priced and quick financing with no red tape to small and medium-sized enterprises through investments from private individuals. Media contact: Hanna Dudenhausen / kapilendo AG / Joachimsthaler Str. 10 / D-10719 Berlin / Tel.: +49 (0)30 364 285 705 / E-mail: h.dudenhausen@kapilendo.de / www.kapilendo.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

22-Dec-2016 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: FinLab AG Grüneburgweg 18 60322 Frankfurt/Main Germany Phone: +49 (0)69 719 12 80 - 0 Fax: +49 (0)69 719 12 80 - 011 E-mail: investore-relations@finlab.de Internet: www.finlab.de ISIN: DE0001218063 WKN: 121806 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Open Market (Entry Standard) in Frankfurt



End of Announcement DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

532667 22-Dec-2016 CET/CEST
Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu FinLab AG

  • Relevant3
  • Alle3
  • vom Unternehmen2
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
15:01 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: FinLab AG: FinLab Beteiligung Kapilendo AG erhält 7 Mio. EUR (dpa-afx)
15:01 Uhr
DGAP-Ad hoc: FinLab AG (EQS Group)
15:01 Uhr
DGAP-Ad hoc: FinLab AG (EQS Group)
28.11.16
FinLab: The trend is your friend (Aktien-Global)
27.10.16
DGAP-News: FinLab AG: * Finlab-Beteiligung Deposit Solutions knackt die EUR 1 Milliarde Marke über ZINSPILOT (dpa-afx)
27.10.16
DGAP-News: FinLab AG (EQS Group)
27.10.16
DGAP-News: FinLab AG (EQS Group)
12.10.16
Original-Research: FinLab AG (von GBC AG): BUY (dpa-afx)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr FinLab NewsRSS Feed
FinLab zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu FinLab AG

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
06.10.2016FinLab KaufenGBC
05.08.2016FinLab KaufenGBC
30.03.2016FinLab KaufenGBC
06.11.2015Altira KaufenGBC
30.11.2010Altira holdClose Brothers Seydler Research AG
06.10.2016FinLab KaufenGBC
05.08.2016FinLab KaufenGBC
30.03.2016FinLab KaufenGBC
06.11.2015Altira KaufenGBC
09.07.2010Altira PrognosensenkungClose Brothers Seydler Research AG
30.11.2010Altira holdClose Brothers Seydler Research AG
27.02.2009Altira auf die Watchlist setzenDer Börsendienst
23.01.2007Altira auf die WatchlistPerformaxx
Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.
Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv
Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für FinLab AG nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen
Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"

mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene FinLab News

28.11.16FinLab: The trend is your friend
Weitere FinLab News

Inside

Anzeige
Chart Flash zum DAX vom 22.12.2016
UBS: RWE AG: Kurzfristig weiter nach oben
DZ BANK: Deutsche Telekom: Erfolgreicher Geschäftsverlauf der US-Tochter T-Mobile US
BNP Paribas: MÄRKTE AM MORGEN | MDAX zeigt dem DAX die Rücklichter
Vontobel: Attraktive Aktienanleihen
Commerzbank: DAX: Fortsetzung der Rally?
HSBC: Neues Jahr alte Vorsätze - DAX®-Familie im Check!
DekaBank: Sieben neue DuoRendite Aktienanleihen Pro auf europäische Standardtitel
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Zalando - Wie der Online-Händler seine Gewinn­margen kräftig steigern will!
Der Einkauf von Waren im Internet gehört zu den Megatrends des 21. Jahrhunderts. Laut einer Erhebung des Digitalverbands Bitkom shoppen 98% aller Internet-Nutzer inzwischen online, wobei mehr als drei Viertel mehrmals im Monat Produkte über das Internet ordern. Lesen Sie in der aktuellen Ausgabe des Anlegermagazins, warum Zalando zu den Profiteuren dieses Megatrends gehört und wie es seine Gewinnmargen weiter steigern will.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur FinLab-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeRating
OrderbuchVergleich
HistorischAusblick
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

FinLab Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
News von
Sieben Mal Kaufen: Diese Papiere gehören in jedes Depot
Dax: Zeit für erste Gewinnmitnahmen
Morphosys-Aktie, SMA Solar und Co.: Diese sechs Aktien stehen vor dem Turnaround
Hohe Dividendenrendite plus Kurspotenzial - mit diesen fünf Aktien geht beides
Ticker Anschlag in Berlin +++ Augenzeuge - Einkaufszentrum in Berlin evakuiert
News von
Diese beängstigende Dynamik treibt den Euro zur Parität mit dem US-Dollar
Apple-Chef Tim Cook schürt Sorgen über die Zukunft des Mac
"Ich wurde in meinen 30ern Millionär - hier ist der beste Rat, den ich Ihnen übers Investieren geben kann"
3 Geheimnisse, wie man sein Einkommen dramatisch steigert
5 Anzeichen dafür, dass man den Job nicht bekommen wird

Heute im Fokus

DAX um Nulllinie -- Dow stabil erwartet -- Trump will Carl Icahn zum Berater machen -- Zinsmanipulation: Goldman Sachs zahlt Millionen -- Monte dei Paschi braucht wohl Staatshilfe -- Vonovia im Fokus

Deutsche Post schließt Übernahme von UK Mail ab. VW prüft eigene Straßenmessungen für realistischere Verbrauchsangaben. EZB beurteilt Aussichten für kräftigen Ölpreisanstieg vorsichtig. Hacker knacken Daten von Visa-Kunden in Sekunden. Nokia und Apple überziehen sich mit neuen Patentklagen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 51: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
Jetzt durchklicken
KW 50: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
Jetzt durchklicken
Das sind die schlimmsten Steueroasen
Hier zahlen Unternehmen so gut wie keine Steuern
Jetzt durchklicken

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (September 2016)
Welche Aktien besitzt Warren Buffett in seinem Portfolio?
Jetzt durchklicken
Die Gehälter der Top-Politiker
Das verdienen die wichtigsten Staats- und Regierungschefs
Jetzt durchklicken
Die attraktivsten Großstädte Deutschlands
In diesen Städten möchten die Deutschen leben
Jetzt durchklicken
Die 10 verrücktesten Google-Patente
Welche Ideen hält Google für die Zukunft bereit?
Jetzt durchklicken
American Dream - In diesen Ländern wird er wahr
In diesen Ländern wird der American Dream gelebt
Jetzt durchklicken
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Vor dem Weihnachtsfest greifen die Deutschen traditionell tief in die Taschen. Wie viel geben Sie dieses Jahr für Geschenke aus?
Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio