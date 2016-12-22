25.01.2017 14:02
Bewerten
 (0)

DGAP-Ad hoc: GERRY WEBER International AG

EMAILDRUCKEN

Kommentare

Kommentar schreiben

Aktien in diesem Artikel

GERRY WEBER International AG10,70 EUR -6,19%330410 Chart
Kaufen
Verkaufen

Top Themen Heute

Deutsche Bank-Aktie an DAX-Spitze: Institut denkt wohl über Teilbörsengang der Fondstochter nachHier stimmt was nicht! Électricité de France - Ganz schön ­verstrahlt10 Fakten zum Mittwochshandel an der Börse
DGAP-Adhoc: Gerry Weber closes financial year 2015/16 as planned

DGAP-Ad-hoc: GERRY WEBER International AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Forecast
Gerry Weber closes financial year 2015/16 as planned

25-Jan-2017 / 14:02 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of insider information (ad-hoc announcement) pursuant to Article 17 MAR

GERRY WEBER closes financial year 2015/16 as planned

- 2015/16 Group sales revenues of approx. EUR 900 million

- Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) is between EUR 13 and 14 million and consolidated operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amounts to approx. EUR 77 million

- "FIT4GROWTH" realignment programme proceeding according to plan; but business performance continues to be affected by difficult market environment

- Earnings expectations for current financial year 2016/17 at the previous year's level

(Halle/Westphalia, 25 January 2017) According to preliminary figures for the past financial year 2015/16 (1 November 2015 - 31 October 2016), Group sales revenues of GERRY WEBER International AG amounted to approx. EUR 900 million (previous year: EUR 920.8 million) and consolidated earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT reported) ranges between EUR 13 and 14 million (previous year: EUR 79.3 million). This is in accordance with management's guidance of consolidated EBIT (reported) of between EUR 10 and 20 million.

The HALLHUBER subsidiary contributed EUR 183 million to Group sales revenues. This represents an increase by 17.7% on the previous year. Likefor -like sales revenues rose by a gratifying 2.1% and thus clearly above the negative market trend.

Preliminary revenues of the GERRY WEBER Core brands (GERRY WEBER, TAIFUN and SAMOON) amounted to approx. EUR 717 million, down 10.9% on the previous year. The GERRY WEBER Core Retail segment generated sales revenues of EUR 419 million, which represents 46,5% of total Group revenues. Like-for-like revenues declined by 7.6% because of the continued difficult market environment and the related low footfall figures. Like-for-like revenues of the German fashion retail sector dropped by approx. 3% to 4% in the financial year of GERRY WEBER. Core Retail revenues were down not only because of lower like-for-like revenues but also due to store closures related to the "FIT4GROWTH" programme. Online revenues showed a positive trend and reached EUR 43.9 million (GERRY WEBER and HALLHUBER), up 22% on the previous year.

Consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA reported) dropped from EUR 115.8 million in the previous year to approx. EUR 77 million. As already announced, consolidated earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT reported) were adversely affected by extraordinary effects of EUR 31 million resulting from the measures implemented in the context of the "FIT4GROWTH" programme and reached between EUR 13 and 14 million. These extraordinary effects include, among other things, EUR 15 million in one-time write-downs related to the store closures of the "FIT4GROWTH" programme. At approx. EUR 20 million, the sale of the "Hall 30" investment property made the biggest contribution to Group earnings in 2015/16.

Outlook on 2016/17

As the market conditions remain difficult, customer footfall continues to decline and consumers shopping behaviour is changing, the current financial year 2016/17 will again be influenced by the realignment programme, as announced at the disclosure of the programme. GERRY WEBER will continue to actively implement the "FIT4GROWTH" realignment programme as planned and make adjustments if and when potential for improvement arises or the volatility of the market makes them necessary. The Managing Board expects the respective burdens to amount to EUR 6 million in the current financial year. Against this background, the Managing Board does not expect earnings to increase significantly in the current financial year 2016/17 and projects consolidated EBIT (reported) of EUR 10 to EUR 20 million to be recognised in the income statement as well as a moderate decline in Group sales revenues (-2% to -4%). Consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA reported) are expected to amount to between EUR 60 and 70 million.

As already announced in February 2016, the GERRY WEBER Group expects to return to a phase of sustainable profitable growth in the third year following the start of the realignment exercise, i.e. in the financial year 2017/18.

Admitted to the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard)
ISIN: DE0003304101
WKN: 330410

GERRY WEBER International AG

Investor Relations Contact Press Contact
Claudia Kellert Catharina Berndt
Head of Investor Relations Head of Corporate Communications
Tel: +49 (0)5201 185 8422 Tel: +49 (0)5201 185 320
Email: claudia.kellert@gerryweber.com Email: c.berndt@gerryweber.com

25-Jan-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Gerry Weber International AG
Neulehenstraße 8
33790 Halle/Westfalen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)5201 185-0
Fax: +49 (0)5201 5857
E-mail: c.kellert@gerryweber.de
Internet: www.gerryweber-ag.de
ISIN: DE0003304101
WKN: 330410
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

539027  25-Jan-2017 CET/CEST

img
Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu GERRY WEBER International AG

  • Relevant3
  • Alle3
  • vom Unternehmen2
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
14:02 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Gerry Weber schließt Geschäftsjahr 2015/16 plangemäß ab (dpa-afx)
14:02 Uhr
DGAP-Ad hoc: GERRY WEBER International AG (EQS Group)
14:02 Uhr
DGAP-Ad hoc: GERRY WEBER International AG (EQS Group)
23.01.17
HSBC: Gerry Weber (Quarterly) - Stabilisierung nimmt Form an (finanzen.net)
23.01.17
HSBC: Gerry Weber (Quarterly) - Stabilisierung nimmt Form an (finanzen.net)
19.01.17
KORREKTUR/ROUNDUP: Textildiscounter KiK will bald auch die USA erobern (dpa-afx)
03.01.17
(Aktien 2017) Ob Gerry Weber und Hugo Boss wieder Mode werden? (Die Börsenblogger)
22.12.16
Hallhuber-Mutter: Gerry Weber verkauft sein Tafelsilber (Handelsblatt)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr GERRY WEBER International NewsRSS Feed
GERRY WEBER International zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu GERRY WEBER International AG

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
16.01.2017GERRY WEBER International verkaufenDZ BANK
11.01.2017GERRY WEBER International HoldHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
05.01.2017GERRY WEBER International HaltenIndependent Research GmbH
03.01.2017GERRY WEBER International HoldDeutsche Bank AG
30.12.2016GERRY WEBER International kaufenNorddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
30.12.2016GERRY WEBER International kaufenNorddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
28.11.2016GERRY WEBER International kaufenNorddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
26.01.2016GERRY WEBER International KaufDZ-Bank AG
30.10.2015GERRY WEBER International kaufenDZ-Bank AG
14.09.2015GERRY WEBER International kaufenDZ-Bank AG
11.01.2017GERRY WEBER International HoldHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
05.01.2017GERRY WEBER International HaltenIndependent Research GmbH
03.01.2017GERRY WEBER International HoldDeutsche Bank AG
10.10.2016GERRY WEBER International HoldJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
22.09.2016GERRY WEBER International HoldDeutsche Bank AG
Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für GERRY WEBER International AG nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen
Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"

mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Videos zu GERRY WEBER International

alle Videos

Meistgelesene GERRY WEBER International News

03.01.17(Aktien 2017) Ob Gerry Weber und Hugo Boss wieder Mode werden?
23.01.17HSBC: Gerry Weber (Quarterly) - Stabilisierung nimmt Form an
19.01.17KORREKTUR/ROUNDUP: Textildiscounter KiK will bald auch die USA erobern
23.01.17HSBC: Gerry Weber (Quarterly) - Stabilisierung nimmt Form an
Weitere GERRY WEBER International News

Inside

Anzeige
UBS: Allianz SE: Der Aufwärtstrend bleibt intakt
Commerzbank: Gefährliche Lage am US-Aktienmarkt! Hieran erkennen Sie das Risiko!
BNP Paribas: MÄRKTE AM MORGEN | MDAX und SDAX mit Rekord  was macht der DAX?
Vontobel: Attraktive Bonus Cap-Zertifikate
HSBC: USD/MXN (Monthly) - Läuft (langsam) heiß
DZ BANK  DAX: Warten auf das charttechnische Signal
Morning Call zum DAX vom 25.01.2017
DekaBank: Wochenvorschau vom 23. Januar 2017 bis 29. Januar 2017
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Technologieaktien: Drei Möglichkeiten, um vom Trend "Digitale Fabrik" zu profitieren!
Die vierte industrielle Revolution ist im vollen Gange und verändert, vom Großteil der Gesellschaft völlig unbemerkt, bereits die Produktionsabläufe in den großen, industriellen Hallen. Wir zeigen Ihnen in der aktuellen Ausgabe des Anlegermagazins drei Möglichkeiten, wie Sie in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren von dem Zukunftstrend "Digitale Fabrik" profitieren können.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur GERRY WEBER International-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeRating
OrderbuchVergleich
HistorischAusblick
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

GERRY WEBER International Peer Group News

13:11 UhrHow Cyberinsuance Could Shrink Security's Trust Gap
08:51 UhrHSBC: TOM TAILOR (Daily) - Technik die begeistert!
08:49 UhrHSBC: TOM TAILOR (Daily) - Technik die begeistert!
24.01.17President of Gap unit Banana Republic to leave the company
24.01.17HSBC: HUGO BOSS (Weekly) - Abgeschlossene Bodenbildung
24.01.17HSBC: HUGO BOSS (Weekly) - Abgeschlossene Bodenbildung
23.01.17Hugo Boss-Aktie: Turnaround-Story gewinnt an Dynamik
20.01.17DGAP-Stimmrechtsanteile: HUGO BOSS AG
20.01.17DGAP-Stimmrechtsanteile: HUGO BOSS AG
20.01.17DGAP-Stimmrechte: HUGO BOSS AG
News von
Unterbewertet: Deutschlands günstigste Aktien - Welche Sie jetzt kaufen sollten
Wirecard-Aktie, Pfeiffer Vaccum und Co.: Der TecDax im großen Chartcheck
SAP-Aktie, Bayer und Co.: Die Dax-Favoriten der Analysten für 2017
SAP-Aktie nach den Zahlen: Was Anleger jetzt tun sollten
Dax 30: Neues Kaufsignal durch Rekorde an US-Börsen
News von
Ein Geschäftsführer sagt: Weder Gehalt noch der Jobtitel entscheiden, ob man ein Vermögen aufbaut
Der Euro notiert gegenüber dem Dollar viel zu niedrig - verraten die Big Mac Preise
Ex-Apple-Ingenieur: "Apples goldene Zeit ist vorbei - und Tim Cook ist Schuld daran"
Ökonom ist entsetzt: Trumps Idee ist seit 200 Jahren widerlegt
Spekulanten sind zurück: Diese Zockerei könnte die Immobilienbranche wieder an den Abgrund führen

Heute im Fokus

DAX sehr stark -- ifo-Geschäftsklima trübt sich ein -- Deutsche Bank denkt wohl über Teilbörsengang der Fondstochter nach -- Intesa Sanpaolo, Generali, Alcoa, Texas Instruments im Fokus

New Mexico verklagt Takata und 15 Autobauer wegen defekter Airbags. United Technologies sieht sich für laufendes Jahr auf Kurs. Trump übersieht bei seiner Job-Initiative etwas Wichtiges. Österreich schmiedet Allianz gegen deutsche Pkw-Maut. Datagroup profitiert vom Cloudgeschäft. USA und Mexiko sprechen über Beziehungen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 3: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
Jetzt durchklicken
KW 3: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
Jetzt durchklicken
Die 10 heißesten Debüts der Detroit Motor Show 2017
Diese 10 Automobil Neuheiten gibt es bei der Detroit Auto Show 2017
Jetzt durchklicken

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die 10 heißesten Debüts der Detroit Motor Show 2017
Diese 10 Automobil Neuheiten gibt es bei der Detroit Auto Show 2017
Jetzt durchklicken
Die 10 teuersten Aktien 2017
Diese 10 Aktien kann sich nicht jeder Investor leisten
Jetzt durchklicken
Unter 20.000 Euro: Die günstigsten Autos 2017
So günstig kommt an an 4 Räder?
Jetzt durchklicken
Kohle satt
Das sind die bestbezahlten Sportler aller Zeiten
Jetzt durchklicken
Die 12 toten Topverdiener 2015
Diese Legenden sind die bestbezahlten Toten der Welt
Jetzt durchklicken
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Am Freitag wurde Donald Trump in das Amt des US-Präsidenten eingeführt. Wsas halten Sie von dem Republikaner?
Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG 514000
Daimler AG 710000
Volkswagen AG Vz. (VW AG) 766403
Commerzbank CBK100
BASF BASF11
Allianz 840400
E.ON SE ENAG99
Deutsche Telekom AG 555750
Apple Inc. 865985
Bayer BAY001
Nordex AG A0D655
Siemens AG 723610
K+S AG KSAG88
Tesla A1CX3T
SAP SE 716460