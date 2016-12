DGAP-Adhoc: German Startups Group records a decrease in value of one of its portfolio companies

DGAP-Ad-hoc: German Startups Group Berlin GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Investment German Startups Group records a decrease in value of one of its portfolio companies

22-Dec-2016 / 21:09 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.---------------------------------------------------------------------------+++ Ad hoc announcement +++German Startups Group records a decrease in value of one of its portfolio companies - Management upholds its profit estimate 2016e of approximately 0.30 euros per shareBerlin, 22 December 2016 - A focus investment of German Startups Group will likely conduct a financing round shortly at a significantly lower share price than in the last financing round. German Startups Group therefore devalues its shares in the company to the new, lower share price by approximately 1 million euros.In spite of this, the company upholds the guidance it released on 12 October 2016 due to opposite effects from valuation increases of other holdings. The management of German Startups Group unalteredly expects a net consolidated profit of approximately 0.30 euros per share (IFRS) for the year of 2016 as a whole.Investor relations contact cometis AG Henryk Deter / Claudius Krause Tel: +49 611 20585528 Mail: krause@cometis.de---------------------------------------------------------------------------22-Dec-2016 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de---------------------------------------------------------------------------532775 22-Dec-2016 CET/CEST