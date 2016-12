DGAP-Ad hoc: German Startups Group Berlin GmbH & Co. KGaA

DGAP-Adhoc: The management of German Startups Group lowers guidance for the financial year 2016

31-Dec-2016 / 16:18 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.---------------------------------------------------------------------------+++ Ad hoc announcement +++The management of German Startups Group lowers guidance for the financial year 2016Berlin, 31 December 2016 - Following recent realisations, an increase in value of a portfolio company expected by German Startups Group for 2016 will not be considered as yet realised in 2016. Extraordinary expenses of 0.05 euros per share due to prepaid equity procurement expenses will also incur (IFRS). The management of German Startups Group therefore now expects a net consolidated profit of 0.15 euros per share for the financial year 2016 (IFRS). The company expects an operating consolidated result of approximately 0.20 euros per share (IFRS). The company hopes that the above-mentioned increase in value expected for 2016 in the amount of at least 0.15 euros per share will be realised in 2017 (IFRS).Investor relations contact cometis AG Henryk Deter / Claudius Krause Tel: +49 611 20585528 Mail: krause@cometis.de---------------------------------------------------------------------------31-Dec-2016 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de---------------------------------------------------------------------------533519 31-Dec-2016 CET/CEST