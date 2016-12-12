15.02.2017 21:00
Bewerten
 (0)

DGAP-Ad hoc: GxP German Properties AG

EMAILDRUCKEN

Kommentare

Kommentar schreiben

Aktien in diesem Artikel

GxP German Properties AG0,73 EUR -0,82%A1YCNN Chart
Kaufen
Verkaufen

Top Themen Heute

Updates zu HeidelbergCement, Fielmann, PATRIZIA Immobilien, Siemens, METROGegen den Trend: Warum sich Warren Buffett mit Monsanto-Aktien eindecktDeutsche Bluechips: Wo der Rubel wieder rollt
DGAP-Adhoc: GxP German Properties AG: Changes in the Supervisory Board

DGAP-Ad-hoc: GxP German Properties AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel
GxP German Properties AG: Changes in the Supervisory Board

15-Feb-2017 / 21:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

GxP German Properties AG: Changes in the Supervisory Board

Berlin, February 15, 2017 - The Chairman of the Supervisory Board of GxP German Properties AG, (ISIN: DE000A1YCNN8, WKN: A1YCNN), Mr. Rainer Schorr, has informed the company today that he resigns from his position on the Supervisory Board due to personal reasons with immediate effect.

The Management Board and the Supervisory Board of the company would like to thank Mr. Schorr for his work for GxP German Properties AG and the good and constructive cooperation.

The Company will take the necessary measures to nominate a suitable candidate via a judicial appointment shortly.

Contact:
Franziska Berg

GxP German Properties AG
Europa Center 19.OG
Tauentzienstr.9
D-10789 Berlin

TEL: +49 (0)30 886 26740
FAX: +49 (0)30 886 267411
E-MAIL: info@gxpag.com

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

GxP German Properties AG

With its headquarters in Berlin, GxP German Properties focuses on the Acquisition, Ownership and Management of office and retail properties in Germany. The investment strategy focuses on attractive commercial properties in the Core+/Value add segments in metropolitan regions and selected mid-sized cities in Germany. The company's strategy is to leverage significant appreciation potential through proactive portfolio management whilst safeguarding sustainable rental revenues at the same time. To this end, it draws on both its many years of experience in the property market and its extensive network.

The company's website can be accessed at www.gxpag.com

Contact details:

GxP German Properties AG Kirchhoff Consult AG
Europa Center 19. OG Herrengraben 1
Tauentzienstr. 9 20459 Hamburg, Germany
10789 Berlin, Germany
TEL.: +49 (0)40 609 186 65
TEL.: +49 (0)30 886 267 40 FAX: +49 (0)40 609 186 60
FAX: +49 (0)30 886 267 411 E-MAIL: gxp@kirchhoff.de
E-MAIL: info@gxpag.com

15-Feb-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: GxP German Properties AG
Tauentzienstraße 9
10789 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 88 62 67 40
Fax: +49 (0)30 88 62 67 411
E-mail: info@gxpag.com
Internet: http://gxpag.com/
ISIN: DE000A1YCNN8
WKN: A1YCNN
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart; Open Market (Entry Standard) in Frankfurt

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

544943  15-Feb-2017 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=544943&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse
Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu GxP German Properties AG

  • Relevant3
  • Alle3
  • vom Unternehmen2
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
21:00 Uhr
DGAP-Ad hoc: GxP German Properties AG (EQS Group)
21:00 Uhr
DGAP-Ad hoc: GxP German Properties AG (EQS Group)
21:00 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: GxP German Properties AG: Veränderungen im Aufsichtsrat (dpa-afx)
02.02.17
DGAP-News: GxP German Properties AG (EQS Group)
02.02.17
DGAP-News: GxP German Properties AG (EQS Group)
02.02.17
DGAP-News: GxP German Properties schließt Objektankauf in Dresden erfolgreich ab und erzielt Erfolge im Asset Management des Bestandsportfolios (dpa-afx)
15.12.16
Maydorns Meinung: DAX, Allianz, Vonovia, GxP German Properties, Medigene, Tesla, Organovo (Der Aktionär)
12.12.16
DGAP-News: GxP German Properties AG (EQS Group)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr GxP German Properties NewsRSS Feed
GxP German Properties zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu GxP German Properties AG

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene GxP German Properties News

02.02.17DGAP-News: GxP German Properties schließt Objektankauf in Dresden erfolgreich ab und erzielt Erfolge im Asset Management des Bestandsportfolios
02.02.17DGAP-News: GxP German Properties AG
02.02.17DGAP-News: GxP German Properties AG
Weitere GxP German Properties News

Inside

Anzeige
BNP Paribas: BORN Akademie | Heute um 18:30 LIVE mit Top-Trader Rüdiger Born
USA vs. Europa: Das Gleichgewicht des Schreckens!
Vontobel: OPEC überrascht die Märkte
UBS: NEU - DAX AKTUELL: Inside Day verweist auf Gewinnmitnahmen
HSBC: USD/JPY (Daily) - Korrektur beendet
DZ BANK  DAX: Die Ruhe vor dem Sturm?
Morning Call zum DAX vom 15.02.2017
DekaBank: Fünf neue Express-Zertifikate Relax auf den EURO STOXX 50®
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Familienunternehmen: Rendite und Sicherheit!

Zwischen Eigentümern und Managern eines Unternehmens besteht häufig ein Interessenskonflikt hinsichtlich kurz- und langfristiger Ziele. Familien- und eigentümergeführte Unternehmen haben solche Konflikte meist nicht. Für Aktionäre sind solche Unternehmen daher meist eine lohnenswerte Investitionsmöglichkeit. Im neuen Anlegermagazin lesen Sie, welche drei Familienunternehmen einen näheren Blick wert sind.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur GxP German Properties-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeRating
OrderbuchVergleich
HistorischAusblick
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

GxP German Properties Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
News von
Heizöl, Gemüse und Butter kosten deutlich mehr
Eine ganz schlechte Zahl für Trumps Pläne
Soros wettet ein Vermögen gegen Trump
Top-Ökonom schlägt Sünden-Bonds für Europa vor
Trump braucht die Fed, und Yellen ist nicht auf Linie
News von
Dividenden-Adel verpflichtet: Fünf Aktien mit Top-Ausschüttung und Kaufempfehlung
Dax: Vorsicht vor zu großen Hoffnungen
Unterbewertet: Deutschlands günstigste Aktien - Welche Sie jetzt kaufen sollten
Top-Dividenden: Bei welchen Aktien aus Dax, MDax und Co. 2017 die höchsten Dividendenrenditen locken
Stock-Picking: Diese fünf Aktien gehören 2017 in jedes Depot
News von
Samsung neues Zugpferd: Milliardenschwere Produktion dank Konkurrent
"Warnschuss für Europa": Rainer Brüderle im Interview über die Folgen der Trump-Wahl
Mit dieser völlig neuen Idee will ein Münchner Startup den Brillenmarkt erobern
Unter Zugzwang: Google bringt neues Feature auf den Markt, um Amazon anzugreifen
Das steckt wirklich hinter dem Apple-Rekordhoch an der Börse

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt moderat im Plus -- Dow Jones legt zu -- Warum sich Warren Buffett mit Monsanto-Aktien eindeckt -- KUKA erfüllt Jahresprognose -- Siemens, Lufthansa im Fokus

Deutsche Börse mit guten Zahlen. US-Wirtschaft präsentiert sich für höhere Zinsen gut gerüstet. Fossil-Aktie verliert massiv an Wert. Nouriel Roubini warnt vor "Ende der Trump-Flitterwochen". Twitter-Chef deckt sich dick mit Aktien ein. Danone wächst so schwach wie seit 1997 nicht mehr. Pfeiffer Vacuum lehnt Übernahmeangebot von Busch als zu niedrig ab.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die unpünktlichsten Airlines
Welche Airline schneidet am schlechtesten ab?
Jetzt durchklicken
Jetzt durchklicken
KW 6: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
Jetzt durchklicken

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die 10 heißesten Debüts der Detroit Motor Show 2017
Diese 10 Automobil Neuheiten gibt es bei der Detroit Auto Show 2017
Jetzt durchklicken
Die 10 teuersten Aktien 2017
Diese 10 Aktien kann sich nicht jeder Investor leisten
Jetzt durchklicken
Unter 20.000 Euro: Die günstigsten Autos 2017
So günstig kommt an an 4 Räder?
Jetzt durchklicken
Kohle satt
Das sind die bestbezahlten Sportler aller Zeiten
Jetzt durchklicken
Die 12 toten Topverdiener 2015
Diese Legenden sind die bestbezahlten Toten der Welt
Jetzt durchklicken
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Seit diesem Wochenende gelten in Deutschland neue gesetzliche Regelungen zum Fracking. Wie stehen Sie zu der umstrittenen Fördermethode?
Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Apple Inc.865985
Volkswagen AG Vz. (VW AG)766403
CommerzbankCBK100
BASFBASF11
BayerBAY001
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
E.ON SEENAG99
Allianz840400
Nordex AGA0D655
Siemens AG723610
Deutsche Lufthansa AG823212
TeslaA1CX3T
Monsanto Co.578919