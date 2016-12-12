|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: GxP German Properties AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel
GxP German Properties AG: Changes in the Supervisory Board
Berlin, February 15, 2017 - The Chairman of the Supervisory Board of GxP German Properties AG, (ISIN: DE000A1YCNN8, WKN: A1YCNN), Mr. Rainer Schorr, has informed the company today that he resigns from his position on the Supervisory Board due to personal reasons with immediate effect.
The Management Board and the Supervisory Board of the company would like to thank Mr. Schorr for his work for GxP German Properties AG and the good and constructive cooperation.
The Company will take the necessary measures to nominate a suitable candidate via a judicial appointment shortly.
Contact:
GxP German Properties AG
TEL: +49 (0)30 886 26740
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:
GxP German Properties AG
With its headquarters in Berlin, GxP German Properties focuses on the Acquisition, Ownership and Management of office and retail properties in Germany. The investment strategy focuses on attractive commercial properties in the Core+/Value add segments in metropolitan regions and selected mid-sized cities in Germany. The company's strategy is to leverage significant appreciation potential through proactive portfolio management whilst safeguarding sustainable rental revenues at the same time. To this end, it draws on both its many years of experience in the property market and its extensive network.
The company's website can be accessed at www.gxpag.com
Contact details:
15-Feb-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|GxP German Properties AG
|Tauentzienstraße 9
|10789 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 88 62 67 40
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 88 62 67 411
|E-mail:
|info@gxpag.com
|Internet:
|http://gxpag.com/
|ISIN:
|DE000A1YCNN8
|WKN:
|A1YCNN
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart; Open Market (Entry Standard) in Frankfurt
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
544943 15-Feb-2017 CET/CEST
