|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: HUGO BOSS AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
Group sales declined in the fourth quarter, by 1% on a preliminary, non-audited basis and adjusted for currency effects. In euro terms, revenues amounted to EUR 725 million, a decline of 3% compared to the prior year.
On a preliminary, non-audited basis, Group sales in the full year amounted to EUR 2,693 million, a decline of 4% compared to the prior year. On a currency-adjusted basis, the decrease was 2%. Subject to the completion of year-end closing procedures, the Group expects that operating profit (adjusted EBITDA before special items) will reach the upper end of the forecast range. HUGO BOSS had confirmed its outlook of a profit decline between 17% and 23% in November (adjusted EBITDA before special items 2015: EUR 594 million).
Mitteilende Person:
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:
The development of Group sales and profits improved in the fourth quarter compared to earlier in the year. HUGO BOSS made progress in its own retail business in particular. As a result, operating profit in the full year of 2016 is expected to reach the upper of the forecast range.
'Fourth quarter results underline that we are on the right way', says Mark Langer, CEO of HUGO BOSS AG. 'In China, we completed the turnaround in the second half of the year. In Europe, we held up well in a difficult market environment. We will continue to work intensively on implementing our strategic plans presented in November. We are confident that this will enable us to return to sustainable profitable growth.'
In the fourth quarter, Group sales declined by 1% on a preliminary basis and adjusted for currency effects. In euro terms, revenues amounted to EUR 725 million, a decline of 3% compared to the prior year.
In Europe, sales increased 2% on a currency-adjusted basis mainly due to robust growth in the UK. Revenues in Germany were up, too. In the Americas, sales were down 14% in local currencies. However, the Asian business was 5% above the prior level. In Mainland China, HUGO BOSS achieved comp store sales increases of close to 20% adjusted for currency effects.
Sales in the own retail business (including online and outlets) improved by 4% on a currency-adjusted basis in the fourth quarter. On a comparable store basis, revenues decreased by 3%. However, this represents a significantly lower rate of decline compared to earlier in the year. Sales in the wholesale business were 13% below the prior year level in local currencies. Continued efforts to clean up distribution in the US had a material impact on performance.
On a preliminary, non-audited basis, Group sales in the full year amounted to EUR 2,693 million, a decline of 4% compared to the prior year. On a currency-adjusted basis, the decrease was 2%. Subject to the completion of year-end closing procedures, the Group expects that operating profit (adjusted EBITDA before special items) will reach the upper end of the forecast range. HUGO BOSS had confirmed its outlook of a profit decline between 17% and 23% in November (adjusted EBITDA before special items 2015: EUR 594 million).
The Group will publish its final results for 2016 as well as its financial outlook for the year 2017 on March 9. On the same day, press and analyst conferences will be held. On the day before, the Supervisory Board will resolve upon the dividend proposal for the year 2016.
If you have any questions, please contact:
Dr. Hjördis Kettenbach
Phone: +49 7123 94-83377
Dennis Weber
Phone: +49 7123 94-86267
16-Jan-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HUGO BOSS AG
|Dieselstraße 12
|72555 Metzingen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)712 394-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)712 394-80259
|E-mail:
|info@hugoboss.com
|Internet:
|www.hugoboss.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1PHFF7
|WKN:
|A1PHFF
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
536513 16-Jan-2017 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu HUGO BOSS AG
- Relevant3
- Alle3
- vom Unternehmen2
- Peer Group
- ?
Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:
Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen
Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen
vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden
Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören
Analysen zu HUGO BOSS AG
- Alle
- Buy
- Hold
- Sell
- ?
|13.01.2017
|HUGO BOSS Neutral
|Citigroup Corp.
|12.01.2017
|HUGO BOSS buy
|Commerzbank AG
|11.01.2017
|HUGO BOSS Hold
|HSBC
|06.01.2017
|HUGO BOSS Outperform
|BNP PARIBAS
|30.12.2016
|HUGO BOSS kaufen
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|12.01.2017
|HUGO BOSS buy
|Commerzbank AG
|06.01.2017
|HUGO BOSS Outperform
|BNP PARIBAS
|30.12.2016
|HUGO BOSS kaufen
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|29.11.2016
|HUGO BOSS buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|29.11.2016
|HUGO BOSS buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|13.01.2017
|HUGO BOSS Neutral
|Citigroup Corp.
|11.01.2017
|HUGO BOSS Hold
|HSBC
|20.12.2016
|HUGO BOSS Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|17.11.2016
|HUGO BOSS Equal-Weight
|Morgan Stanley
|17.11.2016
|HUGO BOSS Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.12.2016
|HUGO BOSS Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|15.12.2016
|HUGO BOSS Sell
|UBS AG
|12.12.2016
|HUGO BOSS Underperform
|Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
|06.12.2016
|HUGO BOSS Verkaufen
|Bankhaus Lampe KG
|29.11.2016
|HUGO BOSS Verkaufen
|Bankhaus Lampe KG
Alle: Alle Empfehlungen
Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
Videos zu HUGO BOSS
Meistgelesene HUGO BOSS News
Inside
Mehr zur HUGO BOSS-Aktie
HUGO BOSS Peer Group News
Heute im Fokus
IPO: Spezialchemie-Unternehmen AlzChem plant Börsengang in Frankfurt. Ölpreise legen etwas zu. Brillenhersteller Luxottica und Essilor wollen Kräfte bündeln. Neue Dokumente belasten offenbar Winterkorn im VW-Abgasskandal.
NACHRICHTEN
- Aktien
- Alle
Jetzt durchklicken
Jetzt durchklicken
Jetzt durchklicken
Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings
Jetzt durchklicken
Jetzt durchklicken
Jetzt durchklicken
|Jetzt durchklicken
Jetzt durchklicken