16.01.2017 08:32
Bewerten
 (0)

DGAP-Ad hoc: HUGO BOSS AG

EMAILDRUCKEN

Kommentare

Kommentar schreiben

Aktien in diesem Artikel

HUGO BOSS AG55,40 EUR 0,64%A1PHFF Chart
Kaufen
Verkaufen

Top Themen Heute

Was Sie zum Wochenauftakt an der Börse wissen solltenDer jüngste Selfmade-Milliardär der Welt verrät, womit man in Zukunft reich werden kannTrump droht deutschen Autobauern mit hohen Strafzöllen
DGAP-Adhoc: HUGO BOSS AG: Based on preliminary figures HUGO BOSS achieves its annual financial targets











DGAP-Ad-hoc: HUGO BOSS AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results


HUGO BOSS AG: Based on preliminary figures HUGO BOSS achieves its annual financial targets



16-Jan-2017 / 08:32 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Group sales declined in the fourth quarter, by 1% on a preliminary, non-audited basis and adjusted for currency effects. In euro terms, revenues amounted to EUR 725 million, a decline of 3% compared to the prior year.

On a preliminary, non-audited basis, Group sales in the full year amounted to EUR 2,693 million, a decline of 4% compared to the prior year. On a currency-adjusted basis, the decrease was 2%. Subject to the completion of year-end closing procedures, the Group expects that operating profit (adjusted EBITDA before special items) will reach the upper end of the forecast range. HUGO BOSS had confirmed its outlook of a profit decline between 17% and 23% in November (adjusted EBITDA before special items 2015: EUR 594 million).



Mitteilende Person:
Judith Eckl,
Director Legal, Compliance and Risk Management



Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

The development of Group sales and profits improved in the fourth quarter compared to earlier in the year. HUGO BOSS made progress in its own retail business in particular. As a result, operating profit in the full year of 2016 is expected to reach the upper of the forecast range.

'Fourth quarter results underline that we are on the right way', says Mark Langer, CEO of HUGO BOSS AG. 'In China, we completed the turnaround in the second half of the year. In Europe, we held up well in a difficult market environment. We will continue to work intensively on implementing our strategic plans presented in November. We are confident that this will enable us to return to sustainable profitable growth.'

In the fourth quarter, Group sales declined by 1% on a preliminary basis and adjusted for currency effects. In euro terms, revenues amounted to EUR 725 million, a decline of 3% compared to the prior year.

In Europe, sales increased 2% on a currency-adjusted basis mainly due to robust growth in the UK. Revenues in Germany were up, too. In the Americas, sales were down 14% in local currencies. However, the Asian business was 5% above the prior level. In Mainland China, HUGO BOSS achieved comp store sales increases of close to 20% adjusted for currency effects.

Sales in the own retail business (including online and outlets) improved by 4% on a currency-adjusted basis in the fourth quarter. On a comparable store basis, revenues decreased by 3%. However, this represents a significantly lower rate of decline compared to earlier in the year. Sales in the wholesale business were 13% below the prior year level in local currencies. Continued efforts to clean up distribution in the US had a material impact on performance.

On a preliminary, non-audited basis, Group sales in the full year amounted to EUR 2,693 million, a decline of 4% compared to the prior year. On a currency-adjusted basis, the decrease was 2%. Subject to the completion of year-end closing procedures, the Group expects that operating profit (adjusted EBITDA before special items) will reach the upper end of the forecast range. HUGO BOSS had confirmed its outlook of a profit decline between 17% and 23% in November (adjusted EBITDA before special items 2015: EUR 594 million).

The Group will publish its final results for 2016 as well as its financial outlook for the year 2017 on March 9. On the same day, press and analyst conferences will be held. On the day before, the Supervisory Board will resolve upon the dividend proposal for the year 2016.

If you have any questions, please contact:

Dr. Hjördis Kettenbach
Head of Corporate Communications

Phone: +49 7123 94-83377
Fax: +49 7123 94-80237

Dennis Weber
Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +49 7123 94-86267
Fax: +49 7123 94-886267





16-Jan-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de




























































Language: English
Company: HUGO BOSS AG
Dieselstraße 12
72555 Metzingen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)712 394-0
Fax: +49 (0)712 394-80259
E-mail: info@hugoboss.com
Internet: www.hugoboss.com
ISIN: DE000A1PHFF7
WKN: A1PHFF
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Tradegate Exchange





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service




536513  16-Jan-2017 CET/CEST





fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=536513&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu HUGO BOSS AG

  • Relevant3
  • Alle3
  • vom Unternehmen2
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
08:32 Uhr
DGAP-Ad hoc: HUGO BOSS AG (EQS Group)
08:32 Uhr
DGAP-Ad hoc: HUGO BOSS AG (EQS Group)
08:31 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: HUGO BOSS AG: HUGO BOSS erreicht die angestrebten Jahresziele auf Basis vorläufiger Zahlen (dpa-afx)
13.01.17
ANALYSE-FLASH: Citigroup senkt Hugo Boss auf 'Neutral' und Ziel auf 56 Euro (dpa-afx)
13.01.17
Hugo Boss – Noch einmal runter auf 50,- Euro? (Investorsinside)
12.01.17
DGAP-Stimmrechte: HUGO BOSS AG (dpa-afx)
12.01.17
DGAP-Stimmrechtsanteile: HUGO BOSS AG (EQS Group)
12.01.17
DGAP-Stimmrechtsanteile: HUGO BOSS AG (EQS Group)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr HUGO BOSS NewsRSS Feed
HUGO BOSS zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu HUGO BOSS AG

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
13.01.2017HUGO BOSS NeutralCitigroup Corp.
12.01.2017HUGO BOSS buyCommerzbank AG
11.01.2017HUGO BOSS HoldHSBC
06.01.2017HUGO BOSS OutperformBNP PARIBAS
30.12.2016HUGO BOSS kaufenNorddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
12.01.2017HUGO BOSS buyCommerzbank AG
06.01.2017HUGO BOSS OutperformBNP PARIBAS
30.12.2016HUGO BOSS kaufenNorddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
29.11.2016HUGO BOSS buyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
29.11.2016HUGO BOSS buyHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
13.01.2017HUGO BOSS NeutralCitigroup Corp.
11.01.2017HUGO BOSS HoldHSBC
20.12.2016HUGO BOSS HoldDeutsche Bank AG
17.11.2016HUGO BOSS Equal-WeightMorgan Stanley
17.11.2016HUGO BOSS HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
30.12.2016HUGO BOSS VerkaufenDZ BANK
15.12.2016HUGO BOSS SellUBS AG
12.12.2016HUGO BOSS UnderperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
06.12.2016HUGO BOSS VerkaufenBankhaus Lampe KG
29.11.2016HUGO BOSS VerkaufenBankhaus Lampe KG
Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für HUGO BOSS AG nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen
Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"

mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Videos zu HUGO BOSS

alle Videos

Meistgelesene HUGO BOSS News

16.12.16Hugo-Boss-Aktie: mit Goldenem Kreuz zur dicken Rendite
03.01.17(Aktien 2017) Ob Gerry Weber und Hugo Boss wieder Mode werden?
04.01.17Fashion Shows 2017: Ist die Zukunft 'unisex'?
20.12.16ANALYSE-FLASH: Deutsche Bank senkt Ziel für Hugo Boss auf 60 Euro - 'Hold'
30.12.16ANALYSE-FLASH: NordLB belässt Hugo Boss auf 'Kaufen' - Ziel 84 Euro
13.01.17Hugo Boss – Noch einmal runter auf 50.- Euro?
15.12.16DGAP-Stimmrechte: HUGO BOSS AG
30.12.16ANALYSE-FLASH: DZ Bank senkt Hugo Boss auf 'Verkaufen' - Fairer Wert 52 Euro
12.01.17DGAP-Stimmrechte: HUGO BOSS AG
11.01.17ANALYSE-FLASH: HSBC senkt Hugo Boss auf 'Hold' und Ziel auf 61 Euro
Weitere HUGO BOSS News

Inside

Anzeige
DZ BANK  DAX: Seitwärtsbewegung hält an
Morning Call zum DAX vom 16.01.2017
Commerzbank: Dividendenrendite trifft Chartanalyse  Mit dieser Strategie können Sie den Markt schlagen!
BNP Paribas: Rendezvous mit Harry | Montag um 19:00 Uhr LIVE mit Börsenprofi Harald Weygand
DekaBank: Wochenvorschau vom 16. Januar 2017 bis 22. Januar 2017
HSBC: DAX®: Bollinger-Bänder mahnen zur Vorsicht!
UBS: Daimler AG: Anstieg der Volatilität könnte Vorbote einer Korrektur sein
Vontobel: Attraktive Discount-Zertifikate
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Technologieaktien: Drei Möglichkeiten, um vom Trend "Digitale Fabrik" zu profitieren!
Die vierte industrielle Revolution ist im vollen Gange und verändert, vom Großteil der Gesellschaft völlig unbemerkt, bereits die Produktionsabläufe in den großen, industriellen Hallen. Wir zeigen Ihnen in der aktuellen Ausgabe des Anlegermagazins drei Möglichkeiten, wie Sie in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren von dem Zukunftstrend "Digitale Fabrik" profitieren können.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur HUGO BOSS-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeRating
OrderbuchVergleich
HistorischAusblick
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

HUGO BOSS Peer Group News

04.01.17MÄRKTE EUROPA/Banken sind die Gewinner im neuen Börsenjahr
04.01.17MÄRKTE EUROPA: Banken sind die Gewinner im neuen Börsenjahr
04.01.17MÄRKTE EUROPA/Banken sind die Gewinner im neuen Börsenjahr
03.01.17ANALYSE-FLASH: Deutsche Bank hebt Ziel für Inditex auf 35 Euro - 'Hold'
03.01.17(Aktien 2017) Ob Gerry Weber und Hugo Boss wieder Mode werden?
22.12.16XETRA-SCHLUSS: Kleine Gewinnmitnahmen nahe dem Jahreshoch
22.12.16Hallhuber-Mutter: Gerry Weber verkauft sein Tafelsilber
22.12.16Gerry Weber-Aktie: Verkaufserlös rettet Jahresprognose
22.12.16DGAP-Adhoc: GERRY WEBER trennt sich von einer nicht betriebsnotwendigen Immobilie und bestätigt die Umsatz- und EBIT-Erwartungen für das Geschäftsjahr 2015/16
22.12.16DGAP-Ad hoc: GERRY WEBER International AG
News von
Sieben Mal Kaufen: Diese Papiere gehören in jedes Depot
29 ganz persönliche Ideen für 2017 - Unsere Tipps für Ihr Geld
Unterbewertet: Deutschlands günstigste Aktien - Welche Sie jetzt kaufen sollten
Apple-Aktie, Google und Co.: Die wertvollsten Unternehmen der Welt und welche davon ins Depot gehören
Reich mit Plan: Die besten ETF-Sparpläne für 2017
News von
Der jüngste Selfmade-Milliardär der Welt verrät, womit man in Zukunft reich werden kann
Wie unterschiedliche Nationalitäten ihr Geld ausgeben
Weil er seinen Klempner reich machte: Investmentbanker zu Haftstrafe verurteilt
Snapchat-Millionär auf jahrelanger Weltreise verrät, warum er noch keinen Cent ausgegeben hat
UEFA warnt: Der FC Bayern wird zu reich und mächtig

Heute im Fokus

DAX schwächer erwartet -- Asiens Börsen im Minus -- Trump droht deutschen Autobauern mit hohen Strafzöllen -- Ermittler beantragen Haftbefehl für De-facto-Chef von Samsung

IPO: Spezialchemie-Unternehmen AlzChem plant Börsengang in Frankfurt. Ölpreise legen etwas zu. Brillenhersteller Luxottica und Essilor wollen Kräfte bündeln. Neue Dokumente belasten offenbar Winterkorn im VW-Abgasskandal.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die 10 teuersten Aktien 2017
Diese 10 Aktien kann sich nicht jeder Investor leisten
Jetzt durchklicken
KW 2: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
Jetzt durchklicken
Unter 20.000 Euro: Die günstigsten Autos 2017
So günstig kommt an an 4 Räder?
Jetzt durchklicken

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die weltweit besten Tech-Aktien 2016
So haben sich Apple, SAP, Zalando und Co. entwickelt
Jetzt durchklicken
Die mächtigsten Menschen der Welt 2016
Wer hat die größte Macht?
Jetzt durchklicken
Das sind die schlimmsten Steueroasen
Hier zahlen Unternehmen so gut wie keine Steuern
Jetzt durchklicken
Jetzt durchklicken
Kohle satt
Das sind die bestbezahlten Sportler aller Zeiten
Jetzt durchklicken
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

In der Großen Koalition geht der Streit um die Sicherheitspolitik weiter. Sollten die Gesetze verschärft werden?
Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG 514000
Daimler AG 710000
Volkswagen AG Vz. (VW AG) 766403
Scout24 AG A12DM8
E.ON SE ENAG99
BASF BASF11
Allianz 840400
BMW AG 519000
Apple Inc. 865985
Deutsche Telekom AG 555750
adidas AG A1EWWW
AMD Inc. (Advanced Micro Devices) 863186
Siemens AG 723610
Commerzbank CBK100
Amazon.com Inc. 906866