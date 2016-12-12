12.01.2017 12:17
Bewerten
 (0)

DGAP-Ad hoc: Heliocentris Energy Solutions AG

EMAILDRUCKEN

Kommentare

Kommentar schreiben

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Heliocentris Energy Solutions AG0,02 EUR 17,65%A1MMHE Chart
Kaufen
Verkaufen

Top Themen Heute

Goldman Sachs: Wer mit US-Aktien Geld verdienen will, hat nur noch 90 Tage ZeitVW einigt sich auf Milliardenvergleich - Strafanzeigen gegen ManagerExperten überzeugt: "Dieses Jahr wird besser als 2016"
DGAP-Adhoc: Heliocentris Energy Solutions AG: Sale of the material assets of the Heliocentris Group

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Heliocentris Energy Solutions AG / Key word(s): Disposal Heliocentris Energy Solutions AG: Sale of the material assets of the Heliocentris Group

12-Jan-2017 / 12:17 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ad-hoc notification as per section 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)



12 January 2017, 08.30 a.m. CET

Heliocentris Energy Solutions AG: Sale of the material assets of the Heliocentris Group

Berlin, 12 January 2017 - The insolvency administrator of Heliocentris Energy Solutions AG (ISIN: DE000A1MMHE3) and its subsidiaries Heliocentris Industry GmbH and Heliocentris Fuel Cell Solutions GmbH, Mr. Joachim Voigt- Salus, reached an agreement with a subsidiary of Odeh Asalem Automation Systems - ODASCO LLC, Dubai, about the purchase of the shares in Heliocentris Italy s.r.l. as well as of the material assets of Heliocentris Fuel Cell Solutions GmbH and Heliocentris Industry GmbH. The acquiring company will operate under the name ODASCO-Heliocentris Europe GmbH. Closing of the transaction took place today. The creditors' committees in the insolvency proceedings of Heliocentris Energy Solutions AG and Heliocentris Industry GmbH approved the agreement beforehand.

The sale of the business including the transfer of all material assets and a large number of employees at the locations in Munich and Stuttgart as well as the transfer of the shares the Italian subsidiary took place with economic effect as of January 1st 2017.

Furthermore, Mr Voigt-Salus as insolvency administrator of Heliocentris Academia GmbH reached an agreement with Horizon Educational Group about the purchase of the material assets of Heliocentris Academia GmbH, maintaining a large number of the employees in Berlin. The transfer of the assets and operations is scheduled for February 1st 2017.

The agreed asset deals have no direct effect on the stock market listing of the insolvent Heliocentris Energy Solutions AG in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.



- End of the ad-hoc notification -

Contact Heliocentris Energy Solutions AG Rudower Chaussee 29 12489 Berlin, Germany Phone: +49 (0)30 340 601 500 Fax: +49 (0)30 340 601 599 IR@Heliocentris.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

12-Jan-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: Heliocentris Energy Solutions AG Rudower Chaussee 29 12489 Berlin Germany Phone: +49 (0)30 340 601 500 Fax: +49 (0)30 340 601 599 E-mail: ir@heliocentris.com Internet: www.heliocentris.com ISIN: DE000A1MMHE3 WKN: A1MMHE Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange



End of Announcement DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

535865 12-Jan-2017 CET/CEST
Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Heliocentris Energy Solutions AG

  • Relevant3
  • Alle3
  • vom Unternehmen2
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
12:17 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Heliocentris Energy Solutions AG: Verkauf der wesentlichen Wirtschaftsgüter der Heliocentris-Gruppe (dpa-afx)
12:17 Uhr
DGAP-Ad hoc: Heliocentris Energy Solutions AG (EQS Group)
12:17 Uhr
DGAP-Ad hoc: Heliocentris Energy Solutions AG (EQS Group)
12.12.16
DGAP-Stimmrechte: Heliocentris Energy Solutions AG (dpa-afx)
12.12.16
DGAP-Stimmrechte: Heliocentris Energy Solutions AG (dpa-afx)
12.12.16
DGAP-Stimmrechtsanteile: Heliocentris Energy Solutions AG (EQS Group)
12.12.16
DGAP-Stimmrechtsanteile: Heliocentris Energy Solutions AG (EQS Group)
12.12.16
DGAP-Stimmrechtsanteile: Heliocentris Energy Solutions AG (EQS Group)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Heliocentris Energy Solutions NewsRSS Feed
Heliocentris Energy Solutions zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Heliocentris Energy Solutions AG

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
11.10.2012Heliocentris Energy Solutions buyClose Brothers Seydler Research AG
11.05.2012Heliocentris Energy Solutions buyClose Brothers Seydler Research AG
20.04.2012Heliocentris Energy Solutions buyClose Brothers Seydler Research AG
19.10.2009Heliocentris ausgegl. Chance-Risiko-VerhältnisDer Aktionär
24.04.2008Heliocentris buyFirst Berlin Equity Research GmbH
11.10.2012Heliocentris Energy Solutions buyClose Brothers Seydler Research AG
11.05.2012Heliocentris Energy Solutions buyClose Brothers Seydler Research AG
20.04.2012Heliocentris Energy Solutions buyClose Brothers Seydler Research AG
24.04.2008Heliocentris buyFirst Berlin Equity Research GmbH
18.12.2007Heliocentris buyFirst Berlin Equity Research GmbH
Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.
Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv
Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Heliocentris Energy Solutions AG nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen
Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"

mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Heliocentris Energy Solutions News

12.12.16DGAP-Stimmrechte: Heliocentris Energy Solutions AG
12.12.16DGAP-Stimmrechte: Heliocentris Energy Solutions AG
12.12.16DGAP-Stimmrechtsanteile: Heliocentris Energy Solutions AG
12.12.16DGAP-Stimmrechtsanteile: Heliocentris Energy Solutions AG
12.12.16DGAP-Stimmrechtsanteile: Heliocentris Energy Solutions AG
12.12.16DGAP-Stimmrechtsanteile: Heliocentris Energy Solutions AG
Weitere Heliocentris Energy Solutions News

Inside

Anzeige
Commerzbank: Trump stützt Goldpreis & Ölpreis steigt trotz schlechten Daten
BNP Paribas: MÄRKTE AM MORGEN | US-Börsen: Möglicher Fahrplan bis April
UBS: NEU - DAX AKTUELL: Ausbruch nach oben möglich
HSBC: DAX® (Daily) - In der Warteschleife
ING Markets: DAX - Der Schein könnte trügen
DZ BANK  DAX: Flagge aufgelöst
Société Générale: In der Zeichnung: Nachhaltigkeitsanleihe Nr.1 (2017) mit 90%-Kapitalschutz
DekaBank: USA: Steigende Lohndynamik erhöht die Wahrscheinlichkeit einer Leitzinsanhebung im März geringfügig
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Technologieaktien: Drei Möglichkeiten, um vom Trend "Digitale Fabrik" zu profitieren!
Die vierte industrielle Revolution ist im vollen Gange und verändert, vom Großteil der Gesellschaft völlig unbemerkt, bereits die Produktionsabläufe in den großen, industriellen Hallen. Wir zeigen Ihnen in der aktuellen Ausgabe des Anlegermagazins drei Möglichkeiten, wie Sie in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren von dem Zukunftstrend "Digitale Fabrik" profitieren können.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur Heliocentris Energy Solutions-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeRating
OrderbuchVergleich
HistorischAusblick
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Heliocentris Energy Solutions Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
News von
Dax: 12.000 Punkte in Reichweite
Ticker Trump Pressekonferenz +++ Trump beendet Pressekonferenz
2017 erleben Zinssparer ihr wirkliches Waterloo!
Index auf Jahreshoch - US-Börsen legen vor Trump-Pressekonferenz zu
VW-Aktie: Konzern einigt sich mit US-Justiz im Dieselskandal
News von
Diese 10 Fragen wurden Bewerbern im Jahr 2016 tatsächlich gestellt
Deutschlands bekanntester Fondsmanager warnt: "Börse kippt noch im ersten Quartal"
Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon, Microsoft: Welcher Firma droht als erstes der Untergang?
Diese zehn Dinge nerven Jobsuchende bei Bewerbungen am meisteninge nerven Jobs
Warum Reiche schon ein bedingungsloses Grundeinkommen erhalten

Heute im Fokus

DAX in Rot -- Asiens Börsen schließen tiefer -- Deutsche Wirtschaft wächst 2016 stärker als 2015 -- Südzucker erhöht Ergebnisprognose 2016/17 -- Volkswagen, Monsanto, Bayer im Fokus

Deutsche Privatanleger fasziniert von ETFs. UBS scheitert mit Klage gegen Milliarden-Kaution. Pharma-Aktien: Trump belastet Gesundheitsbranche auch in Europa. UniCredit-Chef: Interesse an Kapitalerhöhung. Schäuble erwirtschaftet 2016 angeblich einen 7-Milliarden-Überschuss.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Unter 20.000 Euro: Die günstigsten Autos 2017d
So günstig kommt an an 4 Räder?
Jetzt durchklicken
KW 1: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
Jetzt durchklicken
Die 15 teuersten Domainsd
Die Millionen-Dollar-URLs
Jetzt durchklicken

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (September 2016)
Welche Aktien besitzt Warren Buffett in seinem Portfolio?
Jetzt durchklicken
Die Gehälter der Top-Politiker
Das verdienen die wichtigsten Staats- und Regierungschefs
Jetzt durchklicken
Die attraktivsten Großstädte Deutschlands
In diesen Städten möchten die Deutschen leben
Jetzt durchklicken
Die 10 verrücktesten Google-Patente
Welche Ideen hält Google für die Zukunft bereit?
Jetzt durchklicken
American Dream - In diesen Ländern wird er wahr
In diesen Ländern wird der American Dream gelebt
Jetzt durchklicken
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

In der Großen Koalition geht der Streit um die Sicherheitspolitik weiter. Sollten die Gesetze verschärft werden?
Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Volkswagen AG Vz. (VW AG) 766403
Daimler AG 710000
E.ON SE ENAG99
Deutsche Bank AG 514000
Deutsche Telekom AG 555750
Nordex AG A0D655
Commerzbank CBK100
Allianz 840400
Porsche Automobil Holding SE Vz PAH003
Apple Inc. 865985
BASF BASF11
Barrick Gold Corp. 870450
K+S AG KSAG88
Bayer BAY001
MediGene AG A1X3W0