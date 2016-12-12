DGAP-Ad-hoc: Heliocentris Energy Solutions AG / Key word(s): Disposal
Heliocentris Energy Solutions AG: Sale of the material assets of the
Heliocentris Group
12-Jan-2017 / 12:17 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Ad-hoc notification as per section 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
12 January 2017, 08.30 a.m. CET
Heliocentris Energy Solutions AG: Sale of the material assets of the Heliocentris Group
Berlin, 12 January 2017 - The insolvency administrator of Heliocentris Energy Solutions AG (ISIN: DE000A1MMHE3) and its subsidiaries Heliocentris Industry GmbH and Heliocentris Fuel Cell Solutions GmbH, Mr. Joachim Voigt- Salus, reached an agreement with a subsidiary of Odeh Asalem Automation Systems - ODASCO LLC, Dubai, about the purchase of the shares in Heliocentris Italy s.r.l. as well as of the material assets of Heliocentris Fuel Cell Solutions GmbH and Heliocentris Industry GmbH. The acquiring company will operate under the name ODASCO-Heliocentris Europe GmbH. Closing of the transaction took place today. The creditors' committees in the insolvency proceedings of Heliocentris Energy Solutions AG and Heliocentris Industry GmbH approved the agreement beforehand.
The sale of the business including the transfer of all material assets and a large number of employees at the locations in Munich and Stuttgart as well as the transfer of the shares the Italian subsidiary took place with economic effect as of January 1st 2017.
Furthermore, Mr Voigt-Salus as insolvency administrator of Heliocentris Academia GmbH reached an agreement with Horizon Educational Group about the purchase of the material assets of Heliocentris Academia GmbH, maintaining a large number of the employees in Berlin. The transfer of the assets and operations is scheduled for February 1st 2017.
The agreed asset deals have no direct effect on the stock market listing of the insolvent Heliocentris Energy Solutions AG in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
- End of the ad-hoc notification -
Contact Heliocentris Energy Solutions AG Rudower Chaussee 29 12489 Berlin, Germany Phone: +49 (0)30 340 601 500 Fax: +49 (0)30 340 601 599 IR@Heliocentris.com
Language: English Company: Heliocentris Energy Solutions AG Rudower Chaussee 29 12489 Berlin Germany Phone: +49 (0)30 340 601 500 Fax: +49 (0)30 340 601 599 E-mail: ir@heliocentris.com Internet: www.heliocentris.com ISIN: DE000A1MMHE3
