08.02.2017 23:20
DGAP-Ad hoc: Infineon Technologies AG

Infineon Technologies AG
DGAP-Adhoc: Infineon Technologies AG: Proposed Acquisition of Wolfspeed

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Infineon Technologies AG / Key word(s): Takeover
Infineon Technologies AG: Proposed Acquisition of Wolfspeed

08-Feb-2017 / 23:20 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY) announces the following regarding its proposed acquisition of Wolfspeed Power & RF and the related substrate business ("Wolfspeed") from Cree Inc. (Nasdaq: CREE):

The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) informed Infineon and Cree that the transaction poses a risk to the national security of the United States. Furthermore, CFIUS had not identified any mitigation measures that it believed would adequately mitigate the particular national security risks posed by the transaction.

Against this background, Infineon is of the opinion, that there is a considerable risk that the transaction, as agreed, is not going to close.

Infineon remains committed to work closely together with both CFIUS and Cree to find solutions that would mitigate the concerns raised by CFIUS.

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

About Infineon

Infineon Technologies AG is a world leader in semiconductor solutions that make life easier, safer and greener. Microelectronics from Infineon is the key to a better future. In the 2016 fiscal year (ending September 30), the Company reported sales of about EUR6.5 billion with some 36,300 employees worldwide. Infineon is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: IFX) and in the USA on the over-the-counter market OTCQX International Premier (ticker symbol: IFNNY).

Further information is available at www.infineon.com

This Ad hoc release is available online at www.infineon.com/press

D I S C L A I M E R

This Ad hoc release contains forward-looking statements about the business, financial condition and earnings performance of the Infineon Group.

These statements are based on assumptions and projections resting upon currently available information and present estimates. They are subject to a multitude of uncertainties and risks. Actual business development may therefore differ materially from what has been expected.

Beyond disclosure requirements stipulated by law, Infineon does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements.

08-Feb-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Infineon Technologies AG
Am Campeon 1-12
85579 Neubiberg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 234-26655
Fax: +49 (0)89 234-955 2987
E-mail: investor.relations@infineon.com
Internet: www.infineon.com
ISIN: DE0006231004
WKN: 623100
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

543141  08-Feb-2017 CET/CEST

23:20 Uhr
DGAP-Ad hoc: Infineon Technologies AG (EQS Group)
23:20 Uhr
DGAP-Ad hoc: Infineon Technologies AG (EQS Group)
23:19 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Infineon Technologies AG: Geplante Übernahme von Wolfspeed (dpa-afx)
07.02.17
DGAP-Vorabbekanntmachung: Infineon Technologies AG (EQS Group)
07.02.17
DGAP-Vorabbekanntmachung: Infineon Technologies AG (EQS Group)
07.02.17
DGAP-Stimmrechte: Infineon Technologies AG (dpa-afx)
07.02.17
DGAP-Stimmrechtsanteile: Infineon Technologies AG (EQS Group)
07.02.17
DGAP-Stimmrechtsanteile: Infineon Technologies AG (EQS Group)

