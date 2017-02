DGAP-Ad hoc: KSB AG Vz.

DGAP-Ad-hoc: KSB Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Change of Personnel

KSB Aktiengesellschaft: Changes in Supervisory Board



16-Feb-2017

The Chairman of the Supervisory Board of KSB AG, Dr. Thomas Seeberg, has today resigned from his position as Chairman and member of the Board with effect from 28 February 2017. Dr. Seeberg has been a member of the Supervisory Board since 16 May 2012, and Chairman since 11 September 2015.

Dr. Martin Auer has today also resigned from the Supervisory Board of KSB AG with effect from 28 February 2017. Dr. Auer has been a member of the Board since 19 May 2010.

Both members of the Supervisory Board explained their decision with different views of the company's future direction.