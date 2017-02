DGAP-Ad hoc: KSB AG Vz.

DGAP-Ad-hoc: KSB Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Change of Personnel

KSB Aktiengesellschaft: Change in the Supervisory Board



28-Feb-2017

Dr. Jörg Matthias Großmann, member of the Supervisory Board of KSB AG, has today resigned from the Supervisory Board of KSB AG with effect from 14 April 2017. Dr. Großmann has been a member of the Board since 9 November 2012. Dr. Großmann explained his decision with different views of the company's future direction. Contact:

Werner Stegmüller

Member of the Executive Board

