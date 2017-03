DGAP-Ad-hoc: PAION AG / Key word(s): Research Update

PAION REPORTS POSITIVE HEADLINE DATA IN U.S. CLINICAL SAFETY TRIAL OF REMIMAZOLAM IN HIGH-RISK PATIENTS UNDERGOING COLONOSCOPY



26-March-2017

- Remimazolam administration appeared safe

- Efficacy and efficiency gains comparable to confirmatory U.S. Phase III pivotal trial



Aachen (Germany), 26 March 2017 - The Specialty Pharma Company PAION AG (ISIN DE000A0B65S3; Frankfurt Stock Exchange Prime Standard: PA8) today announces that remimazolam, its ultra-short-acting benzodiazepine, appeared safe in a study comparing remimazolam sedation to placebo with midazolam rescue in high risk (ASA III/IV) patients (American Society of Anesthesiologists classification; ASA III: patients with severe systemic disease, ASA IV: patients with severe systemic disease that is a constant threat to life) undergoing colonoscopy.

In addition the efficacy and efficiency gains were comparable to the first pivotal U.S. Phase III trial in colonoscopy patients. As ASA III/IV patients can develop symptoms that require immediate stabilizing interventions, these patients are mostly treated in a hospital environment. The classification of the patients' ASA status was checked by an external anesthesiologist who was not otherwise involved in the trial.

This Phase III trial is part of the U.S. development program agreed upon between PAION and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the filing of remimazolam for market approval in the targeted indication procedural sedation.

This prospective, double-blind, randomized, placebo- and active controlled, multicenter, parallel group study enrolled 79 high-risk patients (i.e. ASA III/IV) undergoing a colonoscopy into a remimazolam, midazolam or placebo (including midazolam 'rescue' sedation) treatment group. The disposition for ASA III and IV were equally distributed for the remimazolam and control patients.

The primary objective was to assess the safety of multiple doses (initial dose and additional top-up doses) of remimazolam compared to placebo and midazolam, following administration of a standard dose of fentanyl. The fentanyl, remimazolam and midazolam doses were reduced compared to the pivotal U.S. Phase III trials as indicated in the label for midazolam which PAION is targeting for remimazolam.

In PAION's view, this safety trial confirms remimazolam's safety profile and tolerability shown in all previous studies in a more vulnerable patient population. Overall, remimazolam demonstrated good respiratory and cardiovascular stability as compared to placebo with midazolam rescue. No adverse events of concern were observed in either group.

There were several additional outcome measures included to assess efficacy: One such outcome was a composite endpoint, composed of success of the procedure, no need for rescue medication, and completion of the procedure with no more than 5 doses given within any 15-minute interval. This endpoint was achieved in 84.4% of the patients in the remimazolam arm and 0% in the placebo arm. Further relevant endpoints for remimazolam showed a median time from start of medication to start of procedure of 5.0 minutes (placebo 18.5 minutes) and a median time from end of procedure to return to full alertness of 3.0 minutes (placebo 5.0 minutes).

This study also included an open label arm in which midazolam was dosed according to U.S. label. Success of the procedure was achieved in 12.9% of the midazolam patients. Midazolam patients showed a median time from start of medication to start of procedure of 19.0 minutes and a median time from end of procedure to return to full alertness of 7.0 minutes.

