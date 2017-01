DGAP-Ad-hoc: PANTALEON Entertainment AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase

31-Jan-2017

- PANTALEON Entertainment AG resolves on capital increase against cash contributions from authorized capital with private placement -

Kronberg im Taunus, January 31, 2017- The Management Board of PANTALEON Entertainment AG, Kronberg im Taunus, (ISIN DE000A12UPJ7, WKN A12UPJ) today resolved, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to increase the Company's issued share capital from EUR 1,100,000.00 to up to EUR 1,210,000.00 by issuing up to 110,000 new no-par value bearer shares (this corresponds to up to 10.0% of the current issued share capital) against cash contributions partially utilizing the existing authorized capital and excluding the existing shareholders' subscription rights. The new shares will carry full dividend rights as of January 1, 2016.

The 110,000 new shares will be offered in a private placement to qualified investors in Germany and other European countries. The new shares will be included without a prospectus in the existing listing in the Entry Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The transaction is accompanied by Bankhaus B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. KGaA.

January 31, 2017

The Management Board

Contact:

PANTALEON Entertainment AG

Katharinenstraße 4

D-61476 Kronberg im Taunus

Tel.:+49 6173 3945095

Fax: +49 6173 3945097

E-Mail: ir@pantaleongroup.com

Contact Investor Relations:

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Susan Hoffmeister

Freihamer Straße 2

D-82166 Gräfelfing/München

Tel.:+49 89 89827227

E-Mail: sh@crossalliance.com

Disclaimer:

This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy securities. In the private placement only selected investors are addressed who, in particular, are no US persons pursuant to US Securities Act of 1933.

