DGAP-Ad-hoc: RNTS Media N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/AGM/EGM
Disclosure of an inside information
RNTS MEDIA N.V.
Postponement of Annual Report 2016 Publication
- Grant Thornton to replace EY (Ernst & Young Accountants) as auditor - Extraordinary General Meeting to be held end of Q1 2017
BERLIN, Germany - RNTS Media N.V. ("RNTS" or the Company"), a leading mobile advertising technology company, announces that it will postpone the publication of its Annual Report 2016 to July 2017. The Company will publish an update on its business performance, which has continued to be strong in the fourth quarter 2016, before the end of April 2017.
The Annual General Meeting of RNTS shareholders held on 21 July 2015 appointed EY as external auditor for the Annual Accounts 2015 and 2016. After this appointment and the performance of the audit of the 2015 financial statements with an unqualified audit opinion, no agreement was reached regarding the engagement for the audit of the 2016 Annual Accounts for reasons not related to RNTS. Therefore, the RNTS audit committee has selected Grant Thornton as the new external auditor for the Annual Accounts 2016 and 2017, subject to the appointment by an Extraordinary General Meeting, which will be held at the end of Q1 2017.
Notifying person:
Investor Contact
Media Contact
08-Feb-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|RNTS Media N.V.
|Johannisstr. 20
|10117 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 30 609 855 528
|E-mail:
|governance@rntsmedia.com
|Internet:
|www.rntsmedia.com
|ISIN:
|NL0010315453
|WKN:
|A1J87D
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
542727 08-Feb-2017 CET/CEST
