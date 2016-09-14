08.02.2017 17:10
DGAP-Ad hoc: RNTS Media N.V.

Aktien in diesem Artikel

RNTS Media N.V.
DGAP-Adhoc: RNTS Media N.V.: Postponement of Annual Report 2016 Publication

DGAP-Ad-hoc: RNTS Media N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/AGM/EGM
RNTS Media N.V.: Postponement of Annual Report 2016 Publication

08-Feb-2017 / 17:10 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of an inside information
according to Article 17 EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

RNTS MEDIA N.V.

Postponement of Annual Report 2016 Publication

- Grant Thornton to replace EY (Ernst & Young Accountants) as auditor - Extraordinary General Meeting to be held end of Q1 2017

BERLIN, Germany - RNTS Media N.V. ("RNTS" or the Company"), a leading mobile advertising technology company, announces that it will postpone the publication of its Annual Report 2016 to July 2017. The Company will publish an update on its business performance, which has continued to be strong in the fourth quarter 2016, before the end of April 2017.

The Annual General Meeting of RNTS shareholders held on 21 July 2015 appointed EY as external auditor for the Annual Accounts 2015 and 2016. After this appointment and the performance of the audit of the 2015 financial statements with an unqualified audit opinion, no agreement was reached regarding the engagement for the audit of the 2016 Annual Accounts for reasons not related to RNTS. Therefore, the RNTS audit committee has selected Grant Thornton as the new external auditor for the Annual Accounts 2016 and 2017, subject to the appointment by an Extraordinary General Meeting, which will be held at the end of Q1 2017.

Notifying person:
Heiner Luntz, Chief Financial Officer

Investor Contact
Sabrina Kassmannhuber
ir@rntsmedia.com
+49 30 609 855 555

Media Contact
Bob Huxford
Bob.Huxford@newgatecomms.com
+44 20 3763 3400

08-Feb-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: RNTS Media N.V.
Johannisstr. 20
10117 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 30 609 855 528
E-mail: governance@rntsmedia.com
Internet: www.rntsmedia.com
ISIN: NL0010315453
WKN: A1J87D
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

542727  08-Feb-2017 CET/CEST

17:10 Uhr
DGAP-Ad hoc: RNTS Media N.V. (EQS Group)
30.12.16
DGAP-Ad hoc: RNTS Media N.V. (EQS Group)
18.11.16
DGAP-News: RNTS Media N.V. (EQS Group)
31.10.16
DGAP-Ad hoc: RNTS Media N.V. (EQS Group)
21.09.16
DGAP-News: RNTS Media N.V. (EQS Group)
21.09.16
DGAP-News: RNTS Media N.V. (EQS Group)
14.09.16
DGAP-Vorabbekanntmachung: RNTS Media N.V. (EQS Group)
14.09.16
DGAP-Vorabbekanntmachung: RNTS Media N.V. (EQS Group)

