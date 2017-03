DGAP-Ad-hoc: ROY Ceramics SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

ROY Ceramics SE: Depreciation of the carrying amount of property, plant and equipment



10-March-2017 / 15:54 CET/CEST

AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT

ROY CERAMICS SE

We have now started to demolish some of the factory buildings at the old production facility in Beijing, China.

An independent professional valuer of ceramics manufacturing plant and machinery has been appointed to assess the condition and suitability of all equipment on the Beijing site for shipment to either an OEM production facility in Thailand or to the USA for future use in the new production facility to be located in Houston, Texas. As it has been determined that some of the equipment can not be shipped to Thailand or USA for use in these locations certain items will have to be disposed of in order to clear the site.

This has necessitated a write down of c. Euros 9.5 Million in the book value of the Group's plant and machinery which is subject to review by the Group's auditors.

ROY CERAMICS SE

10TH MARCH 2017

