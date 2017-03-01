DGAP-Ad-hoc: SÜSS MicroTec AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders/Development of Sales

SÜSS MicroTec AG: Order Entry Expectation for Q1 2017 Increased to now EUR 35 million to EUR 45 million; Sales and EBIT in Q1 2017 are Expected to be Below the Previous Year's Level



Garching, March 21, 2017 - In a board meeting, the Management Board of SUSS MicroTec AG discussed, among other things, the order entry for the individual divisions today. After a detailed examination and discussion of the figures, the Management Board hereby announces its current expectations for the order entry in the first quarter 2017. Order entry in the first quarter of 2017 is expected to exceed the previous guidance of EUR 25 million to EUR 35 million, given on February 10, 2017. At this point of time, the Company expects that order entry in the first quarter of 2017 will range between EUR 35 million and EUR 45 million. The reason for the increased expectations is a generally more lively order behavior of the customers than originally expected for the first quarter of 2017.

After a fourth quarter 2017 with a record sales level of EUR 69.5 million, the Company expects a noticeable decline in sales in the first quarter 2017. Sales in the first quarter 2017 with most likely be around EUR 20 million (previous year: EUR 27.6 million). The lower sales level in the first quarter 2017 will have a negative impact on EBIT (earnings before interest and tax) in the first quarter 2017. At this point of time, the Company expects an EBIT below the previous year's level.

For the current fiscal year, the Company so far guided sales to be in the range of EUR 160 million to EUR 170 million and an EBIT to be in the range of EUR 9 million to EUR 13 million. At this point of time, the Company expects the increased order entry in the first quarter 2017 to have a positive impact on sales and EBIT for the full fiscal year 2017.

