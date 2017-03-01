21.03.2017 18:14
Bewerten
 (0)
Kommentare

DGAP-Ad hoc: SÜSS MicroTec AG

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
DGAP-Adhoc: SÜSS MicroTec AG: Order Entry Expectation for Q1 2017 Increased to now EUR 35 million to EUR 45 million; Sales and EBIT in Q1 2017 are Expected to be Below the Previous Year's Level

DGAP-Ad-hoc: SÜSS MicroTec AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders/Development of Sales
SÜSS MicroTec AG: Order Entry Expectation for Q1 2017 Increased to now EUR 35 million to EUR 45 million; Sales and EBIT in Q1 2017 are Expected to be Below the Previous Year's Level

21-March-2017 / 18:14 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR

Order Entry Expectation for Q1 2017 Increased to now EUR 35 million to EUR 45 million; Sales and EBIT in Q1 2017 are Expected to be Below the Previous Year's Level

Garching, March 21, 2017 - In a board meeting, the Management Board of SUSS MicroTec AG discussed, among other things, the order entry for the individual divisions today. After a detailed examination and discussion of the figures, the Management Board hereby announces its current expectations for the order entry in the first quarter 2017. Order entry in the first quarter of 2017 is expected to exceed the previous guidance of EUR 25 million to EUR 35 million, given on February 10, 2017. At this point of time, the Company expects that order entry in the first quarter of 2017 will range between EUR 35 million and EUR 45 million. The reason for the increased expectations is a generally more lively order behavior of the customers than originally expected for the first quarter of 2017.

After a fourth quarter 2017 with a record sales level of EUR 69.5 million, the Company expects a noticeable decline in sales in the first quarter 2017. Sales in the first quarter 2017 with most likely be around EUR 20 million (previous year: EUR 27.6 million). The lower sales level in the first quarter 2017 will have a negative impact on EBIT (earnings before interest and tax) in the first quarter 2017. At this point of time, the Company expects an EBIT below the previous year's level.

For the current fiscal year, the Company so far guided sales to be in the range of EUR 160 million to EUR 170 million and an EBIT to be in the range of EUR 9 million to EUR 13 million. At this point of time, the Company expects the increased order entry in the first quarter 2017 to have a positive impact on sales and EBIT for the full fiscal year 2017.


Contact:
SUSS MicroTec AG
Franka Schielke
Senior Manager Investor Relations
Schleissheimer Strasse 90
85748 Garching, Deutschland
franka.schielke@suss.com
Tel.: +49 (0)89 32007-161
Fax: +49 (0)89 32007-451
Email: franka.schielke@suss.com

21-March-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SÜSS MicroTec AG
Schleissheimer Strasse 90
85748 Garching
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 32007-161
Fax: +49 (0)89 32007-451
E-mail: ir@suss.com
Internet: www.suss.com
ISIN: DE000A1K0235
WKN: A1K023
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

556635  21-March-2017 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=556635&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse
Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu SÜSS MicroTec AG

  • Relevant
    3
  • Alle
    3
  • vom Unternehmen
    2
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
18:14 Uhr
DGAP-Ad hoc: SÜSS MicroTec AG (EQS Group)
18:14 Uhr
DGAP-Ad hoc: SÜSS MicroTec AG (EQS Group)
18:14 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: SÜSS MicroTec AG: Erhöhung der Auftragseingangserwartung für Q1 2017 auf 35 Mio. EUR bis 45 Mio. EUR; Umsatz und EBIT in Q1 2017 voraussichtlich ... (dpa-afx)
13.03.17
DGAP-News: SÜSS MicroTec AG (EQS Group)
13.03.17
DGAP-News: SÜSS MicroTec AG (EQS Group)
13.03.17
DGAP-News: SÜSS MicroTec führt mit der XBS200 Plattform ein automatisches System für das permanente Bonden in den Markt ein (dpa-afx)
01.03.17
DGAP-News: Vorzeitiges Ausscheiden des Finanzvorstands Herr Michael Knopp (dpa-afx)
01.03.17
DGAP-News: SÜSS MicroTec AG (EQS Group)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr SÜSS MicroTec NewsRSS Feed
SÜSS MicroTec zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu SÜSS MicroTec AG

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
16.12.2016SÜSS MicroTec kaufenDZ BANK
13.09.2016SÜSS MicroTec HaltenBankhaus Lampe KG
09.09.2016SÜSS MicroTec buyBaader Wertpapierhandelsbank
01.09.2016SÜSS MicroTec buyBaader Wertpapierhandelsbank
31.08.2016SÜSS MicroTec buyWarburg Research
16.12.2016SÜSS MicroTec kaufenDZ BANK
09.09.2016SÜSS MicroTec buyBaader Wertpapierhandelsbank
01.09.2016SÜSS MicroTec buyBaader Wertpapierhandelsbank
31.08.2016SÜSS MicroTec buyWarburg Research
17.08.2016SÜSS MicroTec buyBaader Wertpapierhandelsbank
13.09.2016SÜSS MicroTec HaltenBankhaus Lampe KG
17.08.2016SÜSS MicroTec Neutralequinet AG
09.08.2016SÜSS MicroTec Neutralequinet AG
28.07.2016SÜSS MicroTec HaltenDZ-Bank AG
09.05.2016SÜSS MicroTec HaltenDZ-Bank AG
13.02.2014Suess Microtec verkaufenDZ-Bank AG
03.12.2013Suess Microtec verkaufenDZ-Bank AG
08.11.2013Suess Microtec verkaufenDZ-Bank AG
18.09.2013Suess Microtec verkaufenDZ-Bank AG
20.08.2013Suess Microtec verkaufenDZ-Bank AG
Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für SÜSS MicroTec AG nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen
Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"

mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Videos zu SÜSS MicroTec

alle Videos

Meistgelesene SÜSS MicroTec News

01.03.17DGAP-News: Vorzeitiges Ausscheiden des Finanzvorstands Herr Michael Knopp
13.03.17DGAP-News: SÜSS MicroTec führt mit der XBS200 Plattform ein automatisches System für das permanente Bonden in den Markt ein
01.03.17DGAP-News: SÜSS MicroTec AG
13.03.17DGAP-News: SÜSS MicroTec AG
13.03.17DGAP-News: SÜSS MicroTec AG
01.03.17DGAP-News: SÜSS MicroTec AG
Weitere SÜSS MicroTec News
Anzeige

Inside

BNP Paribas: Euer Egmond | Heute Abend um 18:00 Uhr LIVE mit Finanzspezialist Egmond Haidt
Täglich die wichtigsten Analysen über WhatsApp direkt aufs Handy!
70 Prozent Kursanstieg  Lufthansa im Fokus
UBS: Fraport: Rekordgewinn dank Entschädigung und Verkauf
DZ BANK  BASF: guter Ausblick für 2017 durch diverse Gewinntreiber
Vontobel: Investmentidee: Dürr AG
DekaBank: Acht neue Aktienanleihen Plus auf deutsche sowie einen französischen Standardtitel sowie den EURO STOXX 50®
HSBC: DAX® (Daily) - Ruhiger Wochenauftakt
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Familienunternehmen: Rendite und Sicherheit!

Zwischen Eigentümern und Managern eines Unternehmens besteht häufig ein Interessenskonflikt hinsichtlich kurz- und langfristiger Ziele. Familien- und eigentümergeführte Unternehmen haben solche Konflikte meist nicht. Für Aktionäre sind solche Unternehmen daher meist eine lohnenswerte Investitionsmöglichkeit. Im neuen Anlegermagazin lesen Sie, welche drei Familienunternehmen einen näheren Blick wert sind.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur SÜSS MicroTec-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeRating
OrderbuchVergleich
HistorischAusblick
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

SÜSS MicroTec Peer Group News

13:39 Uhr5 ERKENNTNISSE zu den Pensionslasten der DAX-Konzerne
11:08 UhrDGAP-Vorabbekanntmachung: Singulus Technologies AG
11:08 UhrDGAP-Vorabbekanntmachung: Singulus Technologies AG
08:56 UhrInfineon: Die Ruhe vor dem Sturm
20.03.17AIXTRON-Aktie feiert Rückkehr in den TecDAX - MLP ersetzt GfK - GfK-Aktie verliert
18.03.17UPDATE/SAP-Chef Spitzenverdiener bei den DAX-CEOs - Studie
17.03.17DGAP-DD: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.
17.03.17DGAP-DD: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.
17.03.17DGAP-DD: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.
17.03.17DGAP-DD: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.

News von

Diese Karte zeigt, ob man lieber kaufen oder mieten sollte
Neue Studie zeigt, wie leichtsinnig die Deutschen ihr Geld vernichten
Deshalb fällt Trump in "Forbes"-Reichenliste um mehrere hundert Plätze zurück
Diese Entwicklung im Bankensystem bereitet Finanzexperten große Sorgen
Allianz-Chef Bäte warnt vor einer gefährlichen Entwicklung für die Weltwirtschaft

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt im Minus -- Diese Produkte gibt's jetzt neu im Apple-Store -- Deutsche Bank-Aktie ex Bezugsrechte gehandelt -- Samsung, BMW, Deutsche Wohnen im Fokus

STADA verschiebt Zahlenvorlage auf den 29. März. Snapchat-Aktie wird zum ersten Mal von einem Analysten zum Kauf empfohlen. Privatkunden müssen bei der zweitgrößten Sparkasse jetzt Negativzinsen zahlen. SolarWorld verbrennt Hälfte des Grundkapitals. Aumann bereits vor dem Börsengang gefragt.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Mit diesen Studiengängen findet man garantiert einen gut bezahlten Job
Welche Studiengänge machen sich bezahlt?
KW 11: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
In diesen Berufen herrscht der größte Bewerbermangel
Wo werden dringend Fachkräfte benötigt?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Versicherungen der Stars
Wer hat die teuerste?
In diesen Berufen bekommt man das höchste Gehalt
Mit welchem Beruf kommt man am ehesten an die Spitze?
Die unpünktlichsten Airlines
Welche Airline schneidet am schlechtesten ab?
Die Länder mit der höchsten Wirtschaftskriminalität
In diesen Ländern ist die Korruption besonders hoch
Deloitte: Die umsatzstärksten Fußballclubs
Wer verzeichnet den höchsten Umsatz?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Sind Sie in Bitcoins investiert?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt Depot eröffnen
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Volkswagen AG Vz. (VW AG)766403
CommerzbankCBK100
Apple Inc.865985
E.ON SEENAG99
BMW AG519000
BASFBASF11
Allianz840400
Nordex AGA0D655
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
BayerBAY001
SAP SE716460
Deutsche Lufthansa AG823212
Siemens AG723610