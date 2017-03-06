DGAP-Ad-hoc: Software AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback/Corporate Action

Software AG: Software AG decides to cancel treasury shares and decides on new share buyback



06-March-2017

Software AG decides to cancel treasury shares and decides on new share buyback

Software Aktiengesellschaft (TecDAX, ISIN DE 0003304002 / SOW) has decided today to cancel 2,600,000 treasury shares and to buyback own shares in a value up to EUR 100 million (excluding ancillary acquisition costs).

1) The Management Board of Software AG decided on the basis of the authorization of the General Assembly of Software AG of May 31, 2016 to redeem 2,600,000 treasury shares which had been acquired by the company based on various buy-back authorizations with the effect of decreasing share capital. This corresponds to 3.29 percent of the share capital before redemption and capital decrease.

The share capital of Software AG will amount after the redemption to EUR 76,400,000 and will be divided into 76.4 million shares with a proportional share in the share capital amounting to EUR 1.00 per share. The redemption is expected to be completed shortly.

2) Software AG's Management Board today decided, on the basis of the authority granted by the general meeting of May 31, 2016 and with the approval of the supervisory board, to conduct a buyback of own shares in a value of up to EUR 100 million (excluding ancillary acquisition costs) during the period until May 15, 2017 at the latest. Based on the Xetra closing rate on March 6, 2017 of EUR 34.765 this equates to a volume of up to approx. 2,876,456 shares. The limit for a share buyback is 10 percent of the share capital as of the date of the resolution less other treasury shares, which the Company has previously purchased or still holds or which are attributable to it under the provisions of §§ 71d and 71e AktG (German Stock Corporation Act), which equals 7,623,163 shares. It is intended that the share buyback will be conducted through a bank and exclusively on the stock exchange. The shares bought back may be used for all purposes permissible under the above mentioned authority and applicable stock corporation law.

Darmstadt, March 6, 2017

The Management Board

Software AG

Frederic Freichel

Junior Manager Investor Relations

Email: frederic.freichel@softwareag.com Tel: +49 6151 92 1899