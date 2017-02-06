|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: TUI AG / Key word(s): Disposal
* Agreement reached today between TUI AG ("TUI") and Kohlberg Kravis
Roberts & Co. L.P. ("KKR") to sell Travelopia for an Enterprise Value of
£325m (EUR381m1)
Hanover, 13 February 2017. TUI is pleased to announce that it has reached an agreement today with KKR to sell Travelopia for an Enterprise Value of £325m (EUR381m1), 14.4 times Travelopia's 2015/16 underlying EBITA2 or 7.7 times Travelopia's underlying EBITDA2. As outlined in TUI's full year results presentation in December 2016, the proceeds from this Transaction will be reinvested in the transformation of TUI as the world's leading integrated tourism business, focussed on own hotel and cruise brands, and to further strengthen TUI's balance sheet.
There is no impact from the Transaction on TUI's previously stated underlying EBITA guidance of at least 10% growth at constant currency rates in 2016/173. TUI will provide further detail on outlook in its Q1 2016/17 results, which will be published as planned on 14 February 2017.
Travelopia was previously part of Specialist Group and comprises a portfolio of more than 50 independently operated, sector leading specialist travel brands. Due to their differing business models and strategic focus, Travelopia has been operated independently from TUI's Tourism business in order to maximise growth and value, and has been reported as discontinued operations in the results of TUI since 30 September 2016. Following the disposal, Travelopia will continue to be managed by its current Board.
In the year ended 30 September 2016, Travelopia generated turnover of EUR1,171m2, underlying EBITA of EUR26m2 and underlying EBITDA of EUR50m2. Total gross assets as at 30 September 2016 were EUR1,011m2.
The Transaction is expected to result in a non-cash charge of approximately EUR133m relating to the disposal of the net assets of the discontinued operation and recycling of foreign exchange losses from equity to the income statement. This charge will be presented within discontinued operations.
The Transaction is still subject to customary closing conditions and certain regulatory approvals and is expected to complete in the beginning of the second half of the financial year ending 30 September 2016/17.
Citi (lead) and Barclays acted as advisors to TUI AG on the Transaction.
1 Based on the GBP/EUR rate of 1.1725 as at 10 February 2017; excludes a maximum of £3.1m (EUR3.6m) contingent consideration payable within three years of completion.
2 Pro forma figures of disposed entity as at 30 September 2016.
3 Assuming constant foreign exchange rates are applied to the current and previous year, and based on the current Group structure
Contact:
Andy Long, Director of Investor Relations, Tel: +44 (0)1293 645 831
Contacts for Analysts and Investors in UK, Ireland and Americas
Sarah Coomes, Head of Investor Relations, Tel: +44 (0)1293 645 827
Hazel Newell, Investor Relations Manager, Tel: +44 (0)1293 645 823
Jacqui Smith, PA to Andy Long, Tel: +44 (0)1293 645 925
Contacts for Analysts and Investors in Continental Europe, Middle East and Asia
Nicola Gehrt, Head of Investor Relations, Tel: +49 (0)511 566 1435
Ina Klose, Investor Relations Manager, Tel: +49 (0)511 566 1318
Jessica Blinne, Team Assistant, Tel: +49 (0)511 566 1425
13-Feb-2017 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|TUI AG
|Karl-Wiechert-Allee 4
|30625 Hannover
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)511 566-00
|Fax:
|+49 (0)511 566-1901
|E-mail:
|Investor.Relations@tui.com
|Internet:
|www.tuigroup.com
|ISIN:
|DE000TUAG000, DE000TUAG281, DE000TUAG299
|WKN:
|TUAG00 , TUA G28, TUA G29
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Open Market in Frankfurt ; London
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
544169 13-Feb-2017 CET/CEST
