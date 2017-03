DGAP-Ad-hoc: Uniper SE / Key word(s): Disposal

Uniper SE: Divestiture of interests in gas field 'Yuzhno-Russkoye'



05-March-2017 / 21:49 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Publication of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR

Uniper SE

E.ON-Platz 1

40479 Duesseldorf

Divestiture of interests in gas field "Yuzhno-Russkoye"

Today, Uniper has reached an agreement regarding the divestiture of all legal and economic interests (including respective contractual rights and obligations attached thereto) held by Uniper Exploration & Production GmbH, a subsidiary of Uniper SE, in OJSC Severneftegazprom and JSC Gazprom YRGM Development to OMV Exploration & Production GmbH, a subsidiary of Austrian OMV Aktiengesellschaft. The purchase price amounts to USD 1,850 million (approx. EUR 1,749 million based on an agreed exchange rate of EUR 1 = USD 1.0575) plus cash on balance sheet per 31 December 2016.

OJSC Severneftegazprom holds the license for and operates the Russian giant gas field "Yuzhno-Russkoye" in Western Siberia. JSC Gazprom YRGM Development trades gas, which is produced at the aforementioned gas field.

The consummation of the transaction is in particular still subject to the necessary anti-trust and foreign investment strategic law approvals of the competent authorities, co-shareholder consent as well as other customary closing conditions. The transaction is anticipated to close by year end and will be retroactively effective as of 1 January 2017.

Uniper SE

