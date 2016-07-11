20.01.2017 10:52
DGAP-Ad hoc: Vectron Systems AG

DGAP-Adhoc: Vectron Systems AG: Sales record in 2016

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Vectron Systems AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
Vectron Systems AG: Sales record in 2016

20-Jan-2017 / 10:52 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Vectron Systems AG has determined the most important, still preliminary key data for the business year 2016. After a strong third quarter, the positive trend accelerated in the fourth quarter, leading to the highest turnover in the Company's history with a total of EUR 33.251m. This corresponds to an increase in 28 % compared to the previous year where the turnover was already high. The strong growth in sales can be attributed partly to the new fiscal demands on POS systems. The deadline, until which non-retrofittable POS systems could be used, expired on 31 December 2016 but only a small percentage of customers have reacted so far. As the increase in turnover continued during the first weeks of the current year, Vectron assumes that considerable potential can still be released.

The EBITDA increased by 46% to EUR3.978m in the business year 2016, corresponding to an EBITDA margin of about 13%. The EBIT amounts to EUR3.450m, which corresponds to a growth of 61 % compared to the previous year. At the same time, the net profit could be increased by 69 % to EUR2.044m and the cash holdings of EUR11.649m are 23% above previous year's value. The Company could achieve this growth in earnings although the number of employees was increased in order to promote the next stage of expansion of the in-house online tool bonVito, which so far is mainly used as marketing instrument for bakeries and the hospitality trade. It is to be developed to an end user platform, which combines order-, coupon- and reservation services in the catering trade. The annual business report 2016 with the final figures will be published on 28 April 2017 at www.vectron.de.

Contact:
Thomas Stümmler
Managing Board
Vectron Systems AG
Willy-Brandt-Weg 41
48155 Münster, Germany
phone +49 (0)251 2856 - 0
fax +49 (0)251 2856 - 564
www.vectron.de
ir@vectron.de

20-Jan-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Vectron Systems AG
Willy-Brandt-Weg 41
48155 Münster
Germany
Phone: 0251/ 28 56 - 0
Fax: 0251/ 28 56 - 564
E-mail: info@vectron.de
Internet: www.vectron.de
ISIN: DE000A0KEXC7
WKN: A0KEXC
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Open Market (Entry Standard) in Frankfurt

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

538005  20-Jan-2017 CET/CEST


Nachrichten zu Vectron Systems AG

10:52 Uhr
DGAP-Ad hoc: Vectron Systems AG
10:52 Uhr
DGAP-Ad hoc: Vectron Systems AG
10:51 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Vectron Systems AG: Umsatzrekord in 2016
11.11.16
DGAP-Ad hoc: Vectron Systems AG
11.11.16
DGAP-Adhoc: Vectron Systems AG: Vectron erwirbt 75% Mehrheit an Ipad-Kassen-Anbieter Posmatic
12.10.16
DGAP-Ad hoc: Vectron Systems AG
12.10.16
DGAP-Adhoc: Vectron Systems AG: Starkes Wachstum setzt sich auch in Q3 fort
11.07.16
DGAP-News: Vectron Systems AG

