DGAP-Ad-hoc: msg life ag / Key word(s): Transaction in Own Shares

msg life ag: msg life decides to sell own shares



21-March-2017 / 10:36 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





msg life decides to sell own shares (Leinfelden-Echterdingen, 21 March 2017) - The Management Board of msg life ag decided today to accept the delisting purchase offer from msg systems AG for all 1,906,592 own shares held by the company (ca. 4.45% of share capital). Issuing party: msg life ag

Investor Relations

Humboldtstrasse 35

70771 Leinfelden-Echterdingen

Tel.: +49 (0)711 949 580

Email: investor.relations@msg-life.com

Internet: www.msg-life.com

ISIN DE0005130108, ISIN DE000A2E41B0

Stock exchange centres: regulated market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); open market in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange Contact: Frank Fahrner

Public & Investor Relations

msg life ag

Humboldtstrasse 35

70771 Leinfelden-Echterdingen

Tel.: +49 (0)711 949 589 730

Fax: +49 (0)711 949 589 658

Email: frank.fahrner@msg-life.com

