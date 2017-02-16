22.02.2017 00:20
Bewerten
 (0)

DGAP-Ad hoc: thyssenkrupp AG

EMAILDRUCKEN

Kommentare

Kommentar schreiben

Aktien in diesem Artikel

thyssenkrupp AG23,10 EUR 0,08%750000 Chart
Kaufen
Verkaufen

Top Themen Heute

Fed-Chefin Janet Yellen hat eine Erklärung für die Rekordjagd an den FinanzmärktenSuperwahljahr 2017: Wie sich Anleger positionierenUpdates zu HUGO BOSS, Rheinmetall, Covestro, DEUTZ, Dialog Semiconductor
DGAP-Adhoc: thyssenkrupp AG: Further milestone reached on Strategic Way Forward: thyssenkrupp sells Brazilian steel mill CSA to Ternium

DGAP-Ad-hoc: thyssenkrupp AG / Key word(s): Disposal/Investment
thyssenkrupp AG: Further milestone reached on Strategic Way Forward: thyssenkrupp sells Brazilian steel mill CSA to Ternium

22-Feb-2017 / 00:20 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Essen, February 21, 2017

Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR

Further milestone reached on Strategic Way Forward: thyssenkrupp sells Brazilian steel mill CSA to Ternium

The industrial and technology group thyssenkrupp has taken another big step on its Strategic Way Forward. The company has reached agreement with Ternium on the sale of the CSA Siderúrgica do Atlântico (CSA) steel plant in Brazil. The purchase price (enterprise value) is EUR1.5 billion.

With the closing of the transaction thyssenkrupp will receive a clear cash inflow which will significantly reduce the Group's net financial debt. Although a writedown of around EUR0.9 billion on CSA will be necessary with the signing, the Group's gearing, i.e. the ratio of net financial debt to equity, will improve on completion of the transaction. The sale is subject to the approval of the competition authorities. The two parties aim to close the transaction by September 30, 2017.

The sale of CSA will take economic effect retrospectively at September 30, 2016. Until the closing of the transaction thyssenkrupp's Steel Americas business area will be reported as a discontinued operation.

The sale will have corresponding effects on the Group's net income. Beyond this thyssenkrupp does not expect the transaction to have any impact on the adjusted EBIT and free cash flow before M&A targets of its continuing operations for the current fiscal year 2016/2017.

Contact:
Dr. Claus Ehrenbeck
Head of Investor Relations
T: +49-201-844-536464

Alexander Wilke
Head of Communications
T: +49-201-844-536043

22-Feb-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: thyssenkrupp AG
thyssenkrupp Allee 1
45143 Essen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)201 844-0
Fax: +49 (0)201 844-536000
E-mail: info@thyssenkrupp.com
Internet: www.thyssenkrupp.com
ISIN: DE0007500001
WKN: 750000
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

Weitere Informationen im Internet unter Investor Relations: Anleihen / Creditor Relations Further information can be found on our website under Investor Relations: Bonds / Creditor Relations
 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

546183  22-Feb-2017 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=546183&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse
Kommentare lesen

Aktuelle Zertifikate von

(Anzeige)
NameTypWKNHebel
Open End Turbo auf ThyssenKrupp
Call
NG12G2
7,71
Open End Turbo auf ThyssenKrupp
Put
NG2DYS
7,13

Nachrichten zu thyssenkrupp AG

  • Relevant3
  • Alle3
  • vom Unternehmen2
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
00:20 Uhr
DGAP-Ad hoc: thyssenkrupp AG (EQS Group)
00:20 Uhr
DGAP-Ad hoc: thyssenkrupp AG (EQS Group)
00:19 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: thyssenkrupp AG: Weiterer Meilenstein bei Strategischer Weiterentwicklung erreicht: thyssenkrupp verkauft brasilianisches Stahlwerk CSA an Ternium (dpa-afx)
21.02.17
ThyssenKrupp: Das muss sich ändern (Der Aktionär)
20.02.17
ThyssenKrupp-Aktie: Da ist der Wurm drin (Die Börsenblogger)
18.02.17
ThyssenKrupp: Handelskrieg möglich – Sorgen um die Stahlbranche (Der Aktionär)
17.02.17
ThyssenKrupp: Tata macht Fortschritte – wann kommt die Stahlfusion? (Der Aktionär)
16.02.17
Tata Steel says has work to do to progress Thyssenkrupp merger (EN, Reuters)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr thyssenkrupp NewsRSS Feed
thyssenkrupp zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu thyssenkrupp AG

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
20.02.2017thyssenkrupp OutperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
17.02.2017thyssenkrupp kaufenNorddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
16.02.2017thyssenkrupp Equal-WeightMorgan Stanley
16.02.2017thyssenkrupp buyCommerzbank AG
10.02.2017thyssenkrupp buyCommerzbank AG
20.02.2017thyssenkrupp OutperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
17.02.2017thyssenkrupp kaufenNorddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
16.02.2017thyssenkrupp buyCommerzbank AG
10.02.2017thyssenkrupp buyCommerzbank AG
10.02.2017thyssenkrupp buyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
16.02.2017thyssenkrupp Equal-WeightMorgan Stanley
10.02.2017thyssenkrupp NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
09.02.2017thyssenkrupp HaltenIndependent Research GmbH
09.02.2017thyssenkrupp HoldBaader Bank
09.02.2017thyssenkrupp Equal weightBarclays Capital
09.02.2017thyssenkrupp SellS&P Capital IQ
09.02.2017thyssenkrupp ReduceKepler Cheuvreux
06.02.2017thyssenkrupp verkaufenKepler Cheuvreux
02.02.2017thyssenkrupp SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
17.01.2017thyssenkrupp SellUBS AG
Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für thyssenkrupp AG nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen
Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"

mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Videos zu thyssenkrupp

alle Videos

Meistgelesene thyssenkrupp News

27.01.17thyssenkrupp-Aktie freundlich: Geschäfte zum Jahresauftakt laufen nach Plan
09.02.17thyssenkrupp-Aktie verlustreich: Nettoergebnis unter Prognosen
04.02.17DAX-Bilanz: Continental gefragt. thyssenkrupp verpönt
27.01.17ThyssenKrupp lädt zur Hauptversammlung und zahlt unveränderte Dividende
16.02.17thyssenkrupp: Stahl belastet
25.01.17thyssenkrupp erhält Zuschlag für Zementanlage in Algerien
23.01.17thyssenkrupp investiert 30 Millionen Euro in China
03.02.17Norwegen entscheidet sich für U-Boote von thyssenkrupp
27.01.17thyssenkrupp-Chef wirbt für Stahl-Fusion - Proteste
25.01.17Thyssenkrupp gewinnt Großauftrag für Zementanlage in Algerien
Weitere thyssenkrupp News

Inside

Anzeige
BNP Paribas: BORN Akademie | Immer Mittwochs um 18:30 LIVE mit Top-Trader Rüdiger Born
HSBC: PNE Wind: Windkraftbranche bekommt Rückenwind
UBS: Hugo Boss: Neuer Großaktionär?
DZ BANK  Nokia: Q4-Ergebnis besser als erwartet, Profiteur des Netzausbaus
Gold wegen neuer Zinsfantasie unter Druck
DekaBank: Sieben neue DuoRendite Aktienanleihen Pro auf europäische Standardtitel
Morning Call zum DAX vom 21.02.2017
Geldregen für Aktionäre: Allianz im Fokus
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Familienunternehmen: Rendite und Sicherheit!

Zwischen Eigentümern und Managern eines Unternehmens besteht häufig ein Interessenskonflikt hinsichtlich kurz- und langfristiger Ziele. Familien- und eigentümergeführte Unternehmen haben solche Konflikte meist nicht. Für Aktionäre sind solche Unternehmen daher meist eine lohnenswerte Investitionsmöglichkeit. Im neuen Anlegermagazin lesen Sie, welche drei Familienunternehmen einen näheren Blick wert sind.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur thyssenkrupp-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeRating
OrderbuchVergleich
HistorischAusblick
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

thyssenkrupp Peer Group News

21.02.17ANALYSE-FLASH: Berenberg hebt Ziel für Klöckner & Co auf 11.50 Euro - 'Hold'
21.02.17Neuer Chef nährt Hoffnung auf Ende der Schlammschlacht bei Tata
21.02.17MÄRKTE EUROPA: Börsen starten wenig verändert - Bessere PMIs helfen kaum
21.02.17MÄRKTE EUROPA: Börsen vor PMI-Indizes wenig verändert erwartet
18.02.17Linzer voestalpine-Manager wird Chef der wiederbelebten British Steel
17.02.17ArcelorMittal. SAIL's India joint venture talks at an impasse - sources
17.02.17Linzer voestalpine-Manager wird Chef von British Steel
16.02.17Tata Steel says has work to do to progress Thyssenkrupp merger
16.02.17Stahlindustrie kämpft mit Billigimporten aus China
16.02.17Stahlbranche: Trotz leichter Erholung weiter im Krisenmodus

News von

Bausparkassen dürfen Bausparverträge kündigen
Richter machen Schluss mit lukrativen Bausparverträgen
Hier herrscht am meisten Stau
Die große Schuldenorgie der Industriestaaten fängt erst an
BGH prüft Kündigungen von Bausparverträgen

News von

Hohe Dividendenrendite und viel Luft nach oben: Die fünf besten europäischen Aktien
Bayer-Aktie vor den Zahlen: Was Anleger erwarten können, die weiteren Aussichten
DAX: Bewährungsprobe rückt näher
Deutsche-Bank-Aktie: So ist bis März ein Verdoppler drin
VW-Aktie vor den Zahlen: Dieselskandal vorbei? - Autobauer macht wieder Gewinne

News von

Zwei Uni-Abbrecher haben die am stärksten wachsende Uhrenmarke der Welt aufgebaut
So antwortet man im Bewerbungsgespräch richtig auf die Frage "Wie stellen Sie sich Ihren Traumjob vor?"
Das Niedrigzinsen-Problem: Diese gefährliche Entwicklung könnte die Lehman-Pleite in den Schatten stellen
Top-Investor verdiente in der Finanzkrise 20 Milliarden Euro - mit 8 einfachen Schritten
Steve Jobs arbeitete die letzten 2 Monate seines Lebens an einem Geheimprojekt

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt im Plus -- Dow Jones beendet Handel im Plus -- Brexit & Co belasten HSBC stark -- Bayer zahlt Aktionären mehr Dividende -- KION, BHP, Anglo American im Fokus

BGH-Urteil-Bausparkassen dürfen gut verzinste Altverträge kündigen. Burger King-Mutter Restaurant Brands International übernimmt Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen. Umbau bei Koenig & Bauer zahlt sich aus. Verizon zahlt wegen Cyberattacken deutlich weniger für Yahoo. Juncker kündigt "gesalzene" Brexit-Rechnung für London an.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

In diesen Berufen bekommt man das höchste Gehalt
Mit welchem Beruf kommt man am ehesten an die Spitze?
Jetzt durchklicken
KW 7: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
Jetzt durchklicken
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett aktuell im Depot
Die Top-Positionen von Warren Buffett
Jetzt durchklicken

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die weltweit besten Tech-Aktien 2016
So haben sich Apple, SAP, Zalando und Co. entwickelt
Jetzt durchklicken
Die 15 teuersten Domains
Die Millionen-Dollar-URLs
Jetzt durchklicken
Die pünktlichsten Airlines
Welche Airline schneidet am besten ab?
Jetzt durchklicken
Deloitte: Die umsatzstärksten Fußballclubs
Wer verzeichnet den höchsten Umsatz?
Jetzt durchklicken
Die Länder mit der höchsten Wirtschaftskriminalität
In diesen Ländern ist die Korruption besonders hoch
Jetzt durchklicken
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Welche Wertpapiere besitzen Sie?
Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Apple Inc.865985
Allianz840400
Volkswagen AG Vz. (VW AG)766403
CommerzbankCBK100
BMW AG519000
E.ON SEENAG99
Siemens AG723610
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
BayerBAY001
BASFBASF11
TeslaA1CX3T
Nordex AGA0D655
Infineon Technologies AG623100