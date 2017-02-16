|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: thyssenkrupp AG / Key word(s): Disposal/Investment
Essen, February 21, 2017
Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR
Further milestone reached on Strategic Way Forward: thyssenkrupp sells Brazilian steel mill CSA to Ternium
The industrial and technology group thyssenkrupp has taken another big step on its Strategic Way Forward. The company has reached agreement with Ternium on the sale of the CSA Siderúrgica do Atlântico (CSA) steel plant in Brazil. The purchase price (enterprise value) is EUR1.5 billion.
With the closing of the transaction thyssenkrupp will receive a clear cash inflow which will significantly reduce the Group's net financial debt. Although a writedown of around EUR0.9 billion on CSA will be necessary with the signing, the Group's gearing, i.e. the ratio of net financial debt to equity, will improve on completion of the transaction. The sale is subject to the approval of the competition authorities. The two parties aim to close the transaction by September 30, 2017.
The sale of CSA will take economic effect retrospectively at September 30, 2016. Until the closing of the transaction thyssenkrupp's Steel Americas business area will be reported as a discontinued operation.
The sale will have corresponding effects on the Group's net income. Beyond this thyssenkrupp does not expect the transaction to have any impact on the adjusted EBIT and free cash flow before M&A targets of its continuing operations for the current fiscal year 2016/2017.
Contact:
Alexander Wilke
22-Feb-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|thyssenkrupp AG
|thyssenkrupp Allee 1
|45143 Essen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)201 844-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)201 844-536000
|E-mail:
|info@thyssenkrupp.com
|Internet:
|www.thyssenkrupp.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007500001
|WKN:
|750000
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|Weitere Informationen im Internet unter Investor Relations: Anleihen / Creditor Relations Further information can be found on our website under Investor Relations: Bonds / Creditor Relations
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
546183 22-Feb-2017 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu thyssenkrupp AG
- Relevant3
- Alle3
- vom Unternehmen2
- Peer Group
- ?
Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:
Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen
Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen
vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden
Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören
Analysen zu thyssenkrupp AG
- Alle
- Buy
- Hold
- Sell
- ?
|20.02.2017
|thyssenkrupp Outperform
|Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
|17.02.2017
|thyssenkrupp kaufen
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|16.02.2017
|thyssenkrupp Equal-Weight
|Morgan Stanley
|16.02.2017
|thyssenkrupp buy
|Commerzbank AG
|10.02.2017
|thyssenkrupp buy
|Commerzbank AG
|20.02.2017
|thyssenkrupp Outperform
|Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
|17.02.2017
|thyssenkrupp kaufen
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|16.02.2017
|thyssenkrupp buy
|Commerzbank AG
|10.02.2017
|thyssenkrupp buy
|Commerzbank AG
|10.02.2017
|thyssenkrupp buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|16.02.2017
|thyssenkrupp Equal-Weight
|Morgan Stanley
|10.02.2017
|thyssenkrupp Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.02.2017
|thyssenkrupp Halten
|Independent Research GmbH
|09.02.2017
|thyssenkrupp Hold
|Baader Bank
|09.02.2017
|thyssenkrupp Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
|09.02.2017
|thyssenkrupp Sell
|S&P Capital IQ
|09.02.2017
|thyssenkrupp Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|06.02.2017
|thyssenkrupp verkaufen
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|02.02.2017
|thyssenkrupp Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.01.2017
|thyssenkrupp Sell
|UBS AG
Alle: Alle Empfehlungen
Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
Videos zu thyssenkrupp
Meistgelesene thyssenkrupp News
Inside
Familienunternehmen: Rendite und Sicherheit!
Mehr zur thyssenkrupp-Aktie
thyssenkrupp Peer Group News
Heute im Fokus
DAX schließt im Plus -- Dow Jones beendet Handel im Plus -- Brexit & Co belasten HSBC stark -- Bayer zahlt Aktionären mehr Dividende -- KION, BHP, Anglo American im Fokus
NACHRICHTEN
- Aktien
- Alle
Jetzt durchklicken
Jetzt durchklicken
Jetzt durchklicken
Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings
Jetzt durchklicken
Jetzt durchklicken
Jetzt durchklicken
Jetzt durchklicken
Jetzt durchklicken