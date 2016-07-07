27.01.2017 18:00
Bewerten
 (0)

DGAP-Adhoc: Airopack Technology Group AG: Strengthens its group management and appoints new CFO

EMAILDRUCKEN

Kommentare

Kommentar schreiben

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Airopack Technology Group AG10,60 EUR 1,08%A1139M Chart
Kaufen
Verkaufen

Top Themen Heute

Dirk Müller: Rally im ersten und Crash im zweiten HalbjahrDiese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum KaufStaatsanwaltschaft ermittelt gegen Winterkorn wegen Betrugsverdachts

Airopack Technology Group AG: Strengthens its group management and appoints new CFO

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Airopack Technology Group AG / Schlagwort(e): Personalie

Airopack Technology Group AG: Strengthens its group management and appoints

new CFO

27.01.2017 / 18:00 CET/CEST

Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Airopack Technology Group AG strengthens its group management and appoints

new CFO

Baar, 27 January 2017 - Airopack Technology Group AG ("ATG") today

announced several appointments within its senior leadership team as part of

its strategy to unlock the unique growth potential of ATG's innovative

Airopack technology.

These appointments will support the next phase of growth by allowing

Airopack to improve its time to market, reduce costs, and enhance its

organizational footprint. This strengthening of Airopack's group management

will also allow Airopack to further revolutionize the packaging industry by

making dispensers cleaner, safer and cheaper, in order to better serve

leading fast-moving consumer goods companies.

Effective today, Liebwin van Lil is the new Chief Financial Officer for

ATG, after joining the group on 1 November 2016. With nearly 25 years'

experience, mostly in the packaging industry, Liebwin has been brought in

to create a robust and transparent global corporate structure to support

the business through its next phase of growth.

Liebwin joins from Hovis Ltd (UK), where he was Group CFO and prior to that

he held the role of EMEA Finance Director at Brady Corporation.

Frans van der Vorst, who has held the CFO role for the last 6 years, is

appointed to Chief Business Development Officer. In his new role, Frans

will be responsible for leading the group's expansion into new territories

and markets.

Frans has been a key member of Airopack's Group Management since 2011 and

has worked as CFO alongside Quint Kelders since 2006, acquiring vast

business knowledge of Airopack and its markets.

For more information:

Investors:

Airopack Technology Group AG

Quint Kelders, CEO / Liebwin van Lil, CFO

Zugerstrasse 76b

CH-6340 Baar

Van Hilststraat 21

5145 RK Waalwijk (NL)

TF: +31 416 300 800

E-mail: quint.kelders@airopackgroup.com

E-mail: liebwin.vanlil@airopackgroup.com

www.airopackgroup.com

^

Airopack Technology Group AG is a leading provider of innovative mechanical

and pressure-controlled dispensing packaging technologies and systems. Its

customers include worldwide manufacturers and suppliers of cosmetics, body

care, pharmaceutical and food products.

The revolutionary and worldwide patented Airopack(R) technology offers a

safe, all-plastic pressurized dispenser that is environmentally and planet

friendly. With deliveries to the world's leading consumer brands, Airopack

Technology Group reached a key milestone in 2015 with respect to commercial

market entry when its technology was embraced by one of the world's leading

consumer brands.

Airopack Technology Group is based in Waalwijk, The Netherlands, home to

its Global Management, Research & Development and Customer Service

functions. By the end of 2016 Airopack Technology Group's state-o-the-art

production plant in Waalwijk became operational. In addition, it runs a

Full Service Filling operation in Heist-op-den-Berg, Belgium.

The shares of the company are listed on the Swiss Reporting Standard of the

SIX Swiss Exchange since 2010. (Ticker: AIRN / ISIN: CH0242606942).

www.airopackgroup.com

°

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ende der Ad-hoc-Mitteilung

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sprache: Deutsch

Unternehmen: Airopack Technology Group AG

Zugerstrasse 76b

6340 Baar

Schweiz

Telefon: +41 417663500

Fax: +41 417663509

E-Mail: frans.vandervorst@airopackgroup.com

Internet: www.airopackgroup.com

ISIN: CH0242606942

Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange

Ende der Mitteilung EQS Group News-Service

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

539723 27.01.2017 CET/CEST

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Airopack Technology Group AG

  • Relevant2
  • Alle2
  • vom Unternehmen1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
18:00 Uhr
EQS-Ad hoc: Airopack Technology Group AG (EQS Group)
18:00 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Airopack Technology Group AG: Strengthens its group management and appoints new CFO (dpa-afx)
30.09.16
EQS-Adhoc: Airopack Technology Group AG: Half year report 2016 (Dow Jones)
30.09.16
EQS-Ad hoc: Airopack Technology Group AG (EQS Group)
30.09.16
DGAP-Adhoc: Airopack Technology Group AG: Half year report 2016 (dpa-afx)
07.07.16
EQS-Adhoc: Airopack Technology Group AG: Successful completion of capital increase of Airopack Technology Group AG (Dow Jones)
07.07.16
EQS-Ad hoc: Airopack Technology Group AG (EQS Group)
07.07.16
DGAP-Adhoc: Airopack Technology Group AG: Successful completion of capital increase of Airopack Technology Group AG (dpa-afx)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Airopack Technology Group NewsRSS Feed
Airopack Technology Group zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Airopack Technology Group AG

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Airopack Technology Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Airopack Technology Group News

Inside

Anzeige
DekaBank: Wochenvorschau vom 30. Januar 2017 bis 5. Februar 2017
Commerzbank: Das sind die 5 Top-Charts dieser Woche!
BNP Paribas: dailyUS - Philip Morris - Am Widerstand angekommen. Tendenz: Abwärts/Seitwärts
HSBC: Jetzt geht's los - Dividendensaison!
UBS: Volkswagen AG: Kurz vor 160,00-Euro-Marke
DZ BANK  DAX: Übertreibungspotenzial ausgeschöpft
Morning Call zum DAX vom 27.01.2017
DEGIRO wird offizieller Partner der EUREX
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Technologieaktien: Drei Möglichkeiten, um vom Trend "Digitale Fabrik" zu profitieren!
Die vierte industrielle Revolution ist im vollen Gange und verändert, vom Großteil der Gesellschaft völlig unbemerkt, bereits die Produktionsabläufe in den großen, industriellen Hallen. Wir zeigen Ihnen in der aktuellen Ausgabe des Anlegermagazins drei Möglichkeiten, wie Sie in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren von dem Zukunftstrend "Digitale Fabrik" profitieren können.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur Airopack Technology Group-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeRating
OrderbuchVergleich
HistorischAusblick
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Airopack Technology Group Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
News von
Kerngesunde Rendite: Die besten Biotech- und Medizintechnik-Aktien fürs Depot
DAX: Vier bis sechs Prozent sind möglich
Zeal Network-Aktie bricht ein: Kaufen, halten oder verkaufen?
Tele Columbus-Aktie, VTG und Co.: Die SDAX-Favoriten der Analysten für 2017
Volkswagen-Aktie: Wie weit die Rallye noch laufen kann
News von
Ein Jahr ohne Raab: Eine Grafik zeigt, wie schlecht es ProSieben geht
Dieses deutsche Unternehmen kennt fast niemand, doch 200 Millionen Menschen nutzen seine Produkte
Mit diesem einfachen Trick wird der Amazon-Einkauf wesentlich günstiger
Bank of America: Dieser Devisen-Trade bietet die besten Gewinnchancen
Bargeld-Obergrenze: Diese fünf Probleme muss die EU vor der Einführung lösen

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt im Minus -- Staatsanwaltschaft ermittelt gegen Winterkorn -- Google-Mutter Alphabet steigert Umsatz -- Microsoft, UBS, PayPal, Starbucks, Intel im Fokus

US-Wirtschaft erhält Dämpfer. Einsparungen helfen Colgate-Gewinn. SMA Solar sieht 2017 als Übergangsjahr. Niedrige Dividende schickt ZEAL Networks auf Talfahrt. LVMH-Aktie nach Rekordumsatz in 2016 gefragt. BT Group mit herbem Gewinneinbruch. Die sieben Trümpfe Mexikos gegen die USA. Tesla verklagt früheren Chef von Autopilot-Entwicklung.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 4: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
Jetzt durchklicken
KW 4: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
Jetzt durchklicken
KW 3: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
Jetzt durchklicken

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die 10 heißesten Debüts der Detroit Motor Show 2017
Diese 10 Automobil Neuheiten gibt es bei der Detroit Auto Show 2017
Jetzt durchklicken
Die 10 teuersten Aktien 2017
Diese 10 Aktien kann sich nicht jeder Investor leisten
Jetzt durchklicken
Unter 20.000 Euro: Die günstigsten Autos 2017
So günstig kommt an an 4 Räder?
Jetzt durchklicken
Kohle satt
Das sind die bestbezahlten Sportler aller Zeiten
Jetzt durchklicken
Die 12 toten Topverdiener 2015
Diese Legenden sind die bestbezahlten Toten der Welt
Jetzt durchklicken
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Am Freitag wurde Donald Trump in das Amt des US-Präsidenten eingeführt. Was halten Sie von dem Republikaner?
Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG 514000
Volkswagen AG Vz. (VW AG) 766403
Daimler AG 710000
Allianz 840400
BASF BASF11
Bayer BAY001
Commerzbank CBK100
Apple Inc. 865985
ZEAL Network SE TPP024
E.ON SE ENAG99
Deutsche Telekom AG 555750
Siemens AG 723610
Deutsche Lufthansa AG 823212
BMW AG 519000
Nordex AG A0D655