DGAP-Adhoc: Airopack Technology Group AG: Strengthens its group management and appoints new CFO

27.01.2017 / 18:00 CET/CEST

Baar, 27 January 2017 - Airopack Technology Group AG ("ATG") today

announced several appointments within its senior leadership team as part of

its strategy to unlock the unique growth potential of ATG's innovative

Airopack technology.

These appointments will support the next phase of growth by allowing

Airopack to improve its time to market, reduce costs, and enhance its

organizational footprint. This strengthening of Airopack's group management

will also allow Airopack to further revolutionize the packaging industry by

making dispensers cleaner, safer and cheaper, in order to better serve

leading fast-moving consumer goods companies.

Effective today, Liebwin van Lil is the new Chief Financial Officer for

ATG, after joining the group on 1 November 2016. With nearly 25 years'

experience, mostly in the packaging industry, Liebwin has been brought in

to create a robust and transparent global corporate structure to support

the business through its next phase of growth.

Liebwin joins from Hovis Ltd (UK), where he was Group CFO and prior to that

he held the role of EMEA Finance Director at Brady Corporation.

Frans van der Vorst, who has held the CFO role for the last 6 years, is

appointed to Chief Business Development Officer. In his new role, Frans

will be responsible for leading the group's expansion into new territories

and markets.

Frans has been a key member of Airopack's Group Management since 2011 and

has worked as CFO alongside Quint Kelders since 2006, acquiring vast

business knowledge of Airopack and its markets.

For more information:

Investors:

Airopack Technology Group AG

Quint Kelders, CEO / Liebwin van Lil, CFO

Zugerstrasse 76b

CH-6340 Baar

Van Hilststraat 21

5145 RK Waalwijk (NL)

TF: +31 416 300 800

E-mail: quint.kelders@airopackgroup.com

E-mail: liebwin.vanlil@airopackgroup.com

www.airopackgroup.com

Airopack Technology Group AG is a leading provider of innovative mechanical

and pressure-controlled dispensing packaging technologies and systems. Its

customers include worldwide manufacturers and suppliers of cosmetics, body

care, pharmaceutical and food products.

The revolutionary and worldwide patented Airopack(R) technology offers a

safe, all-plastic pressurized dispenser that is environmentally and planet

friendly. With deliveries to the world's leading consumer brands, Airopack

Technology Group reached a key milestone in 2015 with respect to commercial

market entry when its technology was embraced by one of the world's leading

consumer brands.

Airopack Technology Group is based in Waalwijk, The Netherlands, home to

its Global Management, Research & Development and Customer Service

functions. By the end of 2016 Airopack Technology Group's state-o-the-art

production plant in Waalwijk became operational. In addition, it runs a

Full Service Filling operation in Heist-op-den-Berg, Belgium.

The shares of the company are listed on the Swiss Reporting Standard of the

SIX Swiss Exchange since 2010. (Ticker: AIRN / ISIN: CH0242606942).

www.airopackgroup.com

Sprache: Deutsch

