DGAP-Adhoc: Airopack Technology Group AG: Strengthens its group management and appoints new CFO

Airopack Technology Group AG: Strengthens its group management and appoints new CFO
EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Airopack Technology Group AG / Schlagwort(e): Personalie
Airopack Technology Group AG: Strengthens its group management and appoints
new CFO
27.01.2017 / 18:00 CET/CEST
Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Airopack Technology Group AG strengthens its group management and appoints
new CFO
Baar, 27 January 2017 - Airopack Technology Group AG ("ATG") today
announced several appointments within its senior leadership team as part of
its strategy to unlock the unique growth potential of ATG's innovative
Airopack technology.
These appointments will support the next phase of growth by allowing
Airopack to improve its time to market, reduce costs, and enhance its
organizational footprint. This strengthening of Airopack's group management
will also allow Airopack to further revolutionize the packaging industry by
making dispensers cleaner, safer and cheaper, in order to better serve
leading fast-moving consumer goods companies.
Effective today, Liebwin van Lil is the new Chief Financial Officer for
ATG, after joining the group on 1 November 2016. With nearly 25 years'
experience, mostly in the packaging industry, Liebwin has been brought in
to create a robust and transparent global corporate structure to support
the business through its next phase of growth.
Liebwin joins from Hovis Ltd (UK), where he was Group CFO and prior to that
he held the role of EMEA Finance Director at Brady Corporation.
Frans van der Vorst, who has held the CFO role for the last 6 years, is
appointed to Chief Business Development Officer. In his new role, Frans
will be responsible for leading the group's expansion into new territories
and markets.
Frans has been a key member of Airopack's Group Management since 2011 and
has worked as CFO alongside Quint Kelders since 2006, acquiring vast
business knowledge of Airopack and its markets.
For more information:
Investors:
Airopack Technology Group AG
Quint Kelders, CEO / Liebwin van Lil, CFO
Zugerstrasse 76b
CH-6340 Baar
Van Hilststraat 21
5145 RK Waalwijk (NL)
TF: +31 416 300 800
E-mail: quint.kelders@airopackgroup.com
E-mail: liebwin.vanlil@airopackgroup.com
www.airopackgroup.com
^
Airopack Technology Group AG is a leading provider of innovative mechanical
and pressure-controlled dispensing packaging technologies and systems. Its
customers include worldwide manufacturers and suppliers of cosmetics, body
care, pharmaceutical and food products.
The revolutionary and worldwide patented Airopack(R) technology offers a
safe, all-plastic pressurized dispenser that is environmentally and planet
friendly. With deliveries to the world's leading consumer brands, Airopack
Technology Group reached a key milestone in 2015 with respect to commercial
market entry when its technology was embraced by one of the world's leading
consumer brands.
Airopack Technology Group is based in Waalwijk, The Netherlands, home to
its Global Management, Research & Development and Customer Service
functions. By the end of 2016 Airopack Technology Group's state-o-the-art
production plant in Waalwijk became operational. In addition, it runs a
Full Service Filling operation in Heist-op-den-Berg, Belgium.
The shares of the company are listed on the Swiss Reporting Standard of the
SIX Swiss Exchange since 2010. (Ticker: AIRN / ISIN: CH0242606942).
www.airopackgroup.com
°
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Ende der Ad-hoc-Mitteilung
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Airopack Technology Group AG
Zugerstrasse 76b
6340 Baar
Schweiz
Telefon: +41 417663500
Fax: +41 417663509
E-Mail: frans.vandervorst@airopackgroup.com
Internet: www.airopackgroup.com
ISIN: CH0242606942
Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange
Ende der Mitteilung EQS Group News-Service
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
539723 27.01.2017 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu Airopack Technology Group AG
- Relevant2
- Alle2
- vom Unternehmen1
- Peer Group
- ?
Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:
Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen
Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen
vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden
Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören
Analysen zu Airopack Technology Group AG
- Alle
- Buy
- Hold
- Sell
- ?
Meistgelesene Airopack Technology Group News
|Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Inside
Mehr zur Airopack Technology Group-Aktie
Airopack Technology Group Peer Group News
Heute im Fokus
DAX schließt im Minus -- Staatsanwaltschaft ermittelt gegen Winterkorn -- Google-Mutter Alphabet steigert Umsatz -- Microsoft, UBS, PayPal, Starbucks, Intel im Fokus
NACHRICHTEN
- Aktien
- Alle
Jetzt durchklicken
Jetzt durchklicken
Jetzt durchklicken
Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings
Jetzt durchklicken
Jetzt durchklicken
Jetzt durchklicken
Jetzt durchklicken
Jetzt durchklicken