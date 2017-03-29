DGAP-News: Airopack Initiation of Coverage by Research Dynamics

Airopack Initiation of Coverage by Research Dynamics

Airopack a game changer in the packaging industry as a planet friendly

alternative to traditional aerosol dispensers

A better and effective product for consumers and manufacturers

Airopack offers various benefits over aerosol dispensers. These include a

consistent dispensing throughout the use of the product unlike aerosol

dispensers, which experience a pressure-drop problem once the propellant has

been used up. Also, since there are no propellents, the consumers spray (or

dispense) only the product. The technology allows for dispensing at all

angles, while the transparent packaging enables users to see exactly how

much formulation is left in the container.

Airopack is cost-effective for manufacturers as it benefits from using

low-cost PET materials for the Airopack containers, and the open-neck

filling process eliminates the need for using expensive machinery to fill

the formulation using valves. We think that the technology presents a

win-win situation for both manufacturers and consumers.

Addressing the rising environmental concerns

The aerosol industry has long been under the watch of environment protection

organisations for using harmful chemicals as propellants, resulting in a ban

on use of Chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) in various countries. The CFCs have

since then been replaced by butane and propane, which are considered less

hazardous, but companies have always been on a lookout for better

alternatives. Airopack bridges this gap by providing a more environment

friendly product which has a significantly lower carbon foot-print (-26%)

and total environmental footprint (-32%) as compared to aluminium Bag on

Valve (BOV) cans. This is mainly because of the use of recyclable PET

material in Airopack dispensers besides the application of compressed air

instead of chemical-based propellants. These characteristics start to be

perceived well by producers and consumers, illustrated by the fact that P&G

recently launched a new range of Gillette shave gels exclusively in Airopack

dispensers.

Financing backed by Apollo

The company has a strong financial backing from Apollo Global Management

which has an extensive experience of investing in companies in the packaging

industry. We believe the strategic partnership with Apollo, which has

committed to support Airopack in its long-term growth plans, will assist the

company to meet its targets.

Valuation

Although the company is currently in a ramp-up phase and the planned targets

are challenging, we remain optimistic about the growth prospects of

Airopack. The company has promising plans and aggressive strategies in place

to achieve the specified targets, along with a global financing partner to

back it up. Based on a Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) approach, we have arrived

at a valuation of CHF14.3 per share.

