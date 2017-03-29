DGAP-News: Airopack Initiation of Coverage by Research Dynamics

Airopack Initiation of Coverage by Research Dynamics
^
Airopack Initiation of Coverage by Research Dynamics
29.03.2017 / 07:00
This report is published by Research Dynamics, an independent research
boutique
Airopack a game changer in the packaging industry as a planet friendly
alternative to traditional aerosol dispensers
A better and effective product for consumers and manufacturers
Airopack offers various benefits over aerosol dispensers. These include a
consistent dispensing throughout the use of the product unlike aerosol
dispensers, which experience a pressure-drop problem once the propellant has
been used up. Also, since there are no propellents, the consumers spray (or
dispense) only the product. The technology allows for dispensing at all
angles, while the transparent packaging enables users to see exactly how
much formulation is left in the container.
Airopack is cost-effective for manufacturers as it benefits from using
low-cost PET materials for the Airopack containers, and the open-neck
filling process eliminates the need for using expensive machinery to fill
the formulation using valves. We think that the technology presents a
win-win situation for both manufacturers and consumers.
Addressing the rising environmental concerns
The aerosol industry has long been under the watch of environment protection
organisations for using harmful chemicals as propellants, resulting in a ban
on use of Chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) in various countries. The CFCs have
since then been replaced by butane and propane, which are considered less
hazardous, but companies have always been on a lookout for better
alternatives. Airopack bridges this gap by providing a more environment
friendly product which has a significantly lower carbon foot-print (-26%)
and total environmental footprint (-32%) as compared to aluminium Bag on
Valve (BOV) cans. This is mainly because of the use of recyclable PET
material in Airopack dispensers besides the application of compressed air
instead of chemical-based propellants. These characteristics start to be
perceived well by producers and consumers, illustrated by the fact that P&G
recently launched a new range of Gillette shave gels exclusively in Airopack
dispensers.
Financing backed by Apollo
The company has a strong financial backing from Apollo Global Management
which has an extensive experience of investing in companies in the packaging
industry. We believe the strategic partnership with Apollo, which has
committed to support Airopack in its long-term growth plans, will assist the
company to meet its targets.
Valuation
Although the company is currently in a ramp-up phase and the planned targets
are challenging, we remain optimistic about the growth prospects of
Airopack. The company has promising plans and aggressive strategies in place
to achieve the specified targets, along with a global financing partner to
back it up. Based on a Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) approach, we have arrived
at a valuation of CHF14.3 per share.
