DGAP-WpÜG: Pflichtangebot

Target company: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG; Bidder: Pangea GmbH Dissemination of an announcement according to the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (WpÜG), transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The bidder is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Pangea GmbH Schauinslandstr. 1 79689 Maulburg Announcement pursuant to Sec. 10 paras. 1 and 3 in conjunction with Secs. 29 and 34 German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act Announcement of the decision to make a voluntary public takeover offer to the shareholders of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG Berliner Str. 43, 35614 Asslar WKN 691660 / ISIN DE0006916604 On January 24, 2017, Pangea GmbH, registered with the Commercial Register of the Local Court of Freiburg im Breisgau under HRB 707745, decided to announce a voluntary public takeover offer to the shareholders of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG, Berliner Str. 43, 35614 Asslar, (WKN 691660 / ISIN DE0006916604) (the 'Company') for the acquisition of all of their shares in the Company with a pro rata share in the target's share capital of EUR 2.56 per share ('Pfeiffer Vacuum Share') by way of a cash offer for payment of an offer consideration of EUR 96.20 per Pfeiffer Vacuum Share. All shares in Pangea GmbH are held by Busch SE, Maulburg. The public takeover offer will be made on the terms and conditions set out in the offer document, in particular at customary closing conditions, including the required antitrust clearance by the German Federal Cartel Office and other competent antitrust authorities. To the extent legally permissible, the bidder reserves the right to deviate in the final terms and conditions of the offer document from the information described herein. The offer document will be made available on the Internet at www.offerbuschvacuum.com after its publication has been approved by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority. The period for accepting the takeover offer will be published on the same website. Important notice: This announcement is for information purposes only and constitutes neither an invitation to sell nor an offer to acquire any securities of the Company. The final terms and further provisions regarding the public takeover offer will be disclosed in the offer document after its publication has been approved by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority. To the extent legally permissible, the bidder reserves the right to deviate in the final terms and conditions of the offer document from the information described herein. Investors and holders of securities of the Company are strongly recommended to read the offer document and all other announcements in connection with the public takeover offer as soon as they are published, since they contain or will contain important information. The offer will be made under the applicable laws of the Federal Republic of Germany, especially under the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (WpÜG). The offer will not be implemented under the legal provisions of jurisdictions other than the jurisdiction of the Federal Republic of Germany. Thus, no other announcements, registrations, admissions or approvals of the offer outside the Federal Republic of Germany have been filed, arranged for or granted. Investors in, and holders of, securities in the Company cannot rely on having recourse to provisions for the protection of investors in any jurisdiction other than the jurisdiction of the Federal Republic of Germany, if and to the extent such provisions are applicable. Subject to the exceptions described in the offer document as well as any exceptional permits that may be granted by the relevant regulators, a public takeover offer will not be made, neither directly nor indirectly, in jurisdictions in which to do so would constitute a violation of the laws of such jurisdiction. The bidder reserves the right, to the extent legally permissible, to directly or indirectly acquire further shares of the Company outside the offer on or off the stock exchange. If such further acquisitions take place, information about such acquisitions, stating the number of shares acquired or to be acquired and the consideration paid or agreed on, will be published promptly. To the extent this document contains forward-looking statements, such statements do not represent facts and are characterized by the words 'will', 'expect', 'believe', 'estimate', 'intend', 'aim', 'assume' and similar expressions. Such statements express the intentions, opinions or current expectations and assumptions of the bidder and the persons acting together with the bidder. Such forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and forecasts, which the bidder and the persons acting together with the bidder have made to the best of their knowledge, but which they do not claim to be correct in the future. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are usually difficult to predict and cannot be influenced by the bidder or the persons acting together with the bidder. These expectations and forward-looking statements could turn out to be incorrect and the actual developments may differ materially from those contained in such forward-looking statements. The bidder and the persons acting together with the bidder do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements with respect to actual developments or incidents, basic conditions, assumptions or other factors. Maulburg, January 24, 2017 Pangea GmbH End of WpÜG announcement Archive at www.dgap.de --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Listed: Zielgesellschaft - Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover, München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange