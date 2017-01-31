16.02.2017 18:29
EANS-Adhoc: AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG / AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft announces preliminary results of its rights offering

=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Capital measures/Cash capital increase 16.02.2017

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN

AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft announces preliminary results of its rights offering

On 31 January 2017, AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft, Friedrich-Wilhelm-Raiffeisen-Platz 1, 1020 Vienna, ("AGRANA") announced the start of its cash capital increase of up to 1,420,204 new AGRANA shares (ISIN AT0000603709) in two tranches.

On 1 February 2017, AGRANA informed the market that AGRANA completed the first tranche of its cash capital increase which were placed via the institutional pre-placement together with the concurrent secondary offer of 500,000 existing AGRANA shares previously held directly by Südzucker AG. In the course of the first tranche of its cash capital increase, AGRANA placed 1,316,720 new AGRANA shares at an offer price of EUR 100 per new AGRANA share. The remaining up to 103,484 new AGRANA shares of the second tranche of the cash capital increase were offered to AGRANA's free float shareholders who have not waived their subscription rights at a subscription price of EUR 100 per new AGRANA share during the subscription period which commenced on 2 February 2017 and which ends on 16 February 2017, 24:00 CET (the "Rights Offering").

AGRANA herewith announces the preliminary results of the Rights Offering and informs the market that - as of 16 February 2017, 17:00 CET - an aggregate of 67,349 new AGRANA shares were subscribed for in the Rights Offering. New AGRANA shares which are not subscribed for until 16 February 2017, 24:00 CET, will be offered at the offer price to institutional investors in private placements in and outside of Austria and outside of the United States of America (the "Rump Placement").

The final number of new AGRANA shares issued in the cash capital increase in two tranches will be determined upon completion of the Rump Placement by AGRANA, Südzucker as well as the underwriting banks Berenberg, BNP Paribas, Erste Group and Raiffeisen Bank International and will be published immediately.

This announcement is available in German and English at www.agrana.com.

Legal Notice / Disclaimer:

These materials are not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States of America (including its territories and possessions, any State of the United States and the District of Columbia). These materials do not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States of America. The shares in AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft (the "Shares") and related subscription rights mentioned herein may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The Shares and related subscription rights have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act and will not be offered or sold in the United States, except on the basis of applicable exemptions from the registration requirement.

This communication does not constitute a prospectus or an offer to sell or a solicitation or invitation to buy any shares or subscription rights neither does it constitute a financial analysis or advice or recommendation regarding any financial instruments.

The public offering of the Shares in Austria occurs exclusively by means and on the basis of the prospectus including any amendments and supplements thereto, which has been approved by the Austrian Financial Market Authority and prepared and published in accordance with the provisions of the Austrian Capital Markets Act.

The prospectus has been published on the internet site of the company (http://www.agrana.com/en/investor/the-agrana-share/ci2017) and is available in printed form at the seat of AGRANA, Friedrich-Wilhelm-Raiffeisen-Platz 1, 1020 Vienna, free of charge during usual business hours. There will be no public offering of the Shares outside of Austria, in the United States or anywhere, and the Shares will be offered outside of Austria exclusively in reliance on applicable exemptions from the prospectus or registration requirements. Within Austria, the prospectus is addressed only to shareholders of AGRANA entitled to subscribe.

end of announcement euro adhoc =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

   February 16, 2017 11:58 ET (16:58 GMT)- - 11 58 AM EST 02-16-17

