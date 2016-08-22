EANS-Adhoc: Flughafen Wien AG / Insider (Ad-Hoc) Information: 3rd Runway - Adverse Decision of the Austrian Federal Administrative Court

=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Insider (Ad-Hoc)Information of Flughafen Wien AG: 3rd Runway - Adverse Decision of the Austrian Federal Administrative Court

On Thursday evening, the lawyer representing Flughafen Wien AG was electronically notified - with respect to the legal proceedings initiated against the ruling by the court of first instance granting approval of construction of a third runway at Vienna Airport - of an adverse decision handed down by the Austrian Federal Administrative Court acting as the court of appeal on this project. From the point of view of Flughafen Wien AG, an initial cursory examination already leads to the conclusion that this adverse judgment on the part of the Federal Administrative Court is legally and objectively untenable and false. For this reason, the company will file an extraordinary appeal against this decision with the Austrian Supreme Administrative Court. Accordingly, Flughafen Wien AG will continue to vigorously pursue this project.

Decisions on any possible accounting effects on balance sheet figures or value adjustments can first be made on the basis of a detailed analysis of the decision made by the Federal Administrative Court and a corresponding evaluation of the consequences.

The guidance announced by Flughafen Wien AG with respect to the dividends to be expected by shareholders for the 2016 financial year remains fully valid.

