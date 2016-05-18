30.12.2016 12:21
Bewerten
 (0)

EANS-Adhoc: Flughafen Wien AG / Insider (Ad-Hoc) Information ofFlughafen Wien AG: Financial Market Authority Ruling on the Consolidation of Stake Held by ...

EMAILDRUCKEN

Kommentare

Kommentar schreiben

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Flughafen Wien AG (spons. ADRs)6,70 USD 11,67%A0DPRV Chart
Kaufen
Verkaufen

Top Themen Heute

EU erlaubt Italien Rettung von Monte dei PaschiNike: Die Aktie mit den besten KonditionenUpdates zu Metro, SAP, BASF und Wacker Chemie

=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Financial Figures/Balance Sheet/Accounting and Audits/FMA Ruling 30.12.2016

Due to the ruling made by the Financial Market Authority (FMA), against which Flughafen Wien AG (FWAG) is considering legal action, the stake held by FWAG in Malta International Airport and Malta Mediterranean Link Consortium Limited (MMLC) should have already been fully consolidated at an earlier point in time, namely back in 2006. In contrast, this shareholding was consolidated at equity in the consolidated financial statements of FWAG up until March 30, 2016. According to the FMA, this means, amongst other consequences, that the preliminary upward revaluation totalling EUR 51.8 million regarding the shares already held before the additional acquisition of shares from SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. as at the first quarter of 2016 should not have been recognised in profit or loss in the quarterly results of 2016. The FMA contends that the acquisition of additional shares in MMLC as at March 30, 2016 comprises a transaction with non-controlling shareholders which is to be recognised directly in equity and not in profit or loss. For the time being, the current assessment of any additional effects of the transaction could result in a slight improvement of revenue reported by FWAG in 2016 as well as the net profit for the period adjusted for the revaluation effect. On the basis of the adjustment, a revenue increase and improvement of the Group results (before non-controlling interests) is also to be assumed for 2015. The detailed effects on previous consolidated financial statements and the consolidated financial statements for 2016 of FWAG will be evident once the consolidated financial statements of FWAG for the 2016 financial year are presented.

end of announcement euro adhoc =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

   December 30, 2016 05:51 ET (10:51 GMT)- - 05 51 AM EST 12-30-16

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Flughafen Wien AG (spons. ADRs)

  • Relevant2
  • Alle2
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
12:21 Uhr
EANS-Adhoc: Flughafen Wien AG / Insider (Ad-Hoc) Information ofFlughafen Wien AG: Financial Market Authority Ruling on the Consolidation of Stake Held by ... (Dow Jones)
12:21 Uhr
EANS-Adhoc: Flughafen Wien AG / Insider (Ad-Hoc) Information der Flughafen Wien AG: FMA Bescheid zum Thema Konsolidierung der Beteiligung der FWAG an Malt... (Dow Jones)
15.11.16
EANS-AFR: Flughafen Wien AG / Quarterly Report (Dow Jones)
15.11.16
EANS-AFR: Flughafen Wien AG / Quartalsbericht (Dow Jones)
22.08.16
EANS-AFR: Flughafen Wien AG / Halbjahresfinanzbericht (Dow Jones)
22.08.16
EANS-AFR: Flughafen Wien AG / Half Yearly Report (Dow Jones)
18.05.16
EANS-AFR: Flughafen Wien AG / Quarterly Report (Dow Jones)
18.05.16
EANS-AFR: Flughafen Wien AG / Quartalsbericht (Dow Jones)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Flughafen Wien NewsRSS Feed
Flughafen Wien zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Flughafen Wien AG (spons. ADRs)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Flughafen Wien News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Flughafen Wien News

Inside

Anzeige
UBS: Deutsche Telekom AG: Kurzfristig weiteres Aufwärtspotenzial
Vontobel: Neue Zeichnungen: Kupon-Ernte mit starken Aktien
BNP Paribas: MÄRKTE AM MORGEN | Fresenius und Siemens: Starke Gewinnquote im Januar
Société Générale: In der Zeichnung: Nachhaltigkeitsanleihe Nr.1 (2017) mit 90%-Kapitalschutz
ING Markets: DAX - Noch ein wenig Kosmetik?
Commerzbank: DAX: Range intakt
HSBC: Der große exklusive Blick auf das Jahr 2017 - Aktien, Rohstoffe, Währungen, Zinsen
DekaBank: Sieben neue Aktienanleihen Plus auf deutsche Standardtitel und den EURO STOXX 50®
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Zalando - Wie der Online-Händler seine Gewinn­margen kräftig steigern will!
Der Einkauf von Waren im Internet gehört zu den Megatrends des 21. Jahrhunderts. Laut einer Erhebung des Digitalverbands Bitkom shoppen 98% aller Internet-Nutzer inzwischen online, wobei mehr als drei Viertel mehrmals im Monat Produkte über das Internet ordern. Lesen Sie in der aktuellen Ausgabe des Anlegermagazins, warum Zalando zu den Profiteuren dieses Megatrends gehört und wie es seine Gewinnmargen weiter steigern will.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur Flughafen Wien-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeRating
OrderbuchVergleich
HistorischAusblick
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Flughafen Wien Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
News von
Goldpreis-Entwicklung: Was führende Experten für 2017 erwarten, Teil I
Sieben Mal Kaufen: Diese Papiere gehören in jedes Depot
Ausblick 2017: Top-Investments in Deutschland und Europa
Ausblick 2017: Top-Investments in den USA und den Schwellenländern
Unterbewertet: Deutschlands günstigste Aktien - Welche Sie jetzt kaufen sollten
News von
Laut Bill Gates müssen Sie über diese 3 Themen Bescheid wissen, um in Zukunft Erfolg im Job zu haben
Die Top-Verdiener der Welt wurden 2016 um sagenhafte 237 Milliarden Dollar reicher
So krass hat Apple Samsung im Weihnachtsgeschäft abgehängt
Eine 28-Jährige mit 2 Millionen Dollar Vermögen verrät, wie sie nächstes Jahr investiert
Apple-Chef Tim Cook jubelt: AirPods finden reißenden Absatz

Heute im Fokus

DAX im Minus -- EU erlaubt Italien Rettung von Monte dei Paschi -- US-Behörden geben KUKA-Übernahme durch Midea frei -- Commerzbank mit neuen Angeboten weiter auf Kundenfang

Bild-Herausgeber Diekmann verlässt Axel Springer. VW wirbt für Rückruf - aber noch nicht alle Umrüstungen genehmigt. Beste deutsche Aktie 2016: Ein Investment, das sich für Anleger mehr als gelohnt hat. Überraschende Ereignisse, die die Märkte 2017 kalt erwischen könnten.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die mächtigsten Menschen der Welt 2016
Wer hat die größte Macht?
Jetzt durchklicken
KW 51: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
Jetzt durchklicken
KW 51: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
Jetzt durchklicken

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (September 2016)
Welche Aktien besitzt Warren Buffett in seinem Portfolio?
Jetzt durchklicken
Die Gehälter der Top-Politiker
Das verdienen die wichtigsten Staats- und Regierungschefs
Jetzt durchklicken
Die attraktivsten Großstädte Deutschlands
In diesen Städten möchten die Deutschen leben
Jetzt durchklicken
Die 10 verrücktesten Google-Patente
Welche Ideen hält Google für die Zukunft bereit?
Jetzt durchklicken
American Dream - In diesen Ländern wird er wahr
In diesen Ländern wird der American Dream gelebt
Jetzt durchklicken
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Vor dem Weihnachtsfest greifen die Deutschen traditionell tief in die Taschen. Wie viel geben Sie dieses Jahr für Geschenke aus?
Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio