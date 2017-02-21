+++ Top-News: Online-Broker flatex führt Strafzinsen für Kunden ein - Artikel lesen +++
03.03.2017 22:58
Bewerten
 (0)

EANS-Adhoc: OMV Aktiengesellschaft / OMV has reached an agreement for the sale of OMV Petrol Ofisi to Vitol Group

EMAILDRUCKEN

Kommentare

Kommentar schreiben

Aktien in diesem Artikel

OMV AG36,26 EUR -0,93%874341 Chart
Kaufen
Verkaufen

Top Themen Heute

flatex führt Strafzinsen für Kunden einUpdates zu SAP, Nordex, Deutsche Telekom, Continental, RWE und SiemensDeutsche Bank-Aktie unter Druck - Spekulationen um Kapitalerhöhung

=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

other/Sale / Oil / Gas / Austria / Turkey 03.03.2017

Today, OMV has reached an agreement for the sale of its Turkish fuel supply and distribution company OMV Petrol Ofisi A.S. to VIP Turkey Enerji A.S., a subsidiary of Vitol Investment Partnership Ltd. The transaction is effected via a sale of 100% of the shares of OMV's Turkish holding company OMV Petrol Ofisi Holding A.S. The total purchase price of the transaction amounts to EUR 1,368 mn. Thereof EUR 81 mn relate to net cash proceeds from a prior carve-out of OMV's Turkish gas entities. The execution and implementation of the transaction has already been approved by the Supervisory Board of OMV. The transaction is still subject to the signing of the relevant transaction documentation by the parties. The signing is expected to take place during the course of today.

Based on the total purchase price of EUR 1,368 mn, OMV will record a further impairment of EUR 186 mn in its Q 4/2016 financial accounts. This booking is in addition to the impairment of EUR 148 mn recorded as of 31 December 2016 when OMV reclassified OMV Petrol Ofisi A.S. as "asset held for sale".

Upon closing of the transaction, a negative foreign exchange rate effect of approximately EUR 1.1 bn has to be recorded in OMV group net income. This stems from the negative development of the Turkish Lira against the Euro since the acquisition of OMV Petrol Ofisi A.S in 2010. This does not affect OMV Group equity since corresponding currency exchange translation effects were directly charged to OMV group equity in prior periods.

The transaction is subject to conditions, including the relevant regulatory approvals, and is anticipated to close in Q 3 2017 at the latest.

end of announcement euro adhoc =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

   March 03, 2017 16:28 ET (21:28 GMT)- - 04 28 PM EST 03-03-17

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu OMV AG

  • Relevant4
  • Alle4
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
22:58 Uhr
EANS-Adhoc: OMV Aktiengesellschaft / OMV has reached an agreement for the sale of OMV Petrol Ofisi to Vitol Group (Dow Jones)
22:58 Uhr
EANS-Adhoc: OMV Aktiengesellschaft / OMV hat eine Einigung über die Veräußerung der OMV Petrol Ofisi an die Vitol Gruppe erzielt (Dow Jones)
22:46 Uhr
OMV verkauft türkische Tochter für 1,3 Milliarden Euro (Kleinezeitung)
22:27 Uhr
EANS Adhoc: OMV Aktiengesellschaft (dpa-afx)
24.02.17
Ex-OMV-Chef Roiss soll Verbund-Aufsichtsratschef werden (Nachrichten.at)
24.02.17
Neuer Job - Ex-OMV-Chef Roiss wird Verbund-Aufsichtsratschef (derStandard.at)
24.02.17
Ex-OMV-Boss wird neuer Aufsichtsratschef beim Verbund (Kleinezeitung)
21.02.17
TOTAL und OMV sollen helfen: Der Iran hat bei der Ölförderung Großes vor (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr OMV NewsRSS Feed
OMV zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu OMV AG

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
21.03.2013OMV verkaufenGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
23.01.2013OMV haltenHSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG
09.11.2012OMV underperformCredit Suisse Group
08.11.2012OMV neutralUBS AG
08.11.2012OMV neutralNomura
11.05.2012OMV kaufenErste Bank AG
09.05.2012OMV buySociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
27.04.2012OMV kaufenErste Bank AG
25.04.2012OMV buySociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
09.03.2012OMV kaufenErste Bank AG
23.01.2013OMV haltenHSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG
08.11.2012OMV neutralUBS AG
08.11.2012OMV neutralNomura
08.11.2012OMV holdSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
06.11.2012OMV neutralJ.P. Morgan Cazenove
21.03.2013OMV verkaufenGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
09.11.2012OMV underperformCredit Suisse Group
18.10.2012OMV underperformCredit Suisse Group
04.06.2012OMV sellCitigroup Corp.
12.03.2012OMV sellCitigroup Corp.
Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für OMV AG nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen
Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"

mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Videos zu OMV

alle Videos

Meistgelesene OMV News

21.02.17TOTAL und OMV sollen helfen: Der Iran hat bei der Ölförderung Großes vor
16.02.17OMV zahlt wieder eine höhere Dividende
16.02.17Ölfirma OMV schraubt trotz Gewinnrückgang Dividende hoch
16.02.17OMV auf dem Weg der Besserung - Aber immer noch mit Verlusten
16.02.17OTS: OMV Aktiengesellschaft / Aufzeichnung der OMV PK vom 16.02.2017 ...
20.02.17Gazprom CEO Miller Discusses Nord Stream 2 With Head of Austria's OMV Seele
14.02.17OTS: OMV Aktiengesellschaft / TERMINAVISO: Live-Übertragung der OMV ...
16.02.17EANS-AFR: OMV Aktiengesellschaft / Quartalsbericht
16.02.17EANS-AFR: OMV Aktiengesellschaft / Quarterly Report
16.02.17OTS: OMV Aktiengesellschaft / TERMINAVISO: In Kürze Live-Übertragung der OMV ...
Weitere OMV News

Inside

Anzeige
BNP Paribas: MÄRKTE & ZERTIFIKATE weekly | Boom im Chipsektor
DEGIRO: Keine Negativzinsen bei DEGIRO
Goldpreisanstieg bereits vorbei? So könnte es nun weitergehen!
UBS: Deutsche Post AG: Die Rekordjagd endet langsam
Ein Kandidat für den DAX: Covestro im Fokus
HSBC: Aufstieg der Robotik-Industrie - Ein Zukunftstrend?
Vontobel: Neue Zeichnungsprodukte: Protect Multi Aktienanleihen
DZ BANK  LOréal: überzeugendes Schlussquartal 2016, gute Aussichten für laufendes Jahr
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Familienunternehmen: Rendite und Sicherheit!

Zwischen Eigentümern und Managern eines Unternehmens besteht häufig ein Interessenskonflikt hinsichtlich kurz- und langfristiger Ziele. Familien- und eigentümergeführte Unternehmen haben solche Konflikte meist nicht. Für Aktionäre sind solche Unternehmen daher meist eine lohnenswerte Investitionsmöglichkeit. Im neuen Anlegermagazin lesen Sie, welche drei Familienunternehmen einen näheren Blick wert sind.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur OMV-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeRating
OrderbuchVergleich
HistorischAusblick
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

OMV Peer Group News

18:24 UhrPredicting $65 Oil. Credit Suisse Upgrades ExxonMobil Stock
09:31 UhrShell: Gefahr durch Tesla. BYD & Co?
02.03.177 Reasons to Buy Exxon Mobil Corporation and Never Sell
02.03.17ANALYSE-FLASH: Barclays hebt Ziel für Eni auf 17 Euro - 'Equal Weight'
02.03.17Globale Gewinner: Diese Aktien sind weltklasse!
02.03.17Shell Kicks Off Oil. Gas Exploration in Silistar Block
01.03.17ExxonMobil: You Like Me. You Really Like Me
01.03.17ExxonMobil: You Like Me. You Really Like Me
01.03.17Exxon Mobil Turns to U.S. Shale Basins for Growth
01.03.17Eni Returns to Profit Amid Corruption Probe

News von

Fünf Gründe, warum die Türkei von uns abhängig ist
Britische Banken müssen Lizenz in einem EU-Land erlangen
Verbraucherzentrale verklagt Banken wegen zu hoher Gebühren
Der Bitcoin ist erstmals mehr wert als Gold
Die erste Bank verlangt Strafzinsen von jedermann

News von

Fünf-Sterne-Aktien: Diese fünf Papiere bringen jedes Depot zum Strahlen
DAX: Korrektur kommt wie geplant
Deutsche Bank-Aktie: Bereit machen für den Ausbruch nach oben
Trump-Rede hievt Dax über 12.000er Marke - Deutsche Bank-Aktie und Commerzbank an Index-Spitze
Die sechs aussichtsreichsten Turnaround-Kandidaten

News von

Überraschendes Phänomen: Warum die Kursrallye trotz Zinserhöhung weitergeht
Die erstaunlichen Gründe, warum junge Menschen heute immer noch in Häuser investieren
Volkswirt erklärt: Darum muss die EZB trotz steigender Inflation die Zinsen niedrig lassen
IW-Studie: So macht die verfehlte Immobilienpolitik viele Millionen Deutsche ärmer
Mit dieser ungewöhnlichen Geschäftsidee will Media Markt die Konkurrenz ausstechen

Heute im Fokus

DAX: Verluste am Freitag -- US-Börsen gehen kaum verändert ins Wochenende-- freenet: Umsatz und Gewinnplus -- Deutsche Bank bereitet Kapitalerhöhung vor -- AIXTRON, thyssenkrupp, Bitcoin im Fokus

Yellen spricht sich für Zinsanhebung im März aus. Daimler ruft mehr als 450.000 Autos zurück. Großer Audi-Rückruf auch in China. Nintendo startet Verkauf seiner neuen Konsole 'Switch'. Société Générale plant Milliarden-Börsengang von Autoleasing-Sparte. Airbus-Chef warnt vor weiteren Milliardenkosten bei Militärtransporter A400M.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Jetzt durchklicken
In diesen Berufen langweilt man sich am meisten
Welche Berufe bieten am wenigsten Unterhaltung?
Jetzt durchklicken
KW 9: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
Jetzt durchklicken

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Versicherungen der Stars
Wer hat die teuerste?
Jetzt durchklicken
In diesen Berufen bekommt man das höchste Gehalt
Mit welchem Beruf kommt man am ehesten an die Spitze?
Jetzt durchklicken
Die unpünktlichsten Airlines
Welche Airline schneidet am schlechtesten ab?
Jetzt durchklicken
Die Länder mit der höchsten Wirtschaftskriminalität
In diesen Ländern ist die Korruption besonders hoch
Jetzt durchklicken
Deloitte: Die umsatzstärksten Fußballclubs
Wer verzeichnet den höchsten Umsatz?
Jetzt durchklicken
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Welche Risikopräferenz haben Sie beim Kauf eines Zertifikats? Welcher der fünf folgenden Risikoklassen (RK) würden Sie sich persönlich zuordnen?
Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Snap Inc. (Snapchat)A2DLMS
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Volkswagen AG Vz. (VW AG)766403
CommerzbankCBK100
Siemens AG723610
Nordex AGA0D655
BASFBASF11
Apple Inc.865985
BayerBAY001
E.ON SEENAG99
OSRAM Licht AGLED400
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
AMD Inc. (Advanced Micro Devices)863186
Allianz840400