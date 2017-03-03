EANS-Adhoc: OMV Aktiengesellschaft / OMV has reached an agreement with Uniper for the acquisition of 24.99% of the economic rights in the production of th...
Mergers - Acquisitions - Takeovers/Austria/Russia/Gas 05.03.3017 05.03.2017
Today, OMV has reached an agreement with Uniper SE for the acquisition of shares in two Russian companies (OJSC Severneftegazprom and JSC Gazprom YRGM Development) for a purchase price USD 1,850 million (approx. EUR 1,749 million based on an agreed exchange rate of EUR 1 = USD 1.0575) plus cash on balance sheet per December 31, 2016. The transaction provides for OMV receiving 24.99% of the economic rights in the production of the Yuzhno Russkoye field in Western Siberia. The execution and implementation of the transaction has already been approved by the Supervisory Board of OMV. The transaction is still subject to signing of the relevant transaction documentation by the parties. The signing is expected to take place during the course of today. The Yuzhno Russkoye field is one of the largest gas fields in Russia, situated in the Yamal-Nenets region. OMV's share of the remaining recoverable reserves during the license term (lasting until the end of the year 2043) amounts to approximately 580 mn barrels of oil equivalents ("boe"). OMV's share of the daily production is estimated to be 100,000 boe/day. The capital expenditures (CAPEX) are expected toamountto USD 20 mn per year until license expiry. The implementation of the transaction is subject to further conditions, including co-shareholder consent as well as merger control and foreign investment control clearance in Russia. The transaction is anticipated to close by year end and will be retroactively effective as of January 1, 2017.
