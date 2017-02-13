EANS-Adhoc: ams AG / ams signs agreement to acquire VCSEL technology leader Princeton Optronics

=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Mergers - Acquisitions - Takeovers 16.03.2017
Transaction expands ams' value chain in optical sensor solutions for mobile 3D sensing and imaging, consumer augmented/virtual reality (AR/VR) and automotive applications
Premstaetten, Austria (16 March 2017) - ams (SIX: AMS), a leading worldwide supplier of high performance sensor and analog solutions, has signed an agreement to acquire 100% of the shares in Princeton Optronics, Inc., a leading provider of Vertical Cavity Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs), in an all-cash transaction.
Princeton Optronics develops and supplies high performance VCSELs which offer specific differentiation for mobile, consumer, automotive, and industrial applications. In the mobile and consumer markets, Princeton Optronics realizes benchmark power efficiency and accurate control of beam divergence to create application benefits. In automotive and industrial, Princeton Optronics' technology enables high temperature operation and delivers high power pulsed lasers and laser arrays which support future automotive and industrial applications. The use of VCSELs is expected to gain momentum in optical sensor solutions for the Human Machine Interface (HMI). Broader adoption of 3D sensing in mobile applications could accelerate market growth for VCSEL light sources in the coming years.
Princeton Optronics operates an outsourced high volume supply chain with partners in Taiwan, the U.S., and the United Kingdom. Headquartered in Princeton, NJ (USA) with a total of 37 employees, Princeton Optronics has an annual revenue run-rate of around USD 10 million and is profitable. The transaction includes an upfront consideration of USD 53.3 million in cash and a substantial cash earn-out consideration related to realized 2017 and 2018 revenues, with a potential maximum earn-out value of USD 75 million. The transaction is expected to close within six months and is subject to certain approvals and the occurrence of certain conditions defined in the agreements with the sellers.
Alexander Everke, CEO of ams, commented on the transaction, "Adding the illumination source expands ams' optical sensor solutions offering, with the light path optics covered by Heptagon and the light sensor including filters by ams. Leveraging this portfolio ams can now design and manufacture the most complete and differentiated optical solutions for future growth areas like mobile 3D sensing and imaging or automotive autonomous driving. Princeton Optronics is a strategic partner to ams/Heptagon for optical sensing products already so we see a range of potential future synergies from this exciting combination."
about ams
ams is a global leader in the design and manufacture of advanced sensor solutions. Our mission is to shape the world with sensor solutions by providing a seamless interface between humans and technology. ams' high-performance sensor solutions drive applications requiring small form factor, low power, highest sensitivity and multi-sensor integration. Products include sensor solutions, sensor ICs, interfaces and related software for consumer, communications, industrial, medical, and automotive markets. With headquarters in Austria, ams employs over 3,300 people globally and serves more than 8,000 customers worldwide. ams is listed on the SIX Swiss stock exchange (ticker symbol: AMS). More information about ams can be found at www.ams.com
Join ams' social media channels: Twitter https://twitter.com/amsAnalog or LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/ams-ag
