16.03.2017 22:30
Bewerten
 (0)

EANS-Adhoc: ams AG / ams signs agreement to acquire VCSEL technology leader Princeton Optronics

EMAILDRUCKEN

Kommentare

Kommentar schreiben

Aktien in diesem Artikel

ams AG50,38 EUR -1,05%A118Z8 Chart
Kaufen
Verkaufen

Top Themen Heute

Updates zu K+S, Lufthansa, LANXESS, Oracle, Deutsche BankPeugeot plus Opel: Neuer Stern am Auto-Himmel?3.766 Prozent Plus - Die beste deutsche Index-Aktie der vergangenen 10 Jahre

=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mergers - Acquisitions - Takeovers 16.03.2017

Transaction expands ams' value chain in optical sensor solutions for mobile 3D sensing and imaging, consumer augmented/virtual reality (AR/VR) and automotive applications

Premstaetten, Austria (16 March 2017) - ams (SIX: AMS), a leading worldwide supplier of high performance sensor and analog solutions, has signed an agreement to acquire 100% of the shares in Princeton Optronics, Inc., a leading provider of Vertical Cavity Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs), in an all-cash transaction.

Princeton Optronics develops and supplies high performance VCSELs which offer specific differentiation for mobile, consumer, automotive, and industrial applications. In the mobile and consumer markets, Princeton Optronics realizes benchmark power efficiency and accurate control of beam divergence to create application benefits. In automotive and industrial, Princeton Optronics' technology enables high temperature operation and delivers high power pulsed lasers and laser arrays which support future automotive and industrial applications. The use of VCSELs is expected to gain momentum in optical sensor solutions for the Human Machine Interface (HMI). Broader adoption of 3D sensing in mobile applications could accelerate market growth for VCSEL light sources in the coming years.

Princeton Optronics operates an outsourced high volume supply chain with partners in Taiwan, the U.S., and the United Kingdom. Headquartered in Princeton, NJ (USA) with a total of 37 employees, Princeton Optronics has an annual revenue run-rate of around USD 10 million and is profitable. The transaction includes an upfront consideration of USD 53.3 million in cash and a substantial cash earn-out consideration related to realized 2017 and 2018 revenues, with a potential maximum earn-out value of USD 75 million. The transaction is expected to close within six months and is subject to certain approvals and the occurrence of certain conditions defined in the agreements with the sellers.

Alexander Everke, CEO of ams, commented on the transaction, "Adding the illumination source expands ams' optical sensor solutions offering, with the light path optics covered by Heptagon and the light sensor including filters by ams. Leveraging this portfolio ams can now design and manufacture the most complete and differentiated optical solutions for future growth areas like mobile 3D sensing and imaging or automotive autonomous driving. Princeton Optronics is a strategic partner to ams/Heptagon for optical sensing products already so we see a range of potential future synergies from this exciting combination."

###

about ams

ams is a global leader in the design and manufacture of advanced sensor solutions. Our mission is to shape the world with sensor solutions by providing a seamless interface between humans and technology. ams' high-performance sensor solutions drive applications requiring small form factor, low power, highest sensitivity and multi-sensor integration. Products include sensor solutions, sensor ICs, interfaces and related software for consumer, communications, industrial, medical, and automotive markets. With headquarters in Austria, ams employs over 3,300 people globally and serves more than 8,000 customers worldwide. ams is listed on the SIX Swiss stock exchange (ticker symbol: AMS). More information about ams can be found at www.ams.com

Join ams' social media channels: Twitter https://twitter.com/amsAnalog or LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/ams-ag

end of announcement euro adhoc =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

   March 16, 2017 17:00 ET (21:00 GMT)- - 05 00 PM EDT 03-16-17

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu ams AG

  • Relevant3
  • Alle3
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
22:30 Uhr
EANS-Adhoc: ams AG / ams signs agreement to acquire VCSEL technology leader Princeton Optronics (Dow Jones)
22:30 Uhr
EANS-Adhoc: ams AG / ams unterzeichnet Vereinbarung zum Erwerb des technologisch führenden VCSEL-Anbieters Princeton Optronics (Dow Jones)
22:00 Uhr
EANS Adhoc: ams AG (dpa-afx)
01.03.17
AMS: Iris Schmidt wird Straßer-Vize (Nachrichten.at)
28.02.17
Heute fällt Entscheidung über AMS-Vize (Nachrichten.at)
19.02.17
Kern will Jobbonus auf AMS-Arbeitslose beschränken (Kleinezeitung)
19.02.17
Kern will Beschäftigungsbonus auf AMS-Arbeitslose beschränken (Kleinezeitung)
13.02.17
AMS vermittelte 2016 über 86.000 Jobs (Kleinezeitung)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr ams NewsRSS Feed
ams zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu ams AG

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
30.01.2013ams kaufenVontobel Research
29.01.2013ams kaufenVontobel Research
23.10.2012ams buyUBS AG
23.10.2012ams buyVontobel Research
10.10.2012ams buyVontobel Research
30.01.2013ams kaufenVontobel Research
29.01.2013ams kaufenVontobel Research
23.10.2012ams buyUBS AG
23.10.2012ams buyVontobel Research
10.10.2012ams buyVontobel Research
Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.
Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv
Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.
Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv
Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für ams AG nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen
Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"

mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene ams News

01.03.17AMS: Iris Schmidt wird Straßer-Vize
19.02.17Kern will Jobbonus auf AMS-Arbeitslose beschränken
19.02.17Kern will Beschäftigungsbonus auf AMS-Arbeitslose beschränken
28.02.17Heute fällt Entscheidung über AMS-Vize
Weitere ams News

Inside

Anzeige
BNP Paribas: Trader´s Box® App | Diese Kurse sind schneller als ihr eigener Schatten
Aufsichtsrat macht Kasse, Trader greifen zu: Verbio im Fokus
Börsenneuling Snap: Die Bären sind da  jetzt gehebelt auf fallende Kurse setzen!
UBS: Münchener Rück AG: Erneuter Angriff auf Widerstand möglich
DZ BANK  Beiersdorf: Verbesserung des Wachstums- und Margenprofils
Vontobel: Einladung zur INVEST Messe Stuttgart
HSBC: DAX® (Daily) - Eine gute 
DekaBank: Sieben neue DuoRendite Aktienanleihen Pro auf europäische Standardtitel
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Familienunternehmen: Rendite und Sicherheit!

Zwischen Eigentümern und Managern eines Unternehmens besteht häufig ein Interessenskonflikt hinsichtlich kurz- und langfristiger Ziele. Familien- und eigentümergeführte Unternehmen haben solche Konflikte meist nicht. Für Aktionäre sind solche Unternehmen daher meist eine lohnenswerte Investitionsmöglichkeit. Im neuen Anlegermagazin lesen Sie, welche drei Familienunternehmen einen näheren Blick wert sind.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur ams-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeRating
OrderbuchVergleich
HistorischAusblick
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

ams Peer Group News

18:30 UhrDGAP-DD: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.
18:30 UhrDGAP-DD: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.
18:30 UhrDGAP-DD: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.
18:30 UhrDGAP-DD: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.
18:30 UhrDGAP-DD: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.
15.03.17DGAP-DD: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.
15.03.17DGAP-DD: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.
15.03.17DGAP-DD: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.
15.03.17DGAP-DD: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.
14.03.17DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.

News von

Im Vergleich zu Italien wirkt Russland plötzlich stabil
US-Zinsentscheid und Niederlande-Wahl beflügeln Kurse
Finanzmärkte feiern Ruttes Sieg mit kräftigen Kursgewinnen
Aufgepasst! Hier wird Ihr Pin-Code am Bankautomaten gefilmt
Fed hebt die Zinsen leicht an

News von

SAP, Roche und Co.: Acht Aktien, die charttechnisch und fundamental überzeugen
Aareal Bank-Aktie, Hannover Rück und Co.: Die günstigsten Aktien der Welt
Fünf europäische Versicherungs-Aktien mit viel Potenzial
E.ON-Aktie nach den Zahlen: Was Anleger jetzt tun sollten
Unterbewertet: Deutschlands günstigste Aktien - Welche Sie jetzt kaufen sollten

News von

Amazon, Facebook & Co.: Diese 100 Webseiten regieren das Internet
Ich bin der Gründer eines Multi-Millionen-Unternehmens - und verdanke alles einer Entscheidung, die ich mit 25 traf
Wenn die Euro- oder Cent-Münze einen kleinen Fehler hat, ist sie bis zu 600 Euro wert
Entgegen der Lehrbücher: Warum die US-Zinsanhebung den Goldpreis beflügelt
Diese 5 Dinge sollte man tun, um mit 30 Jahren Millionär zu sein

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt fester -- Dow Jones schließt leichter -- Lufthansa mit Rekordgewinn -- K+S senkt Dividende nach Ergebniseinbruch -- GERRY WEBER plant Aktienrückkauf -- HeidelbergCement, Tesla im Fokus

Vertreter der chinesischen HNA soll in den AR der Deutschen Bank einziehen. E.ON erhöht Kapital um 10 Prozent. Dürr will Dividende erhöhen. Türkische Notenbank strafft die Zügel - Lira profitiert. Bank of England lässt Zinsen auf niedrigem Niveau. Ford investiert 600 Millionen Euro ins Werk Saarlouis. DAX-Konzerne erreichen neue Rekordwerte.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die teuersten Gebäude der Welt
Das sind die kostspieligsten Bauten
Viel Geld bei wenig Stress
Diese relaxten Berufe werden gut bezahlt
Diese Berufe machen besonders glücklich
Welche Jobs machen zufrieden?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Versicherungen der Stars
Wer hat die teuerste?
In diesen Berufen bekommt man das höchste Gehalt
Mit welchem Beruf kommt man am ehesten an die Spitze?
Die unpünktlichsten Airlines
Welche Airline schneidet am schlechtesten ab?
Die Länder mit der höchsten Wirtschaftskriminalität
In diesen Ländern ist die Korruption besonders hoch
Deloitte: Die umsatzstärksten Fußballclubs
Wer verzeichnet den höchsten Umsatz?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Welche Rendite pro Jahr erwarten Sie von Ihrem Anlageportfolio?
Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Volkswagen AG Vz. (VW AG)766403
CommerzbankCBK100
E.ON SEENAG99
Deutsche Lufthansa AG823212
Allianz840400
K+S AGKSAG88
BASFBASF11
Apple Inc.865985
SAP SE716460
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
BayerBAY001
TeslaA1CX3T
Nordex AGA0D655