EANS-Adhoc: immigon portfolioabbau ag / immigon portfolioabbau ag decides to publish buyback quotes for any and all outstanding non-subordinated and senio...

=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

other/Company Information 31.01.2017

immigon portfolioabbau ag (formerly Österreichische Volksbanken-Aktiengesellschaft), Peregringasse 2, 1090 Vienna, Republic of Austria, FN 116476p ("immigon"), has decided today to publish on its website http://www.immigon.com quotes (the "Buyback Quotes") for any and all of its outstanding non-subordinated and senior subordinated liabilities with a maturity date later than 31 December 2017 (the "instruments"). The Buyback Quotes are intended to be published from 1 February 2017 onwards. immigon may suspend, terminate and/or recommence the publication of the Buyback Quotes at any time in its sole discretion. As long as the Buyback Quotes are published, retail and institutional investors are invited to offer the instruments for sale to immigon at the Buyback Quotes, and immigon shall be entitled (but not obliged) to accept such offers at its sole discretion.

Mandatory information pursuant to the Disclosure and Notification Regulation (Veröffentlichungs- und Meldeverordnung - VMV) The following issues of participation capital (Partizipationskapital) of immigon are admitted to trading on a regulated market in a Member State of the European Economic Area: ISIN: XS0359924643 EUR 500,000,000 Perpetual Non Cumulative Participation Capital Certificates (issued by Banque de Luxembourg as trustee)

The five exchange-listed bonds issued by immigon with the highest nominal volume outstanding are: ISIN: AT000B056544, AT000B053442, AT000B115902, AT000B060462, AT000B059456

Securities issued by immigon are admitted to trading on the following stock exchanges: Geregelter Freiverkehr of the Vienna Stock Exchange (Wiener Börse AG) Regulated Market of Luxembourg Stock Exchange Open market (Freiverkehr) of Berlin Stock Exchange Open market (Freiverkehr) of Stuttgart Stock Exchange Open Market (Freiverkehr) of Frankfurt Stock Exchange

end of announcement euro adhoc =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

   January 31, 2017 07:48 ET (12:48 GMT)- - 07 48 AM EST 01-31-17

