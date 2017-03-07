EANS-PVR: OMV Aktiengesellschaft / Publication of an Announcement according to art. 93 BörseG with the objective of Europe-web publication

=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Notification of voting rights transmitted by euro adhoc. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Release according to article 93 BörseG with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution

OMV Aktiengesellschaft ("OMV") announces as per section 93 para 2 of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act that it has received on 7 March 2017 the following major holdings notification pursuant to section 91 et seqq. of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act:

Overview Notification made after deadline

1. Issuer: OMV Aktiengesellschaft

2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Person subject to notification obligation Acting in concert agreement (Sec. 92 No. 1 BörseG) _________________________________________________________________________ |_______Name/Surname________|________City_________|________Country________| |International Petroleum |Abu Dhabi |United Arab Emirates | |Investment_Company_PJSC____|_____________________|_______________________| |Österreichische Bundes- und|Vienna |Austria | |Industriebeteiligungen_GmbH|_____________________|_______________________|

4. Name of shareholder(s):

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 19.1.2017

6. Total Positions _____________________________________________________________________________ | | | | | _ | | | % of voting | % of voting | |Total_numberof| | |rights attached|rights through |Total of both |voting rights | | |to shares (7.A)|financial/other| in % (7.A + | of issuer | | | | instruments | 7.B) | | |_______________|_______________|(7.B.1_+_7.B.2)|______________|______________| | Resulting | | | | | | situation on | 56,40 % | 0,00 % | 56,40 % | 327.272.727 | | the date on | | | | | |which threshold| | | | | | was crossed / | | | | | |____reached____|_______________|_______________|______________|______________| | Position of | | | | | | previous | 56,40 % | | 56,40 % | | | notification | | | | | |(if_applicable)|_______________|_______________|______________|______________|

Details 7. Notified details of the resulting situation: ______________________________________________________________________________ |A:_Voting_rights_attached_to_shares___________________________________________| | |____Number_of_voting_rights____|_______%_of_voting_rights_______| | ISIN Code | Direct | Indirect | Direct | Indirect | |_____________|(Sec_91_BörseG)|(Sec_92_BörseG)|(Sec_91_BörseG)|(Sec_92_BörseG)_| |AT0000743059_|____184.581.798|_______________|________56,40_%|________________| |_SUBTOTAL_A__|__________184.581.798__________|____________56,40_%_____________|

______________________________________________________________________________ |B_1:_Financial_/_Other_Instruments_pursuant_to_Sec._91a_para._1_No._1_BörseG__| | | | | Number of | | | Type of |Expiration Date|Exercise Period| voting | % of voting | | instrument | | |rights that may| rights | | | | | be | | | | | |acquired if the| | | | | | | | | | | | instrument is | | |_____________|_______________|_______________|___exercised___|________________| |_____________|_______________|_______________|_______________|________________| |_____________|_______________|_SUBTOTAL_B.1__|_______________|________________|

______________________________________________________________________________ |B_2:_Financial_/_Other_Instruments_pursuant_to_Sec._91a_para._1_No._3_BörseG__| | Type of | Expiration | Exercise | Physical / | Number of | % of voting | |instrument | Date | Period | Cash |voting rights| rights | |___________|____________|___________|_Settlement__|_____________|_____________| |___________|____________|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________| |___________|____________|___________|SUBTOTAL_B.2_|_____________|_____________|

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity ______________________________________________________________________________ | | | | |Financial/ | | | | | Directly | Shares | other | | | No. | Name |controlled| held |instruments| Total of | | | | by No. |_directly | held | both (%) | | | | | (%) |_directly | | |__________|______________________|__________|__________|____(%)____|__________| | 1 |Government of Abu | | | | | |__________|Dhabi_________________|__________|__________|___________|__________| | 2 |Mubadala Investment | 1 | | | | |__________|Company_PJSC__________|__________|__________|___________|__________| | |International | | | | | | 3 |Petroleum Investment | 2 | 24,90 %| | 24,90 %| |__________|Company_PJSC__________|__________|__________|___________|__________| |____4_____|Republic_of_Austria___|__________|__________|___________|__________| | |Österreichische Bunds-| | | | | | 5 |und | 4 | 31,50 %| | 31,50 %| | |Industriebeteiligungen| | | | | |__________|GmbH__________________|__________|__________|___________|__________|

9. In case of proxy voting: Date of general meeting: - Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.

10. Additional Information: Of the approx. 56.40% shares which are subject of this notification, approx. 24.90% are held directly by IPIC, whereas approx. 31.50% are held by Österreichische Bundes- und Industriebeteiligungen GmbH (ÖBIB), which shares are held by the Republic of Austria, and that are attributable to IPIC for the purposes of this notification due to the existing syndicate agreement between IPIC and ÖBIB.

100% of the shares in IPIC, which were previously held directly by the government of Abu Dhabi, have been transferred to Abu Dhabi's wholly-owned holding company Mubadala Investment Company PJSC. IPIC's direct share interest in OMV (approx 24.90%) and the existing syndicate with ÖBIB remain unaffected by the transfer.

Notwithstanding that the implementing law (which formally incorporated Mubadala Investment Company PJSC (MIC) and simultaneously effected MIC's acquisition of the entire share capital of IPIC) was made effective from the date of its issuance (i.e. on 19 January 2017) the law has not yet been published. Although MIC has been formally incorporated by operation of law on 19 January 2017, it has yet to finalise certain registration formalities to give effect to its separate legal personality and to allow it to undertake commercial activities. Such outstanding registration formalities include: the issuance of its Articles of Association, its registration with the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development and its commercial license being issued.

Furthermore, as a result of the identity of the executive decision-makers of MIC having only just recently been disclosed, we in turn, have only recently been able to obtain the requisite authority within which to submit this application for and on behalf of MIC. Additionally, the timing of the filing can also partially be attributed to the mechanics of incorporating an Emiri decree company (i.e. a company based on a sovereign act) pursuant to the laws of the United Arab Emirates.

