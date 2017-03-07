EANS-PVR: OMV Aktiengesellschaft / Publication of an Announcement according to art. 93 BörseG with the objective of Europe-web publication

=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Notification of voting rights transmitted by euro adhoc. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Release according to article 93 BörseG with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution
OMV Aktiengesellschaft ("OMV") announces as per section 93 para 2 of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act that it has received on 7 March 2017 the following major holdings notification pursuant to section 91 et seqq. of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act:
Overview Notification made after deadline
1. Issuer: OMV Aktiengesellschaft
2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Person subject to notification obligation Acting in concert agreement (Sec. 92 No. 1 BörseG) _________________________________________________________________________ |_______Name/Surname________|________City_________|________Country________| |International Petroleum |Abu Dhabi |United Arab Emirates | |Investment_Company_PJSC____|_____________________|_______________________| |Österreichische Bundes- und|Vienna |Austria | |Industriebeteiligungen_GmbH|_____________________|_______________________|
4. Name of shareholder(s):
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 19.1.2017
6. Total Positions _____________________________________________________________________________ | | | | | _ | | | % of voting | % of voting | |Total_numberof| | |rights attached|rights through |Total of both |voting rights | | |to shares (7.A)|financial/other| in % (7.A + | of issuer | | | | instruments | 7.B) | | |_______________|_______________|(7.B.1_+_7.B.2)|______________|______________| | Resulting | | | | | | situation on | 56,40 % | 0,00 % | 56,40 % | 327.272.727 | | the date on | | | | | |which threshold| | | | | | was crossed / | | | | | |____reached____|_______________|_______________|______________|______________| | Position of | | | | | | previous | 56,40 % | | 56,40 % | | | notification | | | | | |(if_applicable)|_______________|_______________|______________|______________|
Details 7. Notified details of the resulting situation: ______________________________________________________________________________ |A:_Voting_rights_attached_to_shares___________________________________________| | |____Number_of_voting_rights____|_______%_of_voting_rights_______| | ISIN Code | Direct | Indirect | Direct | Indirect | |_____________|(Sec_91_BörseG)|(Sec_92_BörseG)|(Sec_91_BörseG)|(Sec_92_BörseG)_| |AT0000743059_|____184.581.798|_______________|________56,40_%|________________| |_SUBTOTAL_A__|__________184.581.798__________|____________56,40_%_____________|
______________________________________________________________________________ |B_1:_Financial_/_Other_Instruments_pursuant_to_Sec._91a_para._1_No._1_BörseG__| | | | | Number of | | | Type of |Expiration Date|Exercise Period| voting | % of voting | | instrument | | |rights that may| rights | | | | | be | | | | | |acquired if the| | | | | | | | | | | | instrument is | | |_____________|_______________|_______________|___exercised___|________________| |_____________|_______________|_______________|_______________|________________| |_____________|_______________|_SUBTOTAL_B.1__|_______________|________________|
______________________________________________________________________________ |B_2:_Financial_/_Other_Instruments_pursuant_to_Sec._91a_para._1_No._3_BörseG__| | Type of | Expiration | Exercise | Physical / | Number of | % of voting | |instrument | Date | Period | Cash |voting rights| rights | |___________|____________|___________|_Settlement__|_____________|_____________| |___________|____________|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________| |___________|____________|___________|SUBTOTAL_B.2_|_____________|_____________|
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity ______________________________________________________________________________ | | | | |Financial/ | | | | | Directly | Shares | other | | | No. | Name |controlled| held |instruments| Total of | | | | by No. |_directly | held | both (%) | | | | | (%) |_directly | | |__________|______________________|__________|__________|____(%)____|__________| | 1 |Government of Abu | | | | | |__________|Dhabi_________________|__________|__________|___________|__________| | 2 |Mubadala Investment | 1 | | | | |__________|Company_PJSC__________|__________|__________|___________|__________| | |International | | | | | | 3 |Petroleum Investment | 2 | 24,90 %| | 24,90 %| |__________|Company_PJSC__________|__________|__________|___________|__________| |____4_____|Republic_of_Austria___|__________|__________|___________|__________| | |Österreichische Bunds-| | | | | | 5 |und | 4 | 31,50 %| | 31,50 %| | |Industriebeteiligungen| | | | | |__________|GmbH__________________|__________|__________|___________|__________|
9. In case of proxy voting: Date of general meeting: - Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.
10. Additional Information: Of the approx. 56.40% shares which are subject of this notification, approx. 24.90% are held directly by IPIC, whereas approx. 31.50% are held by Österreichische Bundes- und Industriebeteiligungen GmbH (ÖBIB), which shares are held by the Republic of Austria, and that are attributable to IPIC for the purposes of this notification due to the existing syndicate agreement between IPIC and ÖBIB.
100% of the shares in IPIC, which were previously held directly by the government of Abu Dhabi, have been transferred to Abu Dhabi's wholly-owned holding company Mubadala Investment Company PJSC. IPIC's direct share interest in OMV (approx 24.90%) and the existing syndicate with ÖBIB remain unaffected by the transfer.
Notwithstanding that the implementing law (which formally incorporated Mubadala Investment Company PJSC (MIC) and simultaneously effected MIC's acquisition of the entire share capital of IPIC) was made effective from the date of its issuance (i.e. on 19 January 2017) the law has not yet been published. Although MIC has been formally incorporated by operation of law on 19 January 2017, it has yet to finalise certain registration formalities to give effect to its separate legal personality and to allow it to undertake commercial activities. Such outstanding registration formalities include: the issuance of its Articles of Association, its registration with the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development and its commercial license being issued.
Furthermore, as a result of the identity of the executive decision-makers of MIC having only just recently been disclosed, we in turn, have only recently been able to obtain the requisite authority within which to submit this application for and on behalf of MIC. Additionally, the timing of the filing can also partially be attributed to the mechanics of incorporating an Emiri decree company (i.e. a company based on a sovereign act) pursuant to the laws of the United Arab Emirates.
end of announcement euro adhoc =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
March 09, 2017 04:42 ET (09:42 GMT)- - 04 42 AM EST 03-09-17
Nachrichten zu OMV AG
- Relevant3
- Alle5
- vom Unternehmen
- Peer Group
- ?
Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:
Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen
Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen
vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden
Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören
Analysen zu OMV AG
- Alle
- Buy
- Hold
- Sell
- ?
|21.03.2013
|OMV verkaufen
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|23.01.2013
|OMV halten
|HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG
|09.11.2012
|OMV underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|08.11.2012
|OMV neutral
|UBS AG
|08.11.2012
|OMV neutral
|Nomura
|11.05.2012
|OMV kaufen
|Erste Bank AG
|09.05.2012
|OMV buy
|Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
|27.04.2012
|OMV kaufen
|Erste Bank AG
|25.04.2012
|OMV buy
|Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
|09.03.2012
|OMV kaufen
|Erste Bank AG
|23.01.2013
|OMV halten
|HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG
|08.11.2012
|OMV neutral
|UBS AG
|08.11.2012
|OMV neutral
|Nomura
|08.11.2012
|OMV hold
|Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
|06.11.2012
|OMV neutral
|J.P. Morgan Cazenove
|21.03.2013
|OMV verkaufen
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09.11.2012
|OMV underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|18.10.2012
|OMV underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|04.06.2012
|OMV sell
|Citigroup Corp.
|12.03.2012
|OMV sell
|Citigroup Corp.
Alle: Alle Empfehlungen
Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
Videos zu OMV
Meistgelesene OMV News
Inside
Familienunternehmen: Rendite und Sicherheit!
Mehr zur OMV-Aktie
OMV Peer Group News
Heute im Fokus
DAX fällt zurück -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich in Rot -- E.ON machte 2016 wohl zweistelligen Milliarden-Verlust -- Merck erhöht Dividene -- Linde, HUGO BOSS, Uniper im Fokus
NACHRICHTEN
- Aktien
- Alle
Jetzt durchklicken
Jetzt durchklicken
Jetzt durchklicken
Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings
Jetzt durchklicken
Jetzt durchklicken
Jetzt durchklicken
Jetzt durchklicken
Jetzt durchklicken