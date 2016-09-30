24.03.2017 18:17
Bewerten
 (0)
Kommentare

EQS-Ad hoc: Airopack Technology Group AG

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
EQS-Adhoc: Airopack Technology Group AG: Airopack Technology Group AG successfully begins production in its new plant and announces 2016 results

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Airopack Technology Group AG / Schlagwort(e): Jahresergebnis
Airopack Technology Group AG: Airopack Technology Group AG successfully begins production in its new plant and announces 2016 results

24.03.2017 / 18:17 CET/CEST
Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR

 

Airopack Technology Group AG successfully begins production in its new plant and announces 2016 results

Baar, 24 March 2017 - Airopack Technology Group AG ("ATG") is pleased to confirm the successful ramp-up of Airopack production from its new 18.000m2 manufacturing site in Waalwijk, built in only 168 days, which started operations in December 2016.

Improvement of our operational footprint

In 2016 ATG completed the acquisition of the 50% stake in Airolux from its former joint-venture partner. Following this acquisition, ATG improved and expanded its operational footprint by consolidating all Airopack manufacturing operations into one site. As a result all Airopack production was relocated from Bilten (CH) to Waalwijk (NL), where our new state-of-the-art production facility was completed in December 2016, after only 168 days, in line with budget, scope and manufacturing specifications.

Since December 2016, shipment of Airopack products has started from our new Waalwijk factory, which produces Airopack under the strictest quality control and at market-leading manufacturing cost at full capacity. The modular layout of the new plant provides for straightforward upscaling of capacity, with minimal business disruption and the prospect for further cost efficiencies to come.

The new plant in Waalwijk, has an initial annual capacity of 80 million Airopack units. ATG is in the advanced stages of exploring doubling its manufacturing capacity of the plant to 160 million pieces per annum, provisionally scheduled to start in the second half of 2017.

The shut-down of the manufacturing facility in Switzerland in 2016 was carefully planned and managed in close alignment with Airopack's main customers in order to minimize disruption to their supply chains. We were delighted to see that our customers continued to support us during this transition. As in the previous year the majority of our volumes were shipped to leading global personal care companies. Several orders for Airopack were also filled by our Belgian company Airosolutions, which allows us to offer an in-house filling service. Airosolutions also offers its own products and expanded its product offering in 2016 through the development of innovative packaging solutions for personal care customers.

To finance the acquisition and the subsequent investment in Airopack's manufacturing capabilities in the Netherlands, ATG entered into a strategic partnership with funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO), which committed equity and loans for EUR 122 million in an operation approved by the General Assembly of Shareholders on 23 June 2016.

2016 Results

The 2016 results are summarized on the next pages. The full Annual Report will be made available on 5 April 2017 by following this link to our website: http://www.airopackgroup.com/en/investor-relations/reports

Outlook

With production activities online at our new site in Waalwijk (NL) we are well positioned to accelerate Airopack sales volumes. The market today is showing a healthy demand for our products and as production at the new plant continues to ramp up, we expect to leave the transition phase behind us and to fully focus on growth and enhanced production efficiencies. Due to continued growth throughout the year, 2017 will not fully reflect our growth and efficiency initiatives, although a significant improvement over 2016 is expected. The Board of Directors and Group Management therefore believe that the business will achieve its medium term goals of a run-rate volume of over 700 million pieces annually compared to a total aerosol market of 15.48 billion annual units as of the end of 2015† and are confident that we will continue to enjoy the trust and loyalty of our customers and shareholders.

† Source: Grand View Research, Inc., U.S.A., publication date: May 2016

 

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT      
  in TEUR   in TEUR
  2016   2015
       
Net sales 11.282   7.996
Other operating income 440   726
Change in inventory of finished and semi-finished goods 605   481
Operating income 12.327   9.203
       
       
Raw material expense -11.611   -7.758
Personnel expense -11.422   -4.745
Other operating expense -17.749   -7.310
Operating expense -40.782   -19.813
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) -28.455   -10.610
Depreciation of tangible fixed assets -3.248   -1.244
Amortization of intangible assets -8.239   -741
Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) -39.942   -12.595
       
Financial result -6.227   -3.661
Earnings before taxes (EBT) -46.169   -16.256
Income taxes 3.852   -
Net result -42.317   -16.256
 

 

Result development

From the acquisition in May 2016 of the remaining 50% shareholding in the former Airolux joint venture, the results of Airolux AG and its subsidiaries are fully consolidated in the ATG results. Furthermore a full year of sales from Airosolutions (acquired during 2015), is included for 2016.

The changes to the consolidation perimeter had a positive effect on sales, which grew to EUR 11.3 million, a 41% increase over 2015. Airosolutions sales contributed EUR 7.9 million, while during the second half of 2016, the relocation of production capacity resulted in lower sales of Airopacks, with only limited quantities being delivered from existing inventory.

The cost of the wind-down of the Bilten plant and the simultaneous start-up of the new plant in Waalwijk were fully included in the 2016 results and are reflected as higher material and personnel costs, as well as higher operating expenses. Other operating expenses include furthermore EUR11.3 million exceptional and non-recurring costs, related to fund raising and the termination of the joint-venture.

Due to the acquisition of the 50% joint venture shareholding goodwill was created, which is being amortized over 5 years.

As a result of the changes in the consolidation perimeter, the changes in the operational footprint and the exceptional and non-recurring cost, the net result of the Group amounted to a loss of EUR 42.3 million.

 

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET      
  in TEUR   in TEUR
Assets 31.12.2016   31.12.2015
       
Cash and cash equivalents 8.340   2.918
Trade accounts receivable 2.054   2.941
Other receivables 679   1.128
Inventories 3.445   2.354
Prepayments and accrued income 458   186
Current assets 14.976   9.527
       
       
Financial assets 4.314   8.927
Tangible fixed assets 28.341   6.736
Intangible assets 46.265   7.444
Non current assets 78.920   23.107
       
Total assets 93.896   32.634
       
       
Liabilities and shareholders' equity      
       
       
       
Current liabilities 10.282   6.375
       
       
       
Non current liabilities 80.930   26.103
       
Liabilities 91.212   32.478
       
       
Share capital 74.500   55.276
Capital reserves 10.753   -13.733
Cumulative translation adjustments 912   32
Accumulated losses -83.481   -41.419
Shareholders' equity 2.684   156
       
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' equity 93.896   32.634
 

 

Balance sheet

The balance sheet reflects important changes to the Group's financing and asset base. Higher current assets and liabilities are mainly the result of the full consolidation of Airolux. Non-current assets have grown due to the inclusion of acquisition goodwill, while non-current liabilities show the long term debt contracted with the Apollo Funds. The shareholders' equity slightly increased as the net loss of the Group was absorbed by the capital increase of July 2016.

 

CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT    
    in TEUR   in TEUR  
    2016   2015  
           
Cash flow from operating activities -22.107   -13.726  
Tangible and intangible assets        
  Investments -19.168   -4.104  
  Disposals 1.516   -  
Payment for the acquisition of consolidated organisations (less cash) -25.091   -  
Outflow from long term receivables from joint venture -2.030   -1.550  
Cash flow from investing activities -44.773   -5.654  
Inflow / (Outflow) from current financial liabilities third parties -31.717   85  
Inflow / (Outflow) from shareholder loan 65.145   -2.824  
(Outflow) / Inflow from long-term financial liabilities -3.754   13.383  
Inflow from capital increase 42.636   10.657  
Cash flow from financing activities 72.310   21.301  
Total Cash flow 5.430   1.921  
Cash and cash equivalents as at 1 January 2.918   956  
Total Cash flow 5.430   1.921  
Impact of currency translation -8   41  
Cash and cash equivalents as at 31 December 8.340   2.918  
 

 

Cash flow statement

The cash flow statement shows the effect of the operating loss, the acquisition of 50% of the former Airolux joint venture and the significant investment in the new Waalwijk plant. All was funded by the cash inflow from the Apollo Funds, which contributed both debt and shareholder equity financing. Cash increased to EUR 8.3 million at 31 December 2016.

 

For more information:
Investors:

Airopack Technology Group AG
Quint Kelders, CEO / Liebwin van Lil, CFO

Zugerstrasse 76b
CH-6340 Baar
TF: +31 416 300 800
E-Mail: quint.kelders@airopackgroup.com
E-Mail: liebwin.vanlil@airopackgroup.com
www.airopackgroup.com

Airopack Technology Group AG is a leading developer and supplier of mechanical and pressure-controlled dispensing packaging technologies and systems for manufacturers and suppliers of cosmetics, body care, pharmaceutical and food products. The revolutionary and worldwide and solely by ATG patented Airopack(R) technology offers a safe, all-plastic pressurized dispenser that is environmentally and planet friendly

Airopack Technology Group operates a Airopack Ready to Fill manufacturing facility in Waalwijk, The Netherlands and a Full-Service Filling operation in Heist-op-den-Berg Belgium, an Global Research and Development Team and the Airopack Global Management and Customer Service Organisation in Waalwijk, The Netherlands.

The shares of the company are listed on the Swiss Reporting Standard of the SIX Swiss Exchange since 2010. (Ticker: AIRN / ISIN: CH0242606942).
www.airopackgroup.com

Ende der Ad-hoc-Mitteilung
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Airopack Technology Group AG
Zugerstrasse 76b
6340 Baar
Schweiz
Telefon: +41 417663500
Fax: +41 417663509
E-Mail: liebwin.vanlil@airopackgroup.com
Internet: www.airopackgroup.com
ISIN: CH0242606942
Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange

 
Ende der Mitteilung EQS Group News-Service

558203  24.03.2017 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=558203&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse
Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Airopack Technology Group AG

  • Relevant
    2
  • Alle
    2
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
18:17 Uhr
EQS-Ad hoc: Airopack Technology Group AG (EQS Group)
18:16 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Airopack Technology Group AG: Airopack Technology Group AG successfully begins production in its new plant and announces 2016 results (dpa-afx)
27.01.17
EQS-Adhoc: Airopack Technology Group AG: Strengthens its group management and appoints new CFO (Dow Jones)
27.01.17
EQS-Ad hoc: Airopack Technology Group AG (EQS Group)
27.01.17
DGAP-Adhoc: Airopack Technology Group AG: Strengthens its group management and appoints new CFO (dpa-afx)
30.09.16
EQS-Adhoc: Airopack Technology Group AG: Half year report 2016 (Dow Jones)
30.09.16
EQS-Ad hoc: Airopack Technology Group AG (EQS Group)
30.09.16
DGAP-Adhoc: Airopack Technology Group AG: Half year report 2016 (dpa-afx)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Airopack Technology Group NewsRSS Feed
Airopack Technology Group zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Airopack Technology Group AG

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Airopack Technology Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Airopack Technology Group News
Anzeige

Inside

Risikofaktor: Brexit-Unsicherheit  was Anleger auf keinen Fall ausblenden dürfen!
BNP Paribas: dailyUS - Fedex  Unter Druck. Tendenz: Seitwärts/Abwärts
UBS: RWE AG: Neues Jahreshoch greifbar
Vontobel: Neue Zeichnungsprodukte: Protect Multi Aktienanleihen
HSBC: Hapag-Lloyd mischt den Containermarkt auf
ING Markets: DAX - Zu weit aus dem Fenster gelehnt?
DZ BANK  DAX: Erneutes Buy-the-Dips oder Strohfeuer?
Kapitalerhöhung läuft: Deutsche Bank im Fokus
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Familienunternehmen: Rendite und Sicherheit!

Zwischen Eigentümern und Managern eines Unternehmens besteht häufig ein Interessenskonflikt hinsichtlich kurz- und langfristiger Ziele. Familien- und eigentümergeführte Unternehmen haben solche Konflikte meist nicht. Für Aktionäre sind solche Unternehmen daher meist eine lohnenswerte Investitionsmöglichkeit. Im neuen Anlegermagazin lesen Sie, welche drei Familienunternehmen einen näheren Blick wert sind.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur Airopack Technology Group-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeRating
OrderbuchVergleich
HistorischAusblick
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Airopack Technology Group Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Putin bunkert tonnenweise Gold - und verfolgt damit einen ausgeklügelten Plan
Warum US-Anleger heute alle auf Trump schauen
Bill Gates sagt: Das sind die Jobs, für die ich heute sofort die Uni hinschmeißen würde
Apple hat in den 1980ern auch Mode gemacht - so sieht sie aus
Mitarbeiter, die länger als zwei Jahre in einer Firma bleiben, verdienen langfristig 50 Prozent weniger

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht fester ins Wochenende -- Merck-Mittel Avelumab erhält FDA Zulassung zur Behandlung von MCC -- Infineon-Aktie auf 15-Jahreshoch: Ausblick überzeugt -- Aumann, Deutsche Börse im Fokus

Reederei Hapag-Lloyd macht Verlust. Theranos verschenkt Aktien an Investoren - wenn die versprechen, nicht zu klagen. Fondsmanager weiterhin optimistisch für Aktien. Das läuft bei der Deutschen Bank falsch. LEONI-Aktie schließt Gap aus 2015. Russische Notenbank senkt Leitzins. Bundestag beschließt Pkw-Maut.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 12: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
KW 12: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
In diesen zehn Städten rentiert sich der Immobilenkauf
Immobilienblase?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Viel Geld bei wenig Stress
Diese relaxten Berufe werden gut bezahlt
Die teuersten Gebäude der Welt
Das sind die kostspieligsten Bauten
Das verdient man durchschnittlich in jedem Bundesland 2016
Welches Land bezahlt am meisten?
In diesen Berufen herrscht der größte Bewerbermangel
Wo werden dringend Fachkräfte benötigt?
Diese Berufe machen besonders glücklich
Welche Jobs machen zufrieden?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Welche Risikopräferenz haben Sie beim Kauf eines Wertpapiers? Welcher der drei folgenden Risikoklassen würden Sie sich persönlich zuordnen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt Depot eröffnen
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Volkswagen AG Vz. (VW AG)766403
Infineon Technologies AG623100
CommerzbankCBK100
Allianz840400
E.ON SEENAG99
BASFBASF11
Apple Inc.865985
Nordex AGA0D655
SAP SE716460
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
BayerBAY001
BMW AG519000
Volkswagen St. (VW)766400