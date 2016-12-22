EQS-Ad hoc: HOCHDORF Holding AG

|
EQS Group-Ad-hoc: HOCHDORF Holding AG / Key word(s): Development of Sales
HOCHDORF Group Press Release: Sales and Turnover Figures for 2016
Sales maintained at last year's level despite low milk price
Hochdorf, 26 January 2017 - The HOCHDORF Group achieved gross sales revenues of CHF 550.9 million, maintaining sales at the same level as the previous year (CHF 551.2 million) despite difficult market and milk price conditions. The company processed 741.8 million kg of milk, whey and permeate (-2.6%; previous year 761.2 million kg). The volume of products sold decreased marginally to 237,289 tonnes (-2.3%; previous year 242,821 tonnes). The operational results meet the expectations for the EBIT margin predicted in the half-yearly report.
The HOCHDORF Group plants processed 741.8 million kg of milk, whey and permeate in the past year (-2.6% compared to previous year). The difficult market and milk price conditions meant that significantly reduced liquid volumes were accepted and processed in the foreign milk plants. However, a total of 409.1 million kg of milk, whey and permeate was processed in the Swiss plants. This represented an increase of +5.2% on the previous year's figure of 388.9 million kg. The growth was largely due to significantly higher whey quantities processed in the Sulgen plant (+44.9%).
The group processed a reduced quantity of liquid than the previous year, which was also reflected in the product quantities sold. They were reduced by -2.3% to 237,289 tonnes (previous year 242,821 tonnes).
Gross sales revenues maintained at last year's level
Significantly higher revenue figures expected
The complete company results for 2016 will be published on 13 March 2017.
Additional features:
Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=BPOEPMFYMC
Document title: Press Release: Sales and Turnover Figures 2016
End of ad hoc announcement
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:
The HOCHDORF Group, based in Hochdorf, achieved a consolidated gross sales revenue of CHF 550.9 million in 2016. It is one of the leading foodstuff companies in Switzerland, employing 620 staff as of 31.12.2016. Made from natural ingredients such as milk, wheat germ and oil seeds, HOCHDORF products have been contributing to our health and wellbeing since 1895 - from babies to senior citizens. Its customers include the food industry and the wholesale and retail sectors. Its products are sold in over 90 countries. The shares are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange in Zurich (ISIN CH0024666528).
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HOCHDORF Holding AG
|Siedereistrasse 9
|6281 Hochdorf
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 41 914 65 65
|Fax:
|+41 41 914 66 66
|E-mail:
|hochdorf@hochdorf.com
|Internet:
|www.hochdorf.com
|ISIN:
|CH0024666528
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|End of Announcement
|EQS Group News Service
|
539041 26-Jan-2017 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu HOCHDORF Holding AG
- Relevant3
- Alle3
- vom Unternehmen2
- Peer Group
- ?
Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:
Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen
Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen
vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden
Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören
Analysen zu HOCHDORF Holding AG
- Alle
- Buy
- Hold
- Sell
- ?
Meistgelesene HOCHDORF News
|Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Inside
Mehr zur HOCHDORF-Aktie
HOCHDORF Peer Group News
Heute im Fokus
Mauerbau zu Mexiko könnte in ein paar Monaten beginnen. ifo-Geschäftsklima trübt sich ein. Gesetzentwurf für Brexit soll am Donnerstag in erste Lesung gehen. Euro kann Gewinne nicht halten. Schwaches Smartphone-Geschäft sorgt für Quartalsverlust bei LG. Boeing will nach Gewinnrückgang wieder aufdrehen. New Mexico verklagt Takata und 15 Autobauer wegen defekter Airbags.
NACHRICHTEN
- Aktien
- Alle
Jetzt durchklicken
Jetzt durchklicken
Jetzt durchklicken
Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings
Jetzt durchklicken
Jetzt durchklicken
Jetzt durchklicken
Jetzt durchklicken
Jetzt durchklicken