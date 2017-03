EQS-Adhoc: Vienna Philharmonic and Highlight Event contine partnership through to 2027

Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Highlight Event and Entertainment AG / Key word(s): Contract Vienna Philharmonic and Highlight Event contine partnership through to 2027

17-March-2017 / 13:37 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR

The Vienna Philharmonic and Highlight Event AG, a 100% subsidiary of Highlight Event and Entertainment AG have agreed to the extension and further intensification of their successful marketing partnership until 2027. This long-term extension of the agreement is of great importance in particular with regard to the continued successful development of Highlight Event.

Contact: Highlight Event and Entertainment AG Netzibodenstrasse 23b 4133 Pratteln Switzerland Investor Relations Tel.: +41 41 226 05 97 Fax: +41 41 226 05 98

info@hlee.ch http://www.hlee.ch [1]

Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=IABIYUUYJG [2] Document title: PM Vienne Philarmonic End of ad hoc announcement Language: English Company: Highlight Event and Entertainment AG Netzibodenstrasse 23b 4133 Pratteln Switzerland Phone: +41 41 226 05 97 Fax: +41 41 226 05 98 E-mail: info@hlee.ch Internet: www.hlee.ch ISIN: CH0003583256 Valor: 896040 Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange

