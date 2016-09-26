ERYTECH Reports Positive Phase 2b Data for eryaspase for the Treatment of Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer

Regulatory News:
ERYTECH Pharma (Paris:ERYP) (ADR:EYRYY) (Euronext Paris - ERYP), a
French clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative
therapies by encapsulating therapeutic drug substances inside red blood
cells, today announced positive topline results from its Phase 2b
clinical study evaluating its product candidate, eryaspase (GRASPA®), in
combination with chemotherapy for the treatment of second-line
metastatic pancreatic cancer. The multicenter, randomized Phase 2b study
met its prespecified co-primary endpoints, and showed significant
improvement in both progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival
(OS) in patients treated with eryaspase combined with chemotherapy
compared to chemotherapy alone.
The Phase 2b study evaluated eryaspase, L-asparaginase encapsulated in
red blood cells, as a second-line treatment in combination with
chemotherapy in patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer. In this
140-patient study, conducted in France, eryaspase was added to the
standard of care (gemcitabine or FOLFOX) and compared to the standard of
care alone in a 2-to-1 randomization.
Asparagine synthetase (ASNS) expression status in several tumor types,
such as leukemia, lymphoma and pancreatic cancer, is believed to play an
important role in determining sensitivity to asparaginase treatment. The
primary objective of the study was to evaluate the effect of eryaspase
on PFS or OS in patients with low ASNS, about 70% of the study
population, with a prespecified Hazard Ratio (HR) below 0.85 for either
PFS or OS. This endpoint was met showing a HR of 0.73 for PFS and 0.62
for OS.
The effect of eryaspase was furthermore demonstrated regardless of ASNS
expression. In the entire patient population, the study achieved a HR of
0.57 for OS (95% CI; 0.38, 0.85) (p=0.034) with a median OS of 26.1
weeks (95% CI; 21.0, 28.9) for the eryaspase arm versus 19.0 weeks (95%
CI; 12.3, 21.7) for the standard of care arm. Similar results were
observed for PFS. ASNS expression does not appear to be predictive, but
seems to be a prognostic factor. The role of ASNS will be further
explored in future clinical studies.
The treatment was generally well tolerated.
Complete data will be presented at an upcoming medical conference, and
will be submitted for publication.
Prof Pascal Hammel, MD, PhD, gastroenterologist-oncologist at Beaujon
Hospital in Paris and principal investigator of the study, commented, "These
results generated by eryaspase in combination with the standard of care
are highly encouraging and compare favorably to gemcitabine or FOLFOX
treatment administered alone. The results of this study support
eryaspase as a potential treatment option for patients with metastatic
pancreatic cancer in the second-line setting.
"Pancreatic adenocarcinoma is a dismal disease with poor survival
outcome, commented Iman El-Hariry, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer
of ERYTECH. "We believe this is the first Phase 2b study of an
asparaginase product in pancreatic adenocarcinoma, yet it demonstrated a
significant 43% reduction in risk of death in a very difficult-to-treat
disease with few treatment options. The study had well balanced
demographic and baseline patient characteristics. The improvement in OS
and PFS was consistent across subgroups. The adverse events observed in
this study were consistent with the known safety profile of eryaspase.
We would like to thank all of our participating clinical sites for their
hard work and commitment to the study.
Gil Beyen, Chairman and CEO of ERYTECH, added, "We have been studying
the metabolic pathways for the past decade with the aim to develop
effective treatments for patients with metabolically-driven tumors. We
are very excited by these new positive data. They provide further
important clinical proof of concept supporting the development of
eryaspase as a potential treatment in one of the most aggressive tumor
types. We will now explore the path forward with clinicians and
regulators to bring eryaspase to patients with metastatic pancreatic
cancer as soon as possible. The results of this study not only reinforce
the role of eryaspase in the treatment of this disease, they also
provide further rationale for its evaluation in other tumor types.
Additionally, an archive of the webcast will be available on the
"Webcast section of the Companys investor relations site at www.erytech.com
About pancreatic cancer:
Pancreatic cancer is a disease in which malignant (cancer) cells are
found in the tissues of the pancreas. Every year there are about 150,000
new cases of pancreatic cancer diagnosed in Europe and the United
States. Pancreatic cancer is a particularly aggressive cancer, with a
five-year survival rate of less than 10% and is currently the fourth
most common cause of cancer death in the EU for men and women.
About ERYTECH and eryaspase (GRASPA®): www.erytech.com
Founded in Lyon, France in 2004, ERYTECH is a clinical-stage
biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for rare forms
of cancer and orphan diseases. Leveraging its proprietary ERYCAPS
platform, which uses a novel technology to encapsulate therapeutic drug
substances inside red blood cells, ERYTECH has developed a pipeline of
product candidates targeting markets with high unmet medical needs.
ERYTECHs initial focus is on the treatment of blood cancers, including
acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), by
depriving tumors of nutrients necessary for their survival. ERYTECH
plans to pursue regulatory approvals for its lead product candidate,
eryaspase, also known as ERY-ASP or under the trade name GRASPA®, having
achieved positive efficacy and safety results from its completed Phase
2/3 pivotal clinical trial in Europe in children and adults with
relapsed or refractory ALL. ERYTECH also has an ongoing Phase 1 clinical
trial of eryaspase in the United States in adults with newly diagnosed
ALL, and a Phase 2b clinical trial in Europe in elderly patients with
newly diagnosed AML, each in combination with chemotherapy. ERYTECH
believes that eryaspase also has potential as a treatment approach in
solid tumors. ERYTECH has successfully completed a Phase 1 study and a
140-patient Phase 2 clinical trial in France, evaluating eryaspase in
patients with second line metastatic pancreatic cancer.
Eryaspase consists of an enzyme, L-asparaginase, encapsulated inside
donor-derived red blood cells. L-asparaginase depletes asparagine, a
naturally occurring amino acid essential for the survival and
proliferation of cancer cells, from circulating blood plasma. ERYTECH
produces eryaspase at its own GMP-approved and operational manufacturing
site in Lyon (France), and at a site for clinical production in
Philadelphia (USA). ERYTECH has entered into licensing and distribution
partnership agreements for eryaspase for ALL and AML in Europe with
Orphan Europe (Recordati Group), and for ALL in Israel with TEVA, which
will market the product under the GRASPA® brand name. The European
Medicines Agency (EMA) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
have granted orphan drug designations for eryaspase for the treatment of
ALL, AML and pancreatic cancer.
In addition to eryaspase, ERYTECH is developing two other product
candidates that focus on using encapsulated enzymes to induce tumor
starvation. The company is also exploring the use of its ERYCAPS
platform for developing cancer immunotherapies and enzyme replacement
therapies.
ERYTECH is listed on Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN code:
FR0011471135, ticker: ERYP) and is part of the CAC Healthcare, CAC
Pharma & Bio, CAC Mid & Small, CAC All Tradable, EnterNext PEA-PME 150
and Next Biotech indexes. ERYTECH is also listed in the U.S. under an
ADR level 1 program (OTC, ticker EYRYY).
Forward-looking information
This press release contains forward-looking statements, forecasts and
estimates with respect to the clinical development plans, business and
regulatory strategy, and anticipated future performance of ERYTECH and
of the market in which it operates. Certain of these statements,
forecasts and estimates can be recognized by the use of words such as,
without limitation, "believes, "anticipates, "expects, "intends,
"plans, "seeks, "estimates, "may, "will and "continue and similar
expressions. They include all matters that are not historical facts.
Such statements, forecasts and estimates are based on various
assumptions and assessments of known and unknown risks, uncertainties
and other factors, which were deemed reasonable when made but may or may
not prove to be correct. Actual events are difficult to predict and may
depend upon factors that are beyond ERYTECH's control. There can be no
guarantees with respect to pipeline product candidates that the
candidates will receive the necessary regulatory approvals or that they
will prove to be commercially successful. Therefore, actual results may
turn out to be materially different from the anticipated future results,
performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements,
forecasts and estimates. Documents filed by ERYTECH PHARMA with the
French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (www.amf-france.org),
also available on ERYTECHs website (www.erytech.com)
describe such risks and uncertainties. Given these uncertainties, no
representations are made as to the accuracy or fairness of such
forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates. Furthermore,
forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates only speak as of the
date of this press release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue
reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. ERYTECH disclaims
any obligation to update any such forward-looking statement, forecasts
or estimates to reflect any change in ERYTECHs expectations with regard
thereto, or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which
any such statement, forecast or estimate is based, except to the extent
required by law.
