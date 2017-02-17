Elior Group: Availability of Documents and Information for the Annual Shareholders Meeting of March 10, 2017

Regulatory News:
The Annual Shareholders Meeting (Ordinary and Extraordinary Meeting) of Elior Group (Paris:ELIOR) whose shares are listed on Euronext Paris - will take place on Friday March 10, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. at the Maison Champs-Élysées - 8 rue Jean Goujon - 75008 Paris, France.
The statutory Notice of Meeting (in French only) was published in Frances official legal journal (BALO) on February 3, 2017. In addition, in accordance with the applicable regulations, the full Notice of Meeting ("Notice of Elior Groups Annual Shareholders Meeting 2017) which includes the agenda, proposes resolutions and information on how to participate in and vote at the Meeting are available for consultation from this day, on the Companys website at www.eliorgroup.com (under Finance/Shareholders/Annual Shareholders Meeting).
All the documents and information relating to the Annual Shareholders Meeting are also available to shareholders (i) at the Companys head office at 9-11 allée de lArche 92032 Paris La Défense, France, in accordance with the applicable regulations, and (ii) for consultation on the Companys website at www.eliorgroup.com (under Finance/Shareholders/Annual Shareholders Meeting).
Subject to the limits and timeframes provided for in the applicable laws and regulations, shareholders may ask that these documents be sent directly to them by submitting a written request to BNP Paribas Securities, either by post (BNP Paribas Securities CTS Assemblées Les Grands Moulins de Pantin 93761 Pantin Cedex France), or by fax (+33 (0)1 40 14 58 90).
About Elior Group
Founded in 1991, Elior Group has grown into one of the world's leading operators in the catering and support services industry, and is now a benchmark player in the business & industry, education, healthcare, and travel markets.
Now operating in 15 countries, the Group generated 5,896 million in revenue through 23,000 restaurants and points of sale in FY 2015-2016. Our 120,000 employees serve 4.4 million customers on a daily basis, taking genuine care of each and every one by providing personalized catering and service solutions to ensure an innovative customer experience.
We place particular importance on corporate social responsibility and have been a member of the United Nations Global Compact since 2004. The professional excellence of our teams, as well as their unwavering commitment to quality and innovation and to providing best in-class service is embodied in our corporate motto: "Time savored".
For further information please visit our website: http://www.eliorgroup.com or follow us on Twitter: @Elior_Group
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170216006054/en/
Nachrichten zu Elior SCA
- Relevant
- Alle1
- vom Unternehmen1
- Peer Group
- ?
Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv
Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:
Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen
Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen
vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden
Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören
Analysen zu Elior SCA
- Alle
- Buy
- Hold
- Sell
- ?
Meistgelesene Elior SCA News
|Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Inside
Familienunternehmen: Rendite und Sicherheit!
Mehr zur Elior SCA-Aktie
Elior SCA Peer Group News
Heute im Fokus
DAX stabil erwartet -- Asiens Börsen im Minus -- Allianz erhöht Dividende kräftig -- Wolfspeed-Übernahme durch Infineon gescheitert -- De-facto-Chef von Samsung wegen Korruption verhaftet
NACHRICHTEN
- Aktien
- Alle
Jetzt durchklicken
Jetzt durchklicken
Jetzt durchklicken
Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings
Jetzt durchklicken
Jetzt durchklicken
Jetzt durchklicken
Jetzt durchklicken
Jetzt durchklicken