Elior Group: Availability of Documents and Information for the Annual Shareholders Meeting of March 10, 2017

Regulatory News:

The Annual Shareholders Meeting (Ordinary and Extraordinary Meeting) of Elior Group (Paris:ELIOR)  whose shares are listed on Euronext Paris - will take place on Friday March 10, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. at the Maison Champs-Élysées - 8 rue Jean Goujon - 75008 Paris, France.

The statutory Notice of Meeting (in French only) was published in Frances official legal journal (BALO) on February 3, 2017. In addition, in accordance with the applicable regulations, the full Notice of Meeting ("Notice of Elior Groups Annual Shareholders Meeting 2017)  which includes the agenda, proposes resolutions and information on how to participate in and vote at the Meeting  are available for consultation from this day, on the Companys website at www.eliorgroup.com (under Finance/Shareholders/Annual Shareholders Meeting).

All the documents and information relating to the Annual Shareholders Meeting are also available to shareholders (i) at the Companys head office at 9-11 allée de lArche  92032 Paris La Défense, France, in accordance with the applicable regulations, and (ii) for consultation on the Companys website at www.eliorgroup.com (under Finance/Shareholders/Annual Shareholders Meeting).

Subject to the limits and timeframes provided for in the applicable laws and regulations, shareholders may ask that these documents be sent directly to them by submitting a written request to BNP Paribas Securities, either by post (BNP Paribas Securities  CTS Assemblées  Les Grands Moulins de Pantin  93761 Pantin Cedex  France), or by fax (+33 (0)1 40 14 58 90).

About Elior Group

Founded in 1991, Elior Group has grown into one of the world's leading operators in the catering and support services industry, and is now a benchmark player in the business & industry, education, healthcare, and travel markets.

Now operating in 15 countries, the Group generated 5,896 million in revenue through 23,000 restaurants and points of sale in FY 2015-2016. Our 120,000 employees serve 4.4 million customers on a daily basis, taking genuine care of each and every one by providing personalized catering and service solutions to ensure an innovative customer experience.

We place particular importance on corporate social responsibility and have been a member of the United Nations Global Compact since 2004. The professional excellence of our teams, as well as their unwavering commitment to quality and innovation and to providing best in-class service is embodied in our corporate motto: "Time savored".

For further information please visit our website: http://www.eliorgroup.com or follow us on Twitter: @Elior_Group

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170216006054/en/