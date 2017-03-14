Essex Rental Corp. Corporate Update

Essex Rental Corp. (OTC Pink: ESSX) ("Essex" or the "Company) today provided an update on corporate activity.

Amendment to Coast Crane Credit Facility

On March 13, 2016, Coast Crane entered into a Fourth Amendment to its Second Amended and Restated Credit Agreement (the "Amendment) with Wells Fargo Bank, National Association as Agent for the lenders thereunder (the "Coast Crane Credit Facility"). The amendment provides for: extension of the maturity date of the Coast Crane Credit Facility from March 12, 2017 to May 29, 2017; removal of the liquidity reserve; extension of the date by which audited financial statements are to be delivered to May 29, 2017; reduction in the amount of EBITDA required under the minimum EBITDA covenant to $7.3 million; and removal of the option of the Company to elect LIBOR based borrowings and interest at the Prime Rate plus a margin of 4.75%. The amendment also provides requirements for certain milestones with respect to the Companys execution of strategic alternatives that would result in repayment of amounts outstanding under the Credit Facility. The Company paid a 75 basis point fee on loans and commitments outstanding under the Credit Facility at execution of the amendment and will be incurring an additional 50 basis point fee on May 12, 2017 or upon earlier repayment of the loan.

Separately, for purposes of calculating its borrowing base under the Credit Agreement, as of February 28, 2017, the orderly liquidation value of the Companys equipment assets as determined by an independent third party appraisal firm, was approximately $76.6 million.

Board Update

On February 28, 2017, two directors, John Climaco and Lee Keddie, resigned from the board.

