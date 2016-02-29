Eurofins Scientific SE: Disclosure of Total Number of Voting Rights and Number of Shares in the Capital at 31 January 2017

Regulatory News:
Eurofins Scientific SE (Paris:ERF):
ANNEXE B
Form to be used for the disclosure of the total number of voting rights and capital, in accordance with the law and grand-ducal regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers of securities
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to
which voting rights are attachedi (including the issuer ID
allocated by the CSSF)
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE E1013
2. Identity of the notifier (if another person makes the notification on behalf of the issuer) N/ A
3. Total number of shares composing the share capital of the notifying
issuer
16,940,557
4. Total number of voting rights attached to the shares composing the
share capital of the notifying issuer, including the suspended voting
rightsii
24,473,458
5. Origin of the changeiii
Capital increase resulting from the exercise of stock options and redeemable warrants (BSAAR)
6. Date when the change occurred
31 January 2017
i Either the full name of the legal entity or another method
for identifying the issuer or underlying issuer, provided it is reliable
and accurate.
ii For further details on the total number of voting rights, please refer to point 1(b) of circular CSSF 08/349.
iii As, for example, a capital increase or reduction.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170201005598/en/
Nachrichten zu Eurofins Scientific Group S.A.
- Relevant
- Alle1
- vom Unternehmen1
- Peer Group
- ?
Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:
Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen
Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen
vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden
Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören
Analysen zu Eurofins Scientific Group S.A.
- Alle
- Buy
- Hold
- Sell
- ?
|06.11.2012
|Eurofins Scientific Group outperform
|Exane-BNP Paribas SA
|02.11.2012
|Eurofins Scientific Group outperform
|Exane-BNP Paribas SA
|02.11.2012
|Eurofins Scientific Group outperform
|Cheuvreux SA
|05.10.2012
|Eurofins Scientific Group outperform
|Exane-BNP Paribas SA
|31.08.2012
|Eurofins Scientific Group outperform
|Exane-BNP Paribas SA
|06.11.2012
|Eurofins Scientific Group outperform
|Exane-BNP Paribas SA
|02.11.2012
|Eurofins Scientific Group outperform
|Exane-BNP Paribas SA
|02.11.2012
|Eurofins Scientific Group outperform
|Cheuvreux SA
|05.10.2012
|Eurofins Scientific Group outperform
|Exane-BNP Paribas SA
|31.08.2012
|Eurofins Scientific Group outperform
|Exane-BNP Paribas SA
|31.10.2011
|Eurofins Scientific Group hold
|Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
|11.10.2011
|Eurofins Scientific Group hold
|Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
|15.11.2007
|Eurofins Scientific Kursziel erhöht
|Der Aktionär
|13.09.2007
|Eurofins Scientific dabeibleiben
|Der Aktionär
|15.03.2007
|Eurofins Scientific Stopp bei 47 Euro
|Focus Money
|16.08.2011
|Eurofins Scientific Group sell
|Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
|09.11.2010
|Eurofins Scientific Group sell
|Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
|28.10.2010
|Eurofins Scientific Group sell
|Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
|11.10.2010
|Eurofins Scientific Group sell
|Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
|26.05.2010
|Eurofins Scientific "sell"
|Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
Alle: Alle Empfehlungen
Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
Meistgelesene Eurofins Scientific Group News
|Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Inside
Mehr zur Eurofins Scientific Group-Aktie
Eurofins Scientific Group Peer Group News
Heute im Fokus
DAX mit deutlichem Gewinn -- Siemens erhöht Ergebnisprognose für 2016/17 -- Apple zurück in der Erfolgsspur -- Volkswagen stimmt weiterer Milliardenzahlung in USA zu -- WACKER CHEMIE im Fokus
NACHRICHTEN
- Aktien
- Alle
Jetzt durchklicken
Jetzt durchklicken
Jetzt durchklicken
Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings
Jetzt durchklicken
Jetzt durchklicken
Jetzt durchklicken
Jetzt durchklicken
Jetzt durchklicken