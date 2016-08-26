03.01.2017 19:48
Bewerten
 (0)

Euronext Announces Volumes for December 2016

EMAILDRUCKEN

Kommentare

Kommentar schreiben

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Euronext NV41,58 EUR 6,55%A115MJ Chart
Kaufen
Verkaufen

Top Themen Heute

Apple, SAP, Nintendo & Co.: Die weltweit besten Tech-Aktien 2016Privatanleger aufgepasst: Droht das Aus für den CFD-Handel?Carl Icahn: Ein Pokerspieler für Trumps Tisch

Regulatory News:

Euronext (Paris:ENX) (Amsterdam:ENX) (Brussels:ENX), the leading pan-European exchange in the Eurozone, today announced trading volumes for December 2016.

  • The December 2016 average daily transaction value on the Euronext cash order book stood at 7,239 million down -2.6% compared to December 2015 and slightly down -1.3% from the previous month. On a year-to-date basis, the overall average daily transaction value on Euronext cash order book stood at 7,012 million, down -15.3% compared to 2015 and up +8.2% compared to 2014. The average daily transaction value on ETFs was 602 million, down by -19.0% compared to December 2015 which was particularly active and down -2.5% from the previous month. Our ETF offering continued its expansion with 790 listings at the end of December compared to 703 end of December 2015. It is worth noting that 16th of December was the third most active day since January 2010 on Euronext equities, with a transaction value above 18.7 billion thanks to the quarterly derivatives expiry and index rebalancing.
  • The average daily volume on equity index derivatives reached 205,128 contracts in December 2016, down -3.5% compared to December 2015 and down -13.1% from the previous month. The average daily volume on individual equity derivatives reached 231,943 contracts in December 2016, up +16.4% compared to December 2015 and down -9.3% from the previous month.
  • In December 2016, the average daily volume on commodities derivatives reached 38,756 contracts, almost flat compared to December 2015 (+0.8%) and down -24.8% from the previous month.
  • On a year-to-date basis, the overall average daily volume on Euronext derivatives stands at 491,214 contracts (-7.2% compared to end of December 2015) and the open interest was up at 11,512,475 contracts (+4.0% compared to end of December 2015).
  • In December 2016, Euronext had four new SME listings that altogether raised 36 million. In addition, 6.3 billion were raised on Euronext in follow-on equity and 5.3 billion of corporate bonds. In total during 2016, despite challenging market conditions, capital raisings on Euronext were up 26% at 140.7 billion.

About Euronext

Euronext is the leading pan-European exchange in the Eurozone with more than 1 300 listed issuers worth close to 3.1 trillion in market capitalization as of end October 2016, an unmatched blue chip franchise consisting of 25 issuers in the EURO STOXX 50® benchmark and a strong diverse domestic and international client base.

Euronext operates regulated and transparent equity and derivatives markets. Its total product offering includes Equities, Exchange Traded Funds, Warrants & Certificates, Bonds, Derivatives, Commodities and Indices. Euronext also leverages its expertise in running markets by providing technology and managed services to third parties. Euronext operates regulated markets, Alternext and the Free Market; in addition it offers EnterNext, which facilitates SMEs access to capital markets.

For the latest news, find us on Twitter (twitter.com/euronext) and LinkedIn (linkedin.com/euronext).

Disclaimer

This press release is for information purposes only and is not a recommendation to engage in investment activities. This press release is provided "as is without representation or warranty of any kind. While all reasonable care has been taken to ensure the accuracy of the content, Euronext does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness. Euronext will not be held liable for any loss or damages of any nature ensuing from using, trusting or acting on information provided. No information set out or referred to in this publication may be regarded as creating any right or obligation. The creation of rights and obligations in respect of financial products that are traded on the exchanges operated by Euronexts subsidiaries shall depend solely on the applicable rules of the market operator. All proprietary rights and interest in or connected with this publication shall vest in Euronext.

This press release speaks only as of this date. Euronext refers to Euronext N.V. and its affiliates. Information regarding trademarks and intellectual property rights of Euronext is located at www.euronext.com/terms-use.

© 2017, Euronext N.V. - All rights reserved.

European Cash Market Monthly Activity
                     
 
 
Dec-16 Nov-16 Dec-15 Q4 2016 Q4 2015 YTD 2016 YTD 2015
Nb trading days 21 22 22 64 65 257 256
 
NUMBER OF TRANSACTIONS (Buy and sells) (reported trades included)
    Dec-16   Nov-16   Change %

MOM

  Dec-15   Change % YOY   Q4 2016   Q4 2015   Change %   YTD 2016   YTD 2015   Change %

YTD

 
 
Total Cash Market * 34,905,436 40,271,940 -13.3% 37,796,874 -7.6% 109,228,666 116,467,164 -6.2% 457,571,260 471,976,404 -3.1%
 
ADV Cash Market * 1,662,164 1,830,543 -9.2% 1,718,040 -3.3% 1,706,698 1,791,803 -4.7% 1,780,433 1,843,658 -3.4%
                                             
* (shares, warrants, trackers, bonds...)
 
TRANSACTION VALUE (  million - Single counted)
Eur million   Dec-16   Nov-16   Change %

MOM

  Dec-15   Change % YOY   Q4 2016   Q4 2015   Change %   YTD 2016   YTD 2015   Change %

YTD

 
 
Total Cash Market * 152,024.7 161,354.8 -5.8% 163,545.9 -7.0% 446,265 488,544 -8.7% 1,802,003.7 2,120,093.8 -15.0%
 
ADV Cash Market * 7,239.3 7,334.3 -1.3% 7,433.9 -2.6% 6,973 7,516 -7.2% 7,011.7 8,281.6 -15.3%
                                             
* (shares, warrants, trackers, bonds...)
 
LISTINGS
Number of Issuers
    Dec-16   Nov-16   Change %

MOM

  Dec-15   Change % YOY           December 2015   Change %    
 
EURONEXT ** 1,297 1,303 -0.5% 1,318 -1.6% 1318 -1.6%
 
SMEs 755 752 0.4% 769 -1.8% 769 -1.8%
                                             
**(Euronext, Alternext and Free Market)
 
 
EURONEXT (Euronext, Alternext)
CAPITAL RAISED on Equities on Primary and Secondary Market
(mln of )
    Dec-16   Nov-16   Change %

MOM

  Dec-15   Change % YOY   Q4 2016   Q4 2015   Change %   YTD 2016   YTD 2015   Change %

YTD

Nb New Listings ** 4 0 4 7 14 28 52
 
Money Raised New Listings

incl over alloment

36 0 - 101 -64.9% 64 6,385 -99.0% 3,732 12,401 -69.91%
 
of which Money Raised New Listings 36 0 - 101 -64.9% 62 5,705 -98.9% 3,463 11,256 -69.23%
 
Follow-ons on Equities 6,323 2,534 149.5% 5,258 20.25% 14,895 8,618 72.8% 56,422 32,857 71.72%
 
Corporate Bonds 5,283 9,922 -46.8% 6,400 -17.45% 26,506 13,326 98.9% 80,572 66,437 21.27%
 
Total Money Raised * 11,642 12,456 -6.5% 11,759 -1.00% 41,463 27,649 50.0% 140,725 111,696 25.99%
                                             
 
of which SMEs
CAPITAL RAISED on Equities on Primary and Secondary Market
(mln of )
    Dec-16   Nov-16   Change %

MOM

  Dec-15   Change % YOY   Q4 2016   Q4 2015   Change %   YTD 2016   YTD 2015   Change %

YTD

Nb New Listings ** 4 0 4 6 9 23 36
 
Money Raised New Listings

incl over alloment

36 0 - 101 -64.9% 64 385 -83.4% 1,430 1,337 6.93%
 
of which Money Raised New Listings 36 0 - 101 -64.9% 62 380 -83.6% 1,367 1,274 7.31%
 
Follow-ons on Equities 512 321 59.7% 567 -9.73% 1,488 705 111.1% 4,583 4,118 11.29%
 
Corporate Bonds 276 368 -25.0% 920 -70.0% 830 1,191 -30.3% 2,639 2,396 10.17%
 
Total Money Raised * 823 689 19.6% 1,589 -48.16% 2,380 2,277 4.5% 8,652 7,851 10.20%
                                             
* included New Listings incl over allotment, Follow-ons on Equities, Corporate Bonds on Euronext Listed Issuers
European Derivatives Market Monthly Activity
                           
 
 
 
Dec-16 Nov-16 Dec-15 Q4 2016 Q4 2015 YTD 2016 YTD 2015
Nb trading days 21 22 22 64 65 257 256
 
Volume (in lots)
            Dec-16   Nov-16   Change % MOM   Dec-15   Change % YOY   Q4 2016   Q4 2015   Change %   Jan 2016 till Dec 2016   Jan 2015 till Dec 2015   Change %

YTD

Equity 9,178,500 10,814,417 -15% 9,059,141 1.3% 28,590,939 27,360,968 4% 112,427,736 121,092,177 -7.2%
of which Atomx 45,890 110,980 235280 16460 828,014 16,460
 
Index 4,307,695 5,190,727 -17% 4,676,406 -7.9% 13,745,581 13,323,091 3% 55,131,694 60,897,617 -9.5%
of which Atomx 22,240 9,430 31,670 10,460 150,029 10,460
Futures 3,365,749 4,049,042 -17% 3,643,566 -7.6% 10,837,084 10,447,758 4% 44,265,259 46,901,068 -5.6%
of which Atomx 22,240 9,430 31,670 10,460 150,029 10,460
Options 941,946 1,141,685 -17% 1,032,840 -8.8% 2,908,497 2,875,333 1% 10,866,435 13,996,549 -22.4%
of which Atomx 0 0 0 0 0
 
Individual Equity 4,870,805 5,623,690 -13% 4,382,735 11.1% 14,845,358 14,037,877 6% 57,296,042 60,194,560 -4.8%
of which Atomx 23,650 101,550 203,610 6,000 677,985 6,000
Futures 33,943 31,443 8% 22,125 53.4% 68,718 27,611 149% 270,573 94,538 186.2%
of which Atomx 0 0 0 0 9,000 0
Options 4,836,862 5,592,247 -14% 4,360,610 10.9% 14,776,640 14,010,266 5% 57,025,469 60,100,022 -5.1%
of which Atomx 23,650 101,550 203,610 6,000 668,985 6,000
 
 
Commodity 813,866 1,133,914 -28% 845,543 -3.7% 2,971,329 3,258,241 -9% 13,758,816 14,295,804 -3.8%
Futures 761,680 1,061,648 -28% 735,996 3.5% 2,777,548 2,826,257 -2% 12,115,438 11,909,878 1.7%
Options 52,186 72,266 -28% 109,547 -52.4% 193,781 431,984 -55% 1,643,378 2,385,926 -31.1%
 
 
Other 7,727 7,057 9% 10,411 -25.8% 18,300 24,684 -26% 55,430 127,702 -56.6%
Futures 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Options 7,727 7,057 9% 10,411 -25.8% 18,300 24,684 -26% 55,430 127,702 -56.6%
 
 
Total Futures 4,161,372 5,142,133 -19% 4,401,687 -5.5% 13,683,350 13,301,626 3% 56,651,270 58,905,484 -3.8%
Total Options 5,838,721 6,813,255 -14% 5,513,408 5.9% 17,897,218 17,342,267 3% 69,590,712 76,610,199 -9.2%
 
Total Euronext 10,000,093 11,955,388 -16% 9,915,095 0.9% 31,580,568 30,643,893 3% 126,241,982 135,515,683 -6.8%
 
                                                     
 
ADV (in lots)
            Dec-16   Nov-16   Change % MOM   Dec-15   Change % YOY   Q4 2016   Q4 2015   Change %   Jan 2016 till Dec 2016   Jan 2015 till Dec 2015   Change %

YTD

Equity 437,071 491,564 -11% 411,779 6.1% 446,733 420,938 6% 437,462 473,016 -7.5%
of which Atomix 2,185 5,045 3,676 253 3,222
 
Index 205,128 235,942 -13% 212,564 -3.5% 214,775 204,971 5% 214,520 237,881 -9.8%
of which Atomx 1,059 429 495 161 584
Futures 160,274 184,047 -13% 165,617 -3.2% 169,329 160,735 5% 172,238 183,207 -6.0%
of which Atomx 1,059 429 495 161 584
Options 44,855 51,895 -14% 46,947 -4.5% 45,445 44,236 3% 42,282 54,674 -22.7%
of which Atomx 0 0 0 0 0
 
Individual Equity 231,943 255,622 -9% 199,215 16.4% 231,959 215,967 7% 222,942 235,135 -5.2%
of which Atomx 1,126 4,616 3,181 92 2,638
Futures 1,616 1,429 13% 1,006 60.7% 1,074 425 153% 1,053 369 185.1%
of which Atomx 0 0 0 0 35
Options 230,327 254,193 -9% 198,210 16.2% 230,885 215,543 7% 221,889 234,766 -5.5%
of which Atomx 1,126 4,616 3,181 92 2,603
 
 
Commodity 38,756 51,542 -25% 38,434 0.8% 46,427 50,127 -7% 53,536 55,843 -4.1%
Futures 36,270 48,257 -25% 33,454 8.4% 43,399 43,481 0% 47,142 46,523 1.3%
Options 2,485 3,285 -24% 4,979 -50.1% 3,028 6,646 -54% 6,394 9,320 -31.4%
 
 
Other 368 321 15% 473 -22.2% 286 380 -25% 216 499 -56.8%
Futures 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Options 368 321 15% 473 -22.2% 286 380 -25% 216 499 -56.8%
 
 
Total Futures 198,161 233,733 -15% 200,077 -1.0% 213,802 204,640 4% 220,433 230,100 -4.2%
Total Options 278,034 309,693 -10% 250,609 10.9% 279,644 266,804 5% 270,781 299,259 -9.5%
 
Total Euronext   476,195   543,427   -12%   450,686   5.7%   493,446   471,445   5%   491,214   529,358   -7.2%
Open Interest
            Dec-16   Nov-16   Change % MOM   Dec-15   Change % YOY
Equity     10,941,086   16,181,136   -32%   10,331,875   6%
   
Index 925,283 1,041,964 -11% 732,406 26.3%
Futures 479,559 482,071 -1% 371,286 29.2%
Options 445,724 559,893 -20% 361,120 23.4%
 
Individual Equity 10,015,803 15,139,172 -34% 9,599,469 4.3%
Futures 6,463 57,568 -89% 71,094 -90.9%
Options 10,009,340 15,081,604 -34% 9,528,375 5.0%
 
 
Commodity 567,136 554,643 2% 728,580 -22.2%
Futures 374,948 384,459 -2% 377,031 -0.6%
Options 192,188 170,184 13% 351,549 -45.3%
 
 
Other 4,253 5,041 -16% 4,542 -6.4%
Futures 0 0 0
Options 4,253 5,041 -16% 4,542 -6.4%
 
 
Total Futures 860,970 924,098 -7% 819,411 5.1%
Total Options 10,651,505 15,816,722 -33% 10,245,586 4.0%
 
Total Euronext   11,512,475   16,740,820   -31%   11,064,997   4.0%

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Euronext NV

  • Relevant
  • Alle7
  • vom Unternehmen2
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
26.08.16
Deutsche Börse-Fusion: Kurz gefreut, lang gereut? (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Euronext NV NewsRSS Feed
Euronext NV zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Euronext NV

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
29.07.2016Euronext NV Conviction Buy ListGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
17.05.2016Euronext NV buyCitigroup Corp.
06.05.2016Euronext NV buyCitigroup Corp.
19.01.2016Euronext NV overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
18.12.2015Euronext NV overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
29.07.2016Euronext NV Conviction Buy ListGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
17.05.2016Euronext NV buyCitigroup Corp.
06.05.2016Euronext NV buyCitigroup Corp.
19.01.2016Euronext NV overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
18.12.2015Euronext NV overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
10.06.2015Euronext NV NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
20.05.2015Euronext NV NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
30.03.2015Euronext NV NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
07.01.2015Euronext NV NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.
Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv
Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Euronext NV nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen
Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"

mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Euronext NV News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Euronext NV News

Inside

Anzeige
BNP Paribas: BORN Akademie | Immer Mittwochs um 18:30 LIVE mit Top-Trader Rüdiger Born
UBS: US-focused Infrastructure Basket: Auf die Trump-Konjunktur setzen
DZ BANK: DAIMLER: Anhaltende Absatzdynamik bei PKW und Vans
DekaBank: Fünf neue Express-Zertifikate Memory mit Airbag auf europäische Standardtitel
HSBC: Dow Jones Industrial Average (Daily) - Potenzierte Rückschlagsgefahr
ING Markets: DAX - Scheinbar alles klar, aber ...
Commerzbank: DAX im Höhenflug  Anleger aufgepasst!
Vontobel: Neue Zeichnungen: Kupon-Ernte mit starken Aktien
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Zalando - Wie der Online-Händler seine Gewinn­margen kräftig steigern will!
Der Einkauf von Waren im Internet gehört zu den Megatrends des 21. Jahrhunderts. Laut einer Erhebung des Digitalverbands Bitkom shoppen 98% aller Internet-Nutzer inzwischen online, wobei mehr als drei Viertel mehrmals im Monat Produkte über das Internet ordern. Lesen Sie in der aktuellen Ausgabe des Anlegermagazins, warum Zalando zu den Profiteuren dieses Megatrends gehört und wie es seine Gewinnmargen weiter steigern will.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur Euronext NV-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeRating
OrderbuchVergleich
HistorischAusblick
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Euronext NV Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
News von
Reich mit Plan: Die besten ETF-Sparpläne für 2017
Stock-Picking: Diese fünf Aktien gehören 2017 in jedes Depot
Sieben Mal Kaufen: Diese Papiere gehören in jedes Depot
Unterbewertet: Deutschlands günstigste Aktien - Welche Sie jetzt kaufen sollten
Hohe Dividendenrendite plus Kurspotenzial - mit diesen fünf Aktien geht beides
News von
Das hat Warren Buffett zum Thema Neujahrsvorsätze zu sagen
Das könnte Amazon wirklich mit seinem Supermarkt vorhaben
Sicherheitsfirma warnt: iPhones schicken die Anrufhistorie an Apple
Von der Milliardärin zur Bittstellerin: Der tiefe Fall einer deutschen Unternehmerin
Goldman-Sachs-Mitarbeiterin: Mein Nebenjob macht mich besser in meinem Hauptberuf

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt leicht schwächer -- Trump droht GM -- Abgasskandal: Sammelklage für europäische VW-Kunden -- Medigene, RIB Software im Fokus

Ford stoppt Pläne für Werk in Mexiko nach Trump-Kritik. Euro fällt auf tiefsten Stand seit 2003. Türkische Lira fällt auf neues Rekordtief. Stimmung in Chinas Industrie im Dezember überraschend positiv. Verkauf geretteter italienischer Banken verzögert sich offenbar. Deutschlands Inflation steigt auf den höchsten Stand seit Juli 2013.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die weltweit besten Tech-Aktien 2016
So haben sich Apple, SAP, Zalando und Co. entwickelt
Jetzt durchklicken
Rohstoffe: Performer 2016
Welche Commodities entwickelten sich 2016 am stärksten?
Jetzt durchklicken
TecDAX-Unternehmen 2016
So lieferten die TecDAX-Riesen im vergangenen Jahr ab
Jetzt durchklicken

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (September 2016)
Welche Aktien besitzt Warren Buffett in seinem Portfolio?
Jetzt durchklicken
Die Gehälter der Top-Politiker
Das verdienen die wichtigsten Staats- und Regierungschefs
Jetzt durchklicken
Die attraktivsten Großstädte Deutschlands
In diesen Städten möchten die Deutschen leben
Jetzt durchklicken
Die 10 verrücktesten Google-Patente
Welche Ideen hält Google für die Zukunft bereit?
Jetzt durchklicken
American Dream - In diesen Ländern wird er wahr
In diesen Ländern wird der American Dream gelebt
Jetzt durchklicken
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Vor dem Weihnachtsfest greifen die Deutschen traditionell tief in die Taschen. Wie viel geben Sie dieses Jahr für Geschenke aus?
Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio