Euronext Announces Volumes for December 2016

Euronext (Paris:ENX) (Amsterdam:ENX) (Brussels:ENX), the leading pan-European exchange in the Eurozone, today announced trading volumes for December 2016.

The December 2016 average daily transaction value on the Euronext cash order book stood at 7,239 million down -2.6% compared to December 2015 and slightly down -1.3% from the previous month. On a year-to-date basis, the overall average daily transaction value on Euronext cash order book stood at 7,012 million, down -15.3% compared to 2015 and up +8.2% compared to 2014. The average daily transaction value on ETFs was 602 million, down by -19.0% compared to December 2015 which was particularly active and down -2.5% from the previous month. Our ETF offering continued its expansion with 790 listings at the end of December compared to 703 end of December 2015. It is worth noting that 16 th of December was the third most active day since January 2010 on Euronext equities, with a transaction value above 18.7 billion thanks to the quarterly derivatives expiry and index rebalancing.

The average daily volume on equity index derivatives reached 205,128 contracts in December 2016, down -3.5% compared to December 2015 and down -13.1% from the previous month. The average daily volume on individual equity derivatives reached 231,943 contracts in December 2016, up +16.4% compared to December 2015 and down -9.3% from the previous month.

In December 2016, the average daily volume on commodities derivatives reached 38,756 contracts, almost flat compared to December 2015 (+0.8%) and down -24.8% from the previous month.

On a year-to-date basis, the overall average daily volume on Euronext derivatives stands at 491,214 contracts (-7.2% compared to end of December 2015) and the open interest was up at 11,512,475 contracts (+4.0% compared to end of December 2015).

In December 2016, Euronext had four new SME listings that altogether raised 36 million. In addition, 6.3 billion were raised on Euronext in follow-on equity and 5.3 billion of corporate bonds. In total during 2016, despite challenging market conditions, capital raisings on Euronext were up 26% at 140.7 billion.

European Cash Market Monthly Activity Dec-16 Nov-16 Dec-15 Q4 2016 Q4 2015 YTD 2016 YTD 2015 Nb trading days 21 22 22 64 65 257 256 NUMBER OF TRANSACTIONS (Buy and sells) (reported trades included) Dec-16 Nov-16 Change % MOM Dec-15 Change % YOY Q4 2016 Q4 2015 Change % YTD 2016 YTD 2015 Change % YTD Total Cash Market * 34,905,436 40,271,940 -13.3% 37,796,874 -7.6% 109,228,666 116,467,164 -6.2% 457,571,260 471,976,404 -3.1% ADV Cash Market * 1,662,164 1,830,543 -9.2% 1,718,040 -3.3% 1,706,698 1,791,803 -4.7% 1,780,433 1,843,658 -3.4% * (shares, warrants, trackers, bonds...) TRANSACTION VALUE (  million - Single counted) Eur million Dec-16 Nov-16 Change % MOM Dec-15 Change % YOY Q4 2016 Q4 2015 Change % YTD 2016 YTD 2015 Change % YTD Total Cash Market * 152,024.7 161,354.8 -5.8% 163,545.9 -7.0% 446,265 488,544 -8.7% 1,802,003.7 2,120,093.8 -15.0% ADV Cash Market * 7,239.3 7,334.3 -1.3% 7,433.9 -2.6% 6,973 7,516 -7.2% 7,011.7 8,281.6 -15.3% * (shares, warrants, trackers, bonds...) LISTINGS Number of Issuers Dec-16 Nov-16 Change % MOM Dec-15 Change % YOY December 2015 Change % EURONEXT ** 1,297 1,303 -0.5% 1,318 -1.6% 1318 -1.6% SMEs 755 752 0.4% 769 -1.8% 769 -1.8% **(Euronext, Alternext and Free Market) EURONEXT (Euronext, Alternext) CAPITAL RAISED on Equities on Primary and Secondary Market (mln of ) Dec-16 Nov-16 Change % MOM Dec-15 Change % YOY Q4 2016 Q4 2015 Change % YTD 2016 YTD 2015 Change % YTD Nb New Listings ** 4 0 4 7 14 28 52 Money Raised New Listings incl over alloment 36 0 - 101 -64.9% 64 6,385 -99.0% 3,732 12,401 -69.91% of which Money Raised New Listings 36 0 - 101 -64.9% 62 5,705 -98.9% 3,463 11,256 -69.23% Follow-ons on Equities 6,323 2,534 149.5% 5,258 20.25% 14,895 8,618 72.8% 56,422 32,857 71.72% Corporate Bonds 5,283 9,922 -46.8% 6,400 -17.45% 26,506 13,326 98.9% 80,572 66,437 21.27% Total Money Raised * 11,642 12,456 -6.5% 11,759 -1.00% 41,463 27,649 50.0% 140,725 111,696 25.99% of which SMEs CAPITAL RAISED on Equities on Primary and Secondary Market (mln of ) Dec-16 Nov-16 Change % MOM Dec-15 Change % YOY Q4 2016 Q4 2015 Change % YTD 2016 YTD 2015 Change % YTD Nb New Listings ** 4 0 4 6 9 23 36 Money Raised New Listings incl over alloment 36 0 - 101 -64.9% 64 385 -83.4% 1,430 1,337 6.93% of which Money Raised New Listings 36 0 - 101 -64.9% 62 380 -83.6% 1,367 1,274 7.31% Follow-ons on Equities 512 321 59.7% 567 -9.73% 1,488 705 111.1% 4,583 4,118 11.29% Corporate Bonds 276 368 -25.0% 920 -70.0% 830 1,191 -30.3% 2,639 2,396 10.17% Total Money Raised * 823 689 19.6% 1,589 -48.16% 2,380 2,277 4.5% 8,652 7,851 10.20% * included New Listings incl over allotment, Follow-ons on Equities, Corporate Bonds on Euronext Listed Issuers

European Derivatives Market Monthly Activity Dec-16 Nov-16 Dec-15 Q4 2016 Q4 2015 YTD 2016 YTD 2015 Nb trading days 21 22 22 64 65 257 256 Volume (in lots) Dec-16 Nov-16 Change % MOM Dec-15 Change % YOY Q4 2016 Q4 2015 Change % Jan 2016 till Dec 2016 Jan 2015 till Dec 2015 Change % YTD Equity 9,178,500 10,814,417 -15% 9,059,141 1.3% 28,590,939 27,360,968 4% 112,427,736 121,092,177 -7.2% of which Atomx 45,890 110,980 235280 16460 828,014 16,460 Index 4,307,695 5,190,727 -17% 4,676,406 -7.9% 13,745,581 13,323,091 3% 55,131,694 60,897,617 -9.5% of which Atomx 22,240 9,430 31,670 10,460 150,029 10,460 Futures 3,365,749 4,049,042 -17% 3,643,566 -7.6% 10,837,084 10,447,758 4% 44,265,259 46,901,068 -5.6% of which Atomx 22,240 9,430 31,670 10,460 150,029 10,460 Options 941,946 1,141,685 -17% 1,032,840 -8.8% 2,908,497 2,875,333 1% 10,866,435 13,996,549 -22.4% of which Atomx 0 0 0 0 0 Individual Equity 4,870,805 5,623,690 -13% 4,382,735 11.1% 14,845,358 14,037,877 6% 57,296,042 60,194,560 -4.8% of which Atomx 23,650 101,550 203,610 6,000 677,985 6,000 Futures 33,943 31,443 8% 22,125 53.4% 68,718 27,611 149% 270,573 94,538 186.2% of which Atomx 0 0 0 0 9,000 0 Options 4,836,862 5,592,247 -14% 4,360,610 10.9% 14,776,640 14,010,266 5% 57,025,469 60,100,022 -5.1% of which Atomx 23,650 101,550 203,610 6,000 668,985 6,000 Commodity 813,866 1,133,914 -28% 845,543 -3.7% 2,971,329 3,258,241 -9% 13,758,816 14,295,804 -3.8% Futures 761,680 1,061,648 -28% 735,996 3.5% 2,777,548 2,826,257 -2% 12,115,438 11,909,878 1.7% Options 52,186 72,266 -28% 109,547 -52.4% 193,781 431,984 -55% 1,643,378 2,385,926 -31.1% Other 7,727 7,057 9% 10,411 -25.8% 18,300 24,684 -26% 55,430 127,702 -56.6% Futures 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Options 7,727 7,057 9% 10,411 -25.8% 18,300 24,684 -26% 55,430 127,702 -56.6% Total Futures 4,161,372 5,142,133 -19% 4,401,687 -5.5% 13,683,350 13,301,626 3% 56,651,270 58,905,484 -3.8% Total Options 5,838,721 6,813,255 -14% 5,513,408 5.9% 17,897,218 17,342,267 3% 69,590,712 76,610,199 -9.2% Total Euronext 10,000,093 11,955,388 -16% 9,915,095 0.9% 31,580,568 30,643,893 3% 126,241,982 135,515,683 -6.8% ADV (in lots) Dec-16 Nov-16 Change % MOM Dec-15 Change % YOY Q4 2016 Q4 2015 Change % Jan 2016 till Dec 2016 Jan 2015 till Dec 2015 Change % YTD Equity 437,071 491,564 -11% 411,779 6.1% 446,733 420,938 6% 437,462 473,016 -7.5% of which Atomix 2,185 5,045 3,676 253 3,222 Index 205,128 235,942 -13% 212,564 -3.5% 214,775 204,971 5% 214,520 237,881 -9.8% of which Atomx 1,059 429 495 161 584 Futures 160,274 184,047 -13% 165,617 -3.2% 169,329 160,735 5% 172,238 183,207 -6.0% of which Atomx 1,059 429 495 161 584 Options 44,855 51,895 -14% 46,947 -4.5% 45,445 44,236 3% 42,282 54,674 -22.7% of which Atomx 0 0 0 0 0 Individual Equity 231,943 255,622 -9% 199,215 16.4% 231,959 215,967 7% 222,942 235,135 -5.2% of which Atomx 1,126 4,616 3,181 92 2,638 Futures 1,616 1,429 13% 1,006 60.7% 1,074 425 153% 1,053 369 185.1% of which Atomx 0 0 0 0 35 Options 230,327 254,193 -9% 198,210 16.2% 230,885 215,543 7% 221,889 234,766 -5.5% of which Atomx 1,126 4,616 3,181 92 2,603 Commodity 38,756 51,542 -25% 38,434 0.8% 46,427 50,127 -7% 53,536 55,843 -4.1% Futures 36,270 48,257 -25% 33,454 8.4% 43,399 43,481 0% 47,142 46,523 1.3% Options 2,485 3,285 -24% 4,979 -50.1% 3,028 6,646 -54% 6,394 9,320 -31.4% Other 368 321 15% 473 -22.2% 286 380 -25% 216 499 -56.8% Futures 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Options 368 321 15% 473 -22.2% 286 380 -25% 216 499 -56.8% Total Futures 198,161 233,733 -15% 200,077 -1.0% 213,802 204,640 4% 220,433 230,100 -4.2% Total Options 278,034 309,693 -10% 250,609 10.9% 279,644 266,804 5% 270,781 299,259 -9.5% Total Euronext 476,195 543,427 -12% 450,686 5.7% 493,446 471,445 5% 491,214 529,358 -7.2%

Open Interest Dec-16 Nov-16 Change % MOM Dec-15 Change % YOY Equity 10,941,086 16,181,136 -32% 10,331,875 6% Index 925,283 1,041,964 -11% 732,406 26.3% Futures 479,559 482,071 -1% 371,286 29.2% Options 445,724 559,893 -20% 361,120 23.4% Individual Equity 10,015,803 15,139,172 -34% 9,599,469 4.3% Futures 6,463 57,568 -89% 71,094 -90.9% Options 10,009,340 15,081,604 -34% 9,528,375 5.0% Commodity 567,136 554,643 2% 728,580 -22.2% Futures 374,948 384,459 -2% 377,031 -0.6% Options 192,188 170,184 13% 351,549 -45.3% Other 4,253 5,041 -16% 4,542 -6.4% Futures 0 0 0 Options 4,253 5,041 -16% 4,542 -6.4% Total Futures 860,970 924,098 -7% 819,411 5.1% Total Options 10,651,505 15,816,722 -33% 10,245,586 4.0% Total Euronext 11,512,475 16,740,820 -31% 11,064,997 4.0%

