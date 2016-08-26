Euronext Announces Volumes for December 2016

Regulatory News:
Euronext (Paris:ENX) (Amsterdam:ENX) (Brussels:ENX), the leading pan-European exchange in the Eurozone, today announced trading volumes for December 2016.
- The December 2016 average daily transaction value on the Euronext cash order book stood at 7,239 million down -2.6% compared to December 2015 and slightly down -1.3% from the previous month. On a year-to-date basis, the overall average daily transaction value on Euronext cash order book stood at 7,012 million, down -15.3% compared to 2015 and up +8.2% compared to 2014. The average daily transaction value on ETFs was 602 million, down by -19.0% compared to December 2015 which was particularly active and down -2.5% from the previous month. Our ETF offering continued its expansion with 790 listings at the end of December compared to 703 end of December 2015. It is worth noting that 16th of December was the third most active day since January 2010 on Euronext equities, with a transaction value above 18.7 billion thanks to the quarterly derivatives expiry and index rebalancing.
- The average daily volume on equity index derivatives reached 205,128 contracts in December 2016, down -3.5% compared to December 2015 and down -13.1% from the previous month. The average daily volume on individual equity derivatives reached 231,943 contracts in December 2016, up +16.4% compared to December 2015 and down -9.3% from the previous month.
- In December 2016, the average daily volume on commodities derivatives reached 38,756 contracts, almost flat compared to December 2015 (+0.8%) and down -24.8% from the previous month.
- On a year-to-date basis, the overall average daily volume on Euronext derivatives stands at 491,214 contracts (-7.2% compared to end of December 2015) and the open interest was up at 11,512,475 contracts (+4.0% compared to end of December 2015).
- In December 2016, Euronext had four new SME listings that altogether raised 36 million. In addition, 6.3 billion were raised on Euronext in follow-on equity and 5.3 billion of corporate bonds. In total during 2016, despite challenging market conditions, capital raisings on Euronext were up 26% at 140.7 billion.
|European Cash Market Monthly Activity
|Dec-16
|Nov-16
|Dec-15
|Q4 2016
|Q4 2015
|YTD 2016
|YTD 2015
|Nb trading days
|21
|22
|22
|64
|65
|257
|256
|NUMBER OF TRANSACTIONS (Buy and sells) (reported trades included)
|Dec-16
|Nov-16
|
Change %
MOM
|Dec-15
|Change % YOY
|Q4 2016
|Q4 2015
|Change %
|YTD 2016
|YTD 2015
|
Change %
YTD
|Total Cash Market *
|34,905,436
|40,271,940
|-13.3%
|37,796,874
|-7.6%
|109,228,666
|116,467,164
|-6.2%
|457,571,260
|471,976,404
|-3.1%
|ADV Cash Market *
|1,662,164
|1,830,543
|-9.2%
|1,718,040
|-3.3%
|1,706,698
|1,791,803
|-4.7%
|1,780,433
|1,843,658
|-3.4%
|* (shares, warrants, trackers, bonds...)
|TRANSACTION VALUE ( million - Single counted)
|Eur million
|Dec-16
|Nov-16
|
Change %
MOM
|Dec-15
|Change % YOY
|Q4 2016
|Q4 2015
|Change %
|YTD 2016
|YTD 2015
|
Change %
YTD
|Total Cash Market *
|152,024.7
|161,354.8
|-5.8%
|163,545.9
|-7.0%
|446,265
|488,544
|-8.7%
|1,802,003.7
|2,120,093.8
|-15.0%
|ADV Cash Market *
|7,239.3
|7,334.3
|-1.3%
|7,433.9
|-2.6%
|6,973
|7,516
|-7.2%
|7,011.7
|8,281.6
|-15.3%
|* (shares, warrants, trackers, bonds...)
|LISTINGS
|Number of Issuers
|Dec-16
|Nov-16
|
Change %
MOM
|Dec-15
|Change % YOY
|December 2015
|Change %
|EURONEXT **
|1,297
|1,303
|-0.5%
|1,318
|-1.6%
|1318
|-1.6%
|SMEs
|755
|752
|0.4%
|769
|-1.8%
|769
|-1.8%
|**(Euronext, Alternext and Free Market)
|EURONEXT (Euronext, Alternext)
|CAPITAL RAISED on Equities on Primary and Secondary Market
|(mln of )
|Dec-16
|Nov-16
|
Change %
MOM
|Dec-15
|Change % YOY
|Q4 2016
|Q4 2015
|Change %
|YTD 2016
|YTD 2015
|
Change %
YTD
|Nb New Listings **
|4
|0
|4
|7
|14
|28
|52
|
Money Raised New Listings
incl over alloment
|36
|0
|-
|101
|-64.9%
|64
|6,385
|-99.0%
|3,732
|12,401
|-69.91%
|of which Money Raised New Listings
|36
|0
|-
|101
|-64.9%
|62
|5,705
|-98.9%
|3,463
|11,256
|-69.23%
|Follow-ons on Equities
|6,323
|2,534
|149.5%
|5,258
|20.25%
|14,895
|8,618
|72.8%
|56,422
|32,857
|71.72%
|Corporate Bonds
|5,283
|9,922
|-46.8%
|6,400
|-17.45%
|26,506
|13,326
|98.9%
|80,572
|66,437
|21.27%
|Total Money Raised *
|11,642
|12,456
|-6.5%
|11,759
|-1.00%
|41,463
|27,649
|50.0%
|140,725
|111,696
|25.99%
|of which SMEs
|CAPITAL RAISED on Equities on Primary and Secondary Market
|(mln of )
|Dec-16
|Nov-16
|
Change %
MOM
|Dec-15
|Change % YOY
|Q4 2016
|Q4 2015
|Change %
|YTD 2016
|YTD 2015
|
Change %
YTD
|Nb New Listings **
|4
|0
|4
|6
|9
|23
|36
|
Money Raised New Listings
incl over alloment
|36
|0
|-
|101
|-64.9%
|64
|385
|-83.4%
|1,430
|1,337
|6.93%
|of which Money Raised New Listings
|36
|0
|-
|101
|-64.9%
|62
|380
|-83.6%
|1,367
|1,274
|7.31%
|Follow-ons on Equities
|512
|321
|59.7%
|567
|-9.73%
|1,488
|705
|111.1%
|4,583
|4,118
|11.29%
|Corporate Bonds
|276
|368
|-25.0%
|920
|-70.0%
|830
|1,191
|-30.3%
|2,639
|2,396
|10.17%
|Total Money Raised *
|823
|689
|19.6%
|1,589
|-48.16%
|2,380
|2,277
|4.5%
|8,652
|7,851
|10.20%
|* included New Listings incl over allotment, Follow-ons on Equities, Corporate Bonds on Euronext Listed Issuers
|European Derivatives Market Monthly Activity
|Dec-16
|Nov-16
|Dec-15
|Q4 2016
|Q4 2015
|YTD 2016
|YTD 2015
|Nb trading days
|21
|22
|22
|64
|65
|257
|256
|Volume (in lots)
|Dec-16
|Nov-16
|Change % MOM
|Dec-15
|Change % YOY
|Q4 2016
|Q4 2015
|Change %
|Jan 2016 till Dec 2016
|Jan 2015 till Dec 2015
|
Change %
YTD
|Equity
|9,178,500
|10,814,417
|-15%
|9,059,141
|1.3%
|28,590,939
|27,360,968
|4%
|112,427,736
|121,092,177
|-7.2%
|of which Atomx
|45,890
|110,980
|235280
|16460
|828,014
|16,460
|Index
|4,307,695
|5,190,727
|-17%
|4,676,406
|-7.9%
|13,745,581
|13,323,091
|3%
|55,131,694
|60,897,617
|-9.5%
|of which Atomx
|22,240
|9,430
|31,670
|10,460
|150,029
|10,460
|Futures
|3,365,749
|4,049,042
|-17%
|3,643,566
|-7.6%
|10,837,084
|10,447,758
|4%
|44,265,259
|46,901,068
|-5.6%
|of which Atomx
|22,240
|9,430
|31,670
|10,460
|150,029
|10,460
|Options
|941,946
|1,141,685
|-17%
|1,032,840
|-8.8%
|2,908,497
|2,875,333
|1%
|10,866,435
|13,996,549
|-22.4%
|of which Atomx
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Individual Equity
|4,870,805
|5,623,690
|-13%
|4,382,735
|11.1%
|14,845,358
|14,037,877
|6%
|57,296,042
|60,194,560
|-4.8%
|of which Atomx
|23,650
|101,550
|203,610
|6,000
|677,985
|6,000
|Futures
|33,943
|31,443
|8%
|22,125
|53.4%
|68,718
|27,611
|149%
|270,573
|94,538
|186.2%
|of which Atomx
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9,000
|0
|Options
|4,836,862
|5,592,247
|-14%
|4,360,610
|10.9%
|14,776,640
|14,010,266
|5%
|57,025,469
|60,100,022
|-5.1%
|of which Atomx
|23,650
|101,550
|203,610
|6,000
|668,985
|6,000
|Commodity
|813,866
|1,133,914
|-28%
|845,543
|-3.7%
|2,971,329
|3,258,241
|-9%
|13,758,816
|14,295,804
|-3.8%
|Futures
|761,680
|1,061,648
|-28%
|735,996
|3.5%
|2,777,548
|2,826,257
|-2%
|12,115,438
|11,909,878
|1.7%
|Options
|52,186
|72,266
|-28%
|109,547
|-52.4%
|193,781
|431,984
|-55%
|1,643,378
|2,385,926
|-31.1%
|Other
|7,727
|7,057
|9%
|10,411
|-25.8%
|18,300
|24,684
|-26%
|55,430
|127,702
|-56.6%
|Futures
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Options
|7,727
|7,057
|9%
|10,411
|-25.8%
|18,300
|24,684
|-26%
|55,430
|127,702
|-56.6%
|Total Futures
|4,161,372
|5,142,133
|-19%
|4,401,687
|-5.5%
|13,683,350
|13,301,626
|3%
|56,651,270
|58,905,484
|-3.8%
|Total Options
|5,838,721
|6,813,255
|-14%
|5,513,408
|5.9%
|17,897,218
|17,342,267
|3%
|69,590,712
|76,610,199
|-9.2%
|Total Euronext
|10,000,093
|11,955,388
|-16%
|9,915,095
|0.9%
|31,580,568
|30,643,893
|3%
|126,241,982
|135,515,683
|-6.8%
|ADV (in lots)
|Dec-16
|Nov-16
|Change % MOM
|Dec-15
|Change % YOY
|Q4 2016
|Q4 2015
|Change %
|Jan 2016 till Dec 2016
|Jan 2015 till Dec 2015
|
Change %
YTD
|Equity
|437,071
|491,564
|-11%
|411,779
|6.1%
|446,733
|420,938
|6%
|437,462
|473,016
|-7.5%
|of which Atomix
|2,185
|5,045
|3,676
|253
|3,222
|Index
|205,128
|235,942
|-13%
|212,564
|-3.5%
|214,775
|204,971
|5%
|214,520
|237,881
|-9.8%
|of which Atomx
|1,059
|429
|495
|161
|584
|Futures
|160,274
|184,047
|-13%
|165,617
|-3.2%
|169,329
|160,735
|5%
|172,238
|183,207
|-6.0%
|of which Atomx
|1,059
|429
|495
|161
|584
|Options
|44,855
|51,895
|-14%
|46,947
|-4.5%
|45,445
|44,236
|3%
|42,282
|54,674
|-22.7%
|of which Atomx
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Individual Equity
|231,943
|255,622
|-9%
|199,215
|16.4%
|231,959
|215,967
|7%
|222,942
|235,135
|-5.2%
|of which Atomx
|1,126
|4,616
|3,181
|92
|2,638
|Futures
|1,616
|1,429
|13%
|1,006
|60.7%
|1,074
|425
|153%
|1,053
|369
|185.1%
|of which Atomx
|0
|0
|0
|0
|35
|Options
|230,327
|254,193
|-9%
|198,210
|16.2%
|230,885
|215,543
|7%
|221,889
|234,766
|-5.5%
|of which Atomx
|1,126
|4,616
|3,181
|92
|2,603
|Commodity
|38,756
|51,542
|-25%
|38,434
|0.8%
|46,427
|50,127
|-7%
|53,536
|55,843
|-4.1%
|Futures
|36,270
|48,257
|-25%
|33,454
|8.4%
|43,399
|43,481
|0%
|47,142
|46,523
|1.3%
|Options
|2,485
|3,285
|-24%
|4,979
|-50.1%
|3,028
|6,646
|-54%
|6,394
|9,320
|-31.4%
|Other
|368
|321
|15%
|473
|-22.2%
|286
|380
|-25%
|216
|499
|-56.8%
|Futures
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Options
|368
|321
|15%
|473
|-22.2%
|286
|380
|-25%
|216
|499
|-56.8%
|Total Futures
|198,161
|233,733
|-15%
|200,077
|-1.0%
|213,802
|204,640
|4%
|220,433
|230,100
|-4.2%
|Total Options
|278,034
|309,693
|-10%
|250,609
|10.9%
|279,644
|266,804
|5%
|270,781
|299,259
|-9.5%
|Total Euronext
|476,195
|543,427
|-12%
|450,686
|5.7%
|493,446
|471,445
|5%
|491,214
|529,358
|-7.2%
|Open Interest
|Dec-16
|Nov-16
|Change % MOM
|Dec-15
|Change % YOY
|Equity
|10,941,086
|16,181,136
|-32%
|10,331,875
|6%
|Index
|925,283
|1,041,964
|-11%
|732,406
|26.3%
|Futures
|479,559
|482,071
|-1%
|371,286
|29.2%
|Options
|445,724
|559,893
|-20%
|361,120
|23.4%
|Individual Equity
|10,015,803
|15,139,172
|-34%
|9,599,469
|4.3%
|Futures
|6,463
|57,568
|-89%
|71,094
|-90.9%
|Options
|10,009,340
|15,081,604
|-34%
|9,528,375
|5.0%
|Commodity
|567,136
|554,643
|2%
|728,580
|-22.2%
|Futures
|374,948
|384,459
|-2%
|377,031
|-0.6%
|Options
|192,188
|170,184
|13%
|351,549
|-45.3%
|Other
|4,253
|5,041
|-16%
|4,542
|-6.4%
|Futures
|0
|0
|0
|Options
|4,253
|5,041
|-16%
|4,542
|-6.4%
|Total Futures
|860,970
|924,098
|-7%
|819,411
|5.1%
|Total Options
|10,651,505
|15,816,722
|-33%
|10,245,586
|4.0%
|Total Euronext
|11,512,475
|16,740,820
|-31%
|11,064,997
|4.0%
