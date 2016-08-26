04.01.2017 17:45
Euronext: Convening of Extraordinary General Meeting

Regulatory News:

Euronext (Paris:ENX) (Amsterdam:ENX) (Brussels:ENX) today announced that its Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) will take place on Wednesday 15 February 2017 at 11am CET, at Beursplein 5, 1012 JW Amsterdam, The Netherlands.

The agenda for the meeting is as follows:

1. Opening

2. Proposal to approve the acquisition by Euronext N.V. of 100% of the issued share capital of Banque Centrale de Compensation S.A., trading as LCH.Clearnet S.A. (voting item)

3. Close

The EGM will be conducted in English.

Registration date

Pursuant to Dutch law and Euronext N.V.s Articles of Association, the persons who will be considered as entitled to attend and vote at the EGM are those persons who are registered as such in the administrations held by their financial intermediaries (the "Shareholders") on Wednesday 18 January 2017, after processing of all settlements on that date (the "Registration Date).

Registration

Shareholders holding their shares through Euroclear France S.A. (i.e. the public) who wish to attend the EGM, provide instructions or grant a power of attorney to vote on their behalf, must complete the form (voting form / attendance card request) provided for this purpose by their financial intermediary or by Euronext Securities Department  BNP PARIBAS Securities Services. The Shareholders should be aware that these documents must be received, no later than Wednesday 8 February 2017 by their financial intermediary for receipt no later than Thursday 9 February 2017 by BNP Paribas Securities Service CTS Assemblées Générales, 9 rue du Débarcadère 93761 Pantin Cedex, France. The financial intermediary should deliver to the Shareholder a certificate of holding containing: name and city of residence of the Shareholder; number of shares; name and city of residence of the attendee (if different from the Shareholder) and declaration that the shares were in custody with the Euroclear France admitted institution on the Registration Date. This certificate will serve as the admission certificate for the EGM for the Shareholder.

Shareholders holding their shares through Interbolsa in Portugal who wish to attend the EGM, provide instructions or grant a power of attorney to vote on their behalf, must complete the form (voting form / attendance card request) provided for this purpose by Euronext Securities Department  BNP PARIBAS Securities Services. The Shareholders should be aware that these documents must be received, no later than Wednesday 8 February 2017 by their financial intermediary for receipt no later than Thursday 9 February 2017 by BNP Paribas Securities Services, PT Local Team, Edificio ARTS  Av. D. Joao II  Lote 1.18.01, Bloco B, 1998-028 Lisboa, Portugal. The financial intermediary should deliver to the Shareholder a certificate of holding containing: name and city of residence of the Shareholder; number of shares on the Registration Date; name and city of residence of the attendee (if different from the Shareholder). This certificate will serve as admission certificate for the EGM for the Shareholder.

We advise Shareholders to make contact with their financial intermediary for any questions.

Persons without a valid admission certificate will not be given access to the meeting. Attendants may be asked for identification prior to being admitted.

At the time of the publication of this convening notice, Euronexts total issued share capital in number of issued shares and in voting rights is published on Euronexts website:
https://www.euronext.com/investors/share/capital-shareholding

EGM Documentation

The EGM Documentation (i.e. this convening notice, the agenda and the explanatory notes thereto and the Shareholder Presentation in relation to agenda item 2) is available:

  • at the registered office of Euronext N.V.: Beursplein 5, 1012 JW Amsterdam, The Netherlands
  • at the following addresses :

 in Belgium: Euronext, Rue du Marquis, 1, bte 1 / Markiesstraat 1, b1, 1000 Bruxelles / 1000 Brussel, Belgium

 in France: Euronext, 14, place des Reflets, 92054 Paris La Défense Cedex, France

 in Portugal: Euronext, Av. da Liberdade, n.º 196 - 7º, 1250-147 Lisboa, Portugal

 in the United Kingdom: Euronext, Juxon House, 100 St Pauls Churchyard, London EC4M 8BU, United Kingdom

  • on Euronexts website https://www.euronext.com/investors/general-meetings
  • at BNP PARIBAS Securities Services CTS Assemblées Générales  9 rue du Débarcadère
    93761 Pantin Cedex, France - + 33 1 57 43 02 30

Managing Board and Supervisory Board of Euronext N.V.

Beursplein 5, 1012 JW Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Registered at the Dutch Chamber of Commerce, under number 60234520

About Euronext
Euronext is the leading pan-European exchange in the Eurozone with more than 1 300 listed issuers worth close to 3.1 trillion in market capitalization as of end October 2016, an unmatched blue chip franchise consisting of 25 issuers in the EURO STOXX 50® benchmark and a strong diverse domestic and international client base.
Euronext operates regulated and transparent equity and derivatives markets. Its total product offering includes Equities, Exchange Traded Funds, Warrants & Certificates, Bonds, Derivatives, Commodities and Indices. Euronext also leverages its expertise in running markets by providing technology and managed services to third parties. Euronext operates regulated markets, Alternext and the Free Market; in addition it offers EnterNext, which facilitates SMEs access to capital markets.
For the latest news, find us on Twitter (twitter.com/euronext) and LinkedIn (linkedin.com/euronext).

Disclaimer
This press release is for information purposes only and is not a recommendation to engage in investment activities. This press release is provided "as is without representation or warranty of any kind. While all reasonable care has been taken to ensure the accuracy of the content, Euronext does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness. Euronext will not be held liable for any loss or damages of any nature ensuing from using, trusting or acting on information provided. No information set out or referred to in this publication may be regarded as creating any right or obligation. The creation of rights and obligations in respect of financial products that are traded on the exchanges operated by Euronexts subsidiaries shall depend solely on the applicable rules of the market operator. All proprietary rights and interest in or connected with this publication shall vest in Euronext.
This press release speaks only as of this date. Euronext refers to Euronext N.V. and its affiliates. Information regarding trademarks and intellectual property rights of Euronext is located at www.euronext.com/terms-use.
© 2017, Euronext N.V. - All rights reserved.

