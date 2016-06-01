27.02.2017 17:50
Europcar Group is Satisfied with the Dismissed Case Decision from the French Competition Authority about Europcar France, Its French Subsidiary

Regulatory News:

Europcar Group (Paris:EUCAR) is satisfied with the dismissed case decision rendered today by the French Competition Authority regarding the French short term car rental sector.

Europcar Group has always contested the grievances made by the investigation services of the French Competition Authority and is satisfied to have been heard.

The Group reminds that it puts customer satisfaction at the heart of is strategy. It falls within a constant quality process in order to offer a transparent and qualitative customer journey.

This decision has no impact on the 2016 full year results that the Group will publish on Tuesday February 28, 2017 at 7.30 am.

About Europcar Group

Europcar shares (EUCAR) are listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange. Europcar is the European leader in vehicle rental service and is also a major player in mobility markets. Active in more than 140 countries, Europcar serves customers through an extensive vehicle rental network comprised of its wholly-owned subsidiaries as well as sites operated by franchisees and partners. In addition to the Europcar® brand, the company offers low-cost vehicle rentals under the InterRent® brand. A commitment to customer satisfaction drives the company and its 6,000 people forward and provides the impetus for continuous development of new services. The Europcar Lab was created to respond to tomorrows mobility challenges through innovation and strategic investments, such as Ubeeqo and E-Car Club.

For more information on Europcar
www.europcar-group.com

